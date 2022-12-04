Read full article on original website
Johnson County sheriff arrested on gun, drug charges
State troopers on Saturday afternoon arrested the Johnson County sheriff on gun and drug charges, an Arkansas State Police spokesman said. According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Sheriff Jimmy Stephens was held in the Crawford County jail Saturday night after troopers found firearms and drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71, spokesman Bill Sadler said.
Norfork man pleads to drug charges in 3 cases
A Norfork man who has been arrested twice when found either passed out or sitting in parked vehicles and once after being stopped by an Arkansas State Police trooper appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Each time officers have come in contact with 43-year-old Christopher Gragg, he has been...
Baxter County jurors will not report the rest of the year
Baxter County jurors in group A, will not need to report to duty Wednesday. Group A jurors next reporting date is January 3 at 9. Jurors in group B will not need to report for the remainder of the year. The Baxter County Clerk’s office will notify jurors of the next reporting date.
Gassville man pleads to assault, drug charges
A Gassville man facing charges in two criminal cases appeared during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-two-year-old Tyler Oliverio pled guilty to his latest charges including possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault, impairing the operation of a vital public facility and criminal mischief. He was...
Ozark County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, receives suspended sentence
Brian Dunaway (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) An Ozark County man arrested nearly six months ago for second-degree murder in the shooting death of another male was able to avoid prison time after he pled guilty to amended charges. Forty-two-year-old Brian Dunaway of Theodosia entered his plea to voluntary manslaughter at the Ozark County Courthouse Nov. 23, and he received a 10-year suspended sentence and five years of probation.
Lakeview woman gets time served for stabbing husband
A Lakeview woman charged with stabbing her husband with a piece of glass from a broken mirror appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. At the request of the victim, 56-year-old Tricia Lynn Clark was given a time served sentence. According to court records, she has been in the county jail for nine months.
MC man arrested for assaulting a woman while intoxicated
A Marion County man has been arrested after threatening and assaulting a woman while being intoxicated. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic battery. The victim came into the office with multiple bruises and slight discoloration around her throat.
Special meeting to purchase graders for Marion Co. Quorum Court
The Marion County Quorum Court will hold a special meeting Tuesday evening at 6 to discuss an ordinance to purchase graders.
Baxter County jurors in group A and B do not report Tuesday
Baxter County jurors in groups A and B do not need to report for duty Tuesday. Jurors in group A will need to report Wednesday to the Baxter County Court Complex. A date for jurors in group B has not been set at this time and will be notified when the information is available.
Viola teen injured after vehicle strikes road sign, overturns
A Viola teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday night in Howell County. The unidentified 17-year-old female was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly three miles west...
Mordecai Robért, 36, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Mordecai Robért, 36, was taken home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 4, 2022 AD, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Mordecai was born on June 27, 1986 AD, in Newton, Alabama, to David and JoLynn Root Robért. Cai loved listening to Christian music. He enjoyed being with his family and dearly loved his supportive live in aid Ms. Carmen and his daily walks through his neighborhood.
Virginia Fay Calabria, 79, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Virginia Fay Calabria of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Virginia Fay Calabria died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Rutledge announces $770,000 settlement with defunct north Arkansas hospital
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Friday a settlement with the owners of Country Medical Services of Arkansas, Incthe parent company of Eastern Ozarks Hospital in Cherokee Villagefor failing to protect sensitive patient information after the hospital closed eight years ago. On March 17, 2022, the Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the company and its owners for violations of the Patient Information Protection Act (PIPA) and the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). In 2004, the hospital shut its doors overnight, leaving behind thousands of unsecured employee files and patient records, including copies of Social Security cards, drivers licenses and medical test results. Upon investigation of the property, many of these documents appeared to have been rummaged through, likely by trespassers, seeking to steal personal information.
Baxter County Quorum Court meets Tuesday night
The Baxter County Quorum Court will meet Tuesday evening at 6 in the 2nd floor courtroom of the courthouse. Items on the agenda include approving an ordinance appropriating fees and reimbursements received in October for the sheriff’s department; an ordinance to adopt the 2023 budget; an ordinance appropriating funds to purchase property near the airport; and ordinance to appropriate funds and reappropriate funds within the juvenile services budget; and an ordinance to appropriate grant funds for the Cotter/Gassville Rural Fire Protection District.
Pendergrass oversees final Quorum Court meeting before retirement
The final Quorum Court meeting of Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass’ career was filled with appreciation for his 16 years of service to the county. Several department heads stood up to speak on the opportunities he has provided to them and the citizens of Baxter County. In the Treasurer’s...
Willa “Joan” Ifland, 85, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Willa “Joan” Ifland passed away at her home on December 3, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 85. She was born August 26, 1937, in Vilonia, Arkansas, the daughter of Orless and Floy (Holt) Weaver. She married Kenneth William Ifland on November 9, 1955, in Reno, NV. She returned home to Arkansas in October of 1992 after living for decades in Santa Cruz, CA. Joan loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her family to whom she was so dedicated. She had a passion for researching her family genealogy.Joan is survived by her five children: Greg (Juli) Ifland of Mountain Home, AR, Rick (Neile) Ifland of Versailles, KY, Scott (Arlene) Ifland of Mountain Home, AR, Lori (Josh) Winans of Aptos, CA, and Bryan (Susan) Ifland of Rogers, AR; and grandchildren, Dani Upton, Kirby (Christa) Ifland, Travis (Stephonie) Ifland, Taylor (Ashlee) Ifland, Cole (Cody) Ifland, Crawford (Maddie) Ifland, Hunter (Yoana) Ifland, Jacob Winans, Sybella Ifland, Brianna Ifland, Ethan Winans, Timothy Ifland and Katelyn Winans, plus twelve great-grandchildren.
Gov. Hutchinson breaks ground on new center at Northark College
Governor Asa Hutchinson joined North Arkansas College and the public Monday to break ground on the new Center for Robotics and Manufacturing Innovation (CRMI). Northark is the first community college in Arkansas to construct a robotics and manufacturing center on a community college campus. “These are exciting times for Arkansas when we see this growth in Harrison,” said Governor Hutchinson of the new facility. “This opens up a world of opportunity for the young people in our state.”
MH FFA members inducted into the Arkansas Purple Circle Club
Two Mountain Home FFA Members were inducted into the 2022 Arkansas Purple Circle Club in October in Little Rock. The Purple Circle Club is an awards program recognizing junior livestock exhibitors who earned championship at the Arkansas State Fair. This year’s class consisted of 215 awards presented to 137 inductees.
Unofficial results: Wiseman re-elected as Big Flat mayor
Tuesday evening, citizens of Big Flat have re-elected Glenda Wiseman in the runoff for mayor. According to Judy Garner, Baxter County Election Commissioner, unofficial results show incumbent Glenda Wiseman with 19 votes, and challenger Charles Schmitt with 7. At this time, there were two absentee votes yet to be confirmed.
Izard County gets more honors following 8-man state championship
It’s been four days since Izard County wrapped up its first year of eight-man football with a state championship. Since then, the Cougars have received several more honors from the season. Malachi Cruz was named the most valuable player of the Classes 2A/1A state title game from Izard County’s...
