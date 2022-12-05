Cyclist dies in Chelsea hit-and-run; suspect in custody
A man driving an electric bike in Chelsea died after he was hit by a car whose driver left the scene, police said. Officials say the incident happened just before 1:30 a..m. Sunday in front of 241 W. 24th St. The cyclist was hit by an Infinity sedan traveling in the same direction, police said. Officials say the impact of the collision threw the man from his bike and into a parked car. The driver of the Infinity drove off from the scene, but the 24-year-old and his abandoned car were found later near West 24th Street and Seventh Avenue. Police say the cyclist was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Charges for the driver of the car are pending. ALSO READ | Rockefeller tree lighting: What to know about the Christmas tradition in NYC
