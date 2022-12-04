If daytime television viewers feel like they see Greg Rikaart everywhere, it's because he most certainly is everywhere. The actor is perhaps best known for his role as Kevin Fisher on the hit CBS soap "The Young and the Restless." It's a role that he's played on and off again since 2003. Rikaart told Michael Fairman TV in an interview that one of the reasons why he loves playing Kevin so much is because he's one of the underdogs in Genoa City. The actor described him as someone "who messes up often, but I think he has earned a place in people's hearts where they are forgiving of him when he does mess up, or they're rooting for him to make better choices. When he does make good choices, they are into his choices."

10 DAYS AGO