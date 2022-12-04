Read full article on original website
Portugal manager Fernando Santos has revealed that his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last 16 tie with Switzerland was not a personal one.
England fans around the UK cheered and jumped of joy as the team make a straight line for the quarter-finals against World Cup holders France.The Three Lions scored three goals, with Jordan Henderson getting the party started.Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka added two more goals as England stormed into a 3-0 lead.England captain said: “We feel good, we’ve got good runners, good players getting forward, and it’s solid at the back, three clean sheets in a row is really important. A really good day for us.”It is only the third time England have managed to reach the quarter-final in major tournaments.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England vs Senegal: What to expect from World Cup fixtureEngland boss addresses Raheem Sterling’s ‘family matter’ before World Cup matchEngland vs Senegal: What to expect from World Cup fixture
England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Senegal.The Three Lions overcame an awkward start to defeat the African champions 3-0, following goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.Gareth Southgate’s side are the tournament’s top scorers, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham was again sublime and has been one of the players of the World Cup so far. Next up for England is defending champions France, and the red-hot Kylian Mbappe.Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Poland and is leading the golden boot standings with five goals so far.England will play France on Saturday 10 December, with kick-off at 7pm GMT.It will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, where England defeated Senegal.From there, one of Spain, Portugal, Morocco or Switzerland will be waiting in the semi-finals. Read More England vs Senegal: What to expect from World Cup fixtureRaheem Sterling misses England World Cup match with Senegal with ‘family matter’England vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest updates
Excitement over England’s 3-0 win against Senegal is evident across front pages on Monday. The Guardian carries an image of captain Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka under the headline “Three … and easy. England see off Senegal”. Kane, Saka and Jordan Henderson all scored...
Neymar could return to action on Monday when Brazil take on South Korea for a place in the World Cup 2022 quarter-finals, with the winners to meet whoever triumphs in the Japan vs Croatia match taking place earlier in the day.England beat Senegal 3-0 on Sunday to set up a last-eight clash with defending champions France, who defeated Poland 3-1.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the penultimate day of round-of-16 action in Qatar, and back at how Sunday unfolded.Neymar to return?After missing group games against Switzerland and Cameroon due to an ankle injury, Neymar would be back for...
Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006 as a 21-year-old star from Manchester United, he had been the undisputed face of the Portugal national team. They’d go as far as Ronaldo could take them. Well, fast forward to 2022, and that’s not necessarily the case...
The veteran central defender turns 40 in February and has just bagged one of the most significant goals of his enduring career
Portugal breezed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, smashing Switzerland 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick while filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting XI.Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo due to frustration at the 37-year-old’s reaction to being substituted in the side’s last group game, and the decision paid off.Ramos netted an impressive hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored. Ronaldo, on in the second half, found the net but was offside. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji grabbed a consolation goal for Switzerland.Morocco await Portugal in the quarter-finals after shocking Spain on penalties. Relive all the action in our live blog below Read More Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finalsCristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking orderPortugal vs Switzerland player ratings: Goncalo Ramos magnificent in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence
