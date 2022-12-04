Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Active weather: Stormy week ahead for Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Stormy days are ahead this week for Lake Tahoe. Winter weather will continue to cause travel impacts in the Sierra through early Tuesday with a short storm reprieve midweek before another quick moving system arrives Thursday night. A more potent storm is possible for the weekend.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake Express announces new route to Reno, Nevada
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Express is expanding its service with a new route to Reno, Nevada. The route, via I-80, officially opened on Dec. 1. The route came about after months of working with the Nevada Department of Transportation in determining the needs of the communities along this path.
2news.com
Lake Tahoe Cave Rock Sunset Hike
Many of us drive through the Cave Rock tunnel to get to South Lake Tahoe and did you know you can hike to the top of it! You don't come up the steep side, but a nice 1 mile path will take you to the top where you do have some rock scrambling to the top. Once there, you get the amazing views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff along with Michelle! https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/cave-rock-trail.
Record-Courier
The Dec. 6, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — East Fork Fire and Douglas deputies responded to a drowning death off East Valley Road reported at around 9:10 p.m. Monday. Emergency services responded to vehicle collisions reported at Johnson Lane and Wildhorse Drive at 3:20 p.m. and on Langley in the Ranchos at 5:30 p.m.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City home market ‘trying to find its balance’
Carson City home sales data for the month of October show a market potentially cooling off but still stable. According to market statistics released by Sierra Nevada Realtors, there were 36 closed sales in October, down 50 percent from the previous year but only 27 percent compared to September. The median sales price for a home in Carson City is $491,750, still a 5 percent increase from the previous year, though an 11 percent drop from September’s high of $550,000.
California developer plans to build a casino resort near Reno convention center
Reno may see its first all-new resort casino since 1995 with the planned Firecreek Crossing Resort-Casino near the convention center on South Virginia Street. The post California developer plans to build a casino resort near Reno convention center appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Mountain Democrat
Citizen science weather tracking effort started at Tahoe goes national
A project started at Lake Tahoe to differentiate snow from rain near the freezing point has grown and has received funding from NASA for three more years. Satellite technologies often struggle to differentiate snow from rain near the freezing point in mountainous regions, with impacts on flood predictions, avalanche forecasting, snowpack water storage and road safety. To help improve these technologies, researchers from Lynker, Desert Research Institute and the University of Nevada, Reno, have partnered with community observers to track winter storm activity across the country through a project called Mountain Rain or Snow. The project has been so successful at collecting data that demonstrates regional variation in the rain-snow threshold that NASA’s Citizen Science for Earth Systems Program is funding an additional three years.
2news.com
Carson City 911 Calls to be Down Through Tuesday, Sheriff Says
(December 5, 2022) Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says Charter Spectrum customers will not have access to the emergency 911 system from their home phones in the county from 11 p.m. Monday night to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff Furlong tells us this is due to a maintenance procedure being conducted...
KOLO TV Reno
Portions of interstate to open again as Spaghetti Bowl Project wraps first phase
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 will open once again Tuesday night after being widened as the first phase of the Spaghetti Bowl project is nearing its completion. Widening the Reno spaghetti bowl ramp is the final construction component of the current renovations to the area. Upon...
Nevada Appeal
Anaconda Copper Mine cleanup meeting set for Dec. 15
The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection is hosting a public meeting to share updates on Anaconda Copper Mine Site cleanup activities. The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at the City of Yerington Public Works Building (Building B), 14 E. Goldfield Ave., known locally as Joe Parr Way.
KOLO TV Reno
Silver State Sights – The Thunderbird Lodge
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Out of all the homes in the state of Nevada – this one may have the best view. “George Whittell built it in 1936, it was his summer home,” explained Shireen Piramoon who gave us a tour of the property. Located on State...
KOLO TV Reno
Controversial gunshot detector sensors to be placed in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - In 2021, the Reno-Sparks area reported 33 homicide victims and of those 28 died from gunshot wounds, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. Now, the Sparks Police Department is waiting for the installation of new technology that they say could help officers respond to shootings faster.
Record-Courier
Parade of Lights rolls tonight
Three score and three entries will make the winding trip from Gardnerville to Minden tonight as the Parade of Lights celebrates the arrival of Christmas. Led by the Douglas High Jr. ROTC Color Guard and the marching band, the 63 entries form up at Heritage Park before jogging north to Eddy Street and then turning onto Main Street at 5 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Taggers plague new Hug High School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It has not been a totally smooth start for Hug High School’s new Wildcreek campus. The new school was barely open when video of fights in the hallways showed up on social media. In the months that followed the new school or at least its entrance monument have been the target of taggers.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada enters into agreement with Walmart, American Drug Stores over opioid litigation
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be entering into a new agreement with two companies as part of ongoing opioid litigation. The Silver State will be getting $32.2 million from a multistate agreement with Walmart, and $1.5 million from an agreement with American Drug Stores. The bankruptcy plan for Mallinckrodt has also been approved, netting the state an additional $1.8 million.
2news.com
Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights Tree Lighting in Carson City
Fifth graders from all six public elementary schools in Carson City as well as Carson Montessori, Bethlehem Lutheran and Saint Teresa’s performed as a unified holiday choir for the annual Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights on the Nevada State Capitol steps in downtown Friday evening. Music teachers from...
2news.com
Most power restored after Transformer Explosion in Midtown
Reno Fire responded to a transformer that blew up in a neighborhood on Plumas Street and St. Lawrence in Midtown. It happened around 10 a.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Reno Fire Officials told us a bird sat on a power line, causing it to spark. That caused high and low power lines to fall down.
sparkstrib.com
Christmas comes to Sparks this weekend with plenty of holiday events on tap
Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend and kids will be able to catch a glimpse of him all around Sparks. The 39 North Pole Village will be lit up December 1-3rd, featuring a free holiday light festival full of thousands of twinkling lights along with holiday shopping booths, activities, entertainment, and more.
Elko Daily Free Press
Watch now: Rescue after car crashes upside down in water in Reno
On Nov. 26, officers with the Reno Police Department witnessed a vehicle crash into a ravine near Virginia Street and Talus. Even though the temperature was extremely cold, officers entered the water to rescue the occupants of the vehicle. Chief Soto would like to commend the officers, and emphasize that this is an example of the selfless action Reno Police Officers are willing to take for their community.
nevadabusiness.com
Chickie’s & Pete’s Crab House and Sports Bar Now Open at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. – Reno’s first Chickie’s & Pete’s, the #1 sports bar in North America as voted by ESPN, officially opened Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). GSR is only the second outpost west of the Rockies, of the Philadelphia-based concept...
