Read full article on original website
Related
Traffic slows down around Lake Tahoe as snow continues to fall
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times," the National Weather Service warned Sunday.
Rain forecast to subside Tuesday, but 2 more storms on the way
The storm door is open in the Bay Area with no sign of closing.
SFGate
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CAZ013-080000- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM. .TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 33 to. 48 higher elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing. north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the. afternoon.
SFGate
National Weather Service Says More Rain Coming Monday
The National Weather Service said on Sunday night there's a swirling storm system about 175 miles off the coast of Northern California they expected to move eastward overnight. Forecasters said the system will bring isolated to scattered rain showers and possibly even isolated thunderstorms to the Bay Area and Central...
Comments / 0