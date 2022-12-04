ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

National Weather Service Says More Rain Coming Monday

The National Weather Service said on Sunday night there's a swirling storm system about 175 miles off the coast of Northern California they expected to move eastward overnight. Forecasters said the system will bring isolated to scattered rain showers and possibly even isolated thunderstorms to the Bay Area and Central...
SFGate

Armed man shot after entering California police station lot

RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said. The shooting happened Monday after the officer drove his cruiser through the security gate at the Rialto police station and was followed closely by a black Dodge Charger, said police Chief Mark Kling.
RIALTO, CA
SFGate

Daughter of Maine's 1st Black legislator named House speaker

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine House selected Democrat Rachel Talbot Ross to be its first Black speaker on Tuesday in a vote witnessed by her proud father, who made history himself 50 years ago by becoming the the first Black person elected to the Legislature in the nation's whitest state.
MAINE STATE
SFGate

Ohio Senate OKs shift in oversight of education to governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the Republican-led state Senate on Wednesday despite objections that lawmakers are rushing legislation to significantly change decision-making about academic standards, model curricula and school district ratings, among other things. Oversight of...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy