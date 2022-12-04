Snyder County rest area closes for season
From PennDOT: The primitive roadside rest area on Routes 11/15 at McKees Half Falls in Chapman Township closes for the season on Monday, Dec. 5.
The rest area will reopen in the spring of 2023.
