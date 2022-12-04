Read full article on original website
Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news
Imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner faces nine years in the Russian maximum-security penal colony for women. This comes after she pled guilty to attempting to bring a small amount of hashish oil onto a flight with her Russian Premier League team. The Russian government denied Griner’s appeal for freedom in late October. American president Joe Read more... The post Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eddie Jones lined up for rapid return to Twickenham with the Barbarians
Eddie Jones’s first major coaching role since he was sacked by England could involve a swift return to Twickenham – less than six months after he was shown the door by the Rugby Football Union. Before Jones’s seven-year tenure as England head coach ended on Tuesday it is...
UK approves 1st new coal mine in decades, sparking anger
Britain's Conservative government has approved the U.K.'s first new coal mine in three decades
Ukraine conflict intrudes on UN biodiversity summit
The Ukraine conflict cast a shadow over a high-stakes UN summit on biodiversity in Montreal on Wednesday, as Western nations slammed the environmental destruction brought about by Russia's invasion. He added that conflicts of the recent past -- such as those in Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan and Syria -- were not brought up at environmental summits, despite the harms done to ecosystems.
