Pittsburgh, PA

Jason Zucker Reacts to Jordan Binnington's Antics Towards Penguins

By Nick Horwat
Inside The Penguins
Inside The Penguins
 3 days ago

Jordan Binnington is a Stanley Cup Champion goalie, but sure didn't act like it against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have largely been able to avoid the antics of Jordan Binnington over the past few seasons, but the time finally came.

Binnington was given the start for the St. Louis Blues and the Penguins made sure to get up in the game and under his skin early.

Three Penguins’ goals in the first preceded a scene where Binnington’s glove hand made pretty severe contact with Jason Zucker, who was taken to the locker room for the remainder of the period.

Zucker came out for the second period and promptly scored on Binnington ending his night early.

Binnington was pulled by Blues head coach Craig Berube after giving up four goals on 17 shots.

As Binnington was leaving the ice, he skated over to the Penguins bench running his mouth; the hot headed goalie was escorted off the ice while the Penguins literally laughed and shrugged their shoulders.

Thanks to his actions, Binnington was assessed a 10-minute misconduct penalty for inciting.

Zucker was the player on the bench doing the shoulder shrugging and that could be because he had no idea what was going on.

“I don’t know what he was saying, I was fixing my glove,” Zucker said. “I didn’t see what happened.”

Binnington made an attempt to look tough but no one was even paying attention to him.

When asked about the hit that started the whole scene, Zucker stated that he had no comment.

Zucker did say that he was hit in the face but was feeling good and had no ill-effects from the play.

The ensuing goal felt good for Zucker and added to a three-point night for him.

“It’s just nice to score, obviously,” Zucker said. “I thought our line was trying to push the pace all night. I thought Rusty played really well.”

There was a moment of pause after Zucker spoke of his linemate, which was met with great sarcasm.

“Did he just give me a compliment?” Bryan Rust asked from two stalls down. “Guys, write it down!”

Zucker and Rust were difference makers tonight, forcing Berube to have a few words about his goalie, as well.

Following the game, Berube implied that Binnington needs to put an end to his antics on the ice.

Berbue said the things Binnington does doesn’t help the team and to just play his position.

Zucker and Penguins got into Binnington’s head and it helped the Penguins take their second straight victory.

