Three Beaver County boroughs consider forming regional police force

Beaver County could see regional police force 00:35

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Three boroughs in Beaver County are looking to form a regional police force.

Under the plan, the Conway and Baden Borough police departments would merge together with a total of 11 full-time officers, according to a report from the Beaver County Times .

That plan could be enacted as early as April of next year.

The regional force would also cover Freedom Borough, which has been contracting police services from Conway since their department disbanded last year.

It's being considered as departments in the county struggle with staffing shortages.

Conway and Baden are expected to host town hall meetings to discuss the plan with residents this week.