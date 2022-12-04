ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

More rain & the answer to whether it will be a white Christmas

The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued statement detailing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas. Additional rounds of rainfall are expected in the coming days, thanks to a frontal boundary that will come over Arkansas. Current forecast trends still indicate north Arkansas will see the highest rainfall totals, generally between 2 – 3 inches through Friday morning. Closer to one inch is expected in Saline County.
What Are the Chances of Having a White Christmas in Arkansas?

As it gets closer to Christmas Day we all dream of a white Christmas but in the state of Arkansas such an occurrence is rare but you can never rule out the possibility. So, if we do get any snow at all in Arkansas it's more than likely to happen in January or February such as in February 2021 when we were hit with a record amount of snowfall that was so bad it shut down the power grid in our neighboring state Texas. Besides the very frigid record, and low temperatures snow stayed on the ground for weeks, and it snowed twice during the week if I remember correctly.
UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash

UPDATE: BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker […]
Monday, December 5 AM Weather – Gearing up for a rainy week

We will have to find a way to make our own sunshine… because Mother Nature isn’t going to provide it over the next week (maybe 2!). Today will start off mainly dry across the Ozarks. The chance of rain will increase into the afternoon. While the threat of rain stays low, a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out tonight into Tuesday.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, December 7, 2022: A little more action

A month ago, we would have said that when it came to lithium production in South Arkansas, we’d prefer, in the words of Elvis Presley, a little less conversation and a little more action, please. In the last few weeks, one would be hard pressed to get anyone involved in lithium to shut up. Now, finally, we’re getting a little more action. We reported yesterday on Standard Lithium’s plans to build its first commercial lithium production facility at Lanxess’ South Plant in Union County. The company continues to experiment with extracting lithium from brine at the Lanxess Central Plant just outside of El Dorado. The new agreement means that the two companies will work on finding the best location for new equipment at the South Plant, leading to construction of a full-scale facility. Standard Lithium officials have said previously that this may not be their only South Arkansas production facility. We’ll have to wait and see about that but for now, there is action toward commercial production. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Higher utility bills possible for Benton Utilities customers

BENTON, Ark. — As cities have continued to grow, they will eventually need upgrades. That's exactly the situation that Benton has found itself in, but experts have explained that those upgrades won't be cheap. "So many of the things that we do cost money, regardless of what the project...
Today’s Forecast – Saturday, December 3rd

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Well, it rained this morning, just a little bit though, it was mostly mist. Tonight, overnight lows fall to the mid to low 40s. For the southern counties of Arkansas you’re in the lower 40s bracket, south of i-20 your in the mid 40s bracket. Rain chances are near zero overnight and winds stay a bit breezy until tomorrow.
Fountain Lake School District considering year-round school

FOUNTAIN LAKE, Ark. — Like many superintendents, Dr. Michael Murphy, Superintendent of Fountain Lake School District, has been working to ensure students bounce back after challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Everyone parents, educators alike, we're trying to close that gap. And this is another potential tool,” said...
New mayors elected across Arkansas in 2022 runoff elections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several cities in Arkansas elected new mayors Tuesday night as runoff elections were held across the state. Here's a breakdown of many of those races. In Earle, the town elected 18-year-old Jaylen Smith, who will become the youngest Black mayor in the United States. Several...
December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas

CINCINNATI — The strongest December tornado in Arkansas came on New Year's Eve 2010. An EF-3 tornado killed 10 people in Benton, Washington and Adair counties. December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas, but they do happen. There were only 13 tornadoes in the area between 1950 and 2021. The...
COVID-19 cases slowly decline in area

Active cases of the COVID-19 virus continued to decline slightly in South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,448. Total Active Cases: 15. Down three...
