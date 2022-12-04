Read full article on original website
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood DaleChicago Food KingWood Dale, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago's downtown is the 2nd best in the country according to this new rankingJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The richest woman in IllinoisLuay RahilChicago, IL
Yankees sign Aaron Judge to mega-deal after terrifying Giants buzz
New York Yankees fans, your long, national nightmare is over. Those 15 hours where Aaron Judge signing with the San Francisco Giants felt inevitable have wrapped up in a tidy bow, with Mitch Haniger by the Bay and a new captain in the Bronx. Wednesday will surely be a day...
Chicago Cubs Expected to Offer Contract to This Free Agent Shortstop Sunday
The Chicago Cubs have not made an offer to free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts yet, but the club is reportedly very interested, and could soon be submitting a contract proposal to the former Boston Red Sox star, per Marino Pepen.
Giants contract offer to Aaron Judge is revealed, and it’s enormous
The San Francisco Giants are prepared to offer Aaron Judge a massive contract and entice the former Yankees slugger to head back to the West Coast. The San Francisco Giants are reportedly ready to open their checkbook wide in an attempt to bring Aaron Judge back home. The Giants have...
A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move
Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
White Sox GM drops major blockbuster trade hint at Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings are underway, and we have seen huge moves. However, if recent comments from the Chicago White Sox organization are any indication, things are only getting started. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke with the media on location at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. And...
Cubs considering former Cy Young winner to shore up pitching rotation
The Chicago Cubs are looking at an aged pitcher who might still have some left in the tank to beef up their rotation. The Chicago Cubs should be looking to make some moves, especially after missing out on Jose Abreu, who left the cross-town rival White Sox to sign with the Houston Astros.
Red Sox get rare promising update on Xander Bogaerts front
The Boston Red Sox seem to have some positive momentum on the Xander Bogaerts front, something that’s been amiss all year. The Red Sox have a clear response to the New York Yankees bringing back Aaron Judge on a nine-year deal, and that is to re-sign their own star in Xander Bogaerts.
3 Braves moves to make after losing Kenley Jansen to Red Sox
The Atlanta Braves had expressed interest in Kenley Jansen returning but now that he’s heading to Boston, what moves do the Braves now need to make?. Though the Atlanta Braves had hoped to bring veteran closer Kenley Jansen back in free agency this offseason after he led the team with 41 saves in the 2022 campaign, they were unsuccessful. On Wednesday, the reliever signed a two-year contract with the Red Sox, leaving the Atlanta bullpen without one of its stalwarts (though not without some ups and downs) from last season.
Aaron Judge turned down much larger offer to return to Yankees: report
Aaron Judge is returning to the New York Yankees, but one report states that he turned down much more money from a different team that offered late in the free agent process.
AL East Power Rankings with Aaron Judge back in the picture
The AL East Power Rankings with Aaron Judge back on the New York Yankees roster. Aaron Judge won’t be leaving the AL East just yet. Maybe in the twilight of his career he ends up playing for his hometown San Francisco Giants. For now, he’ll stay with the New York Yankees. What does this major decision do for the AL East Power Rankings?
White Sox have discussed closer Liam Hendriks in trade talks
The White Sox have discussed star closer Liam Hendriks in talks with other teams this winter, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com (Twitter link). There’s no indication a deal is especially likely, although it stands to reason a number of clubs would have interest in installing the three-time All-Star into their late-inning mix if Chicago’s amenable to making a trade. Feinsand notes Hendriks’ contract contains a limited no-trade provision that allows him to block a move to five unknown teams.
Aaron Judge makes his Giants dream crystal clear in TIME interview
The San Francisco Giants are chasing top free agent Aaron Judge, who grew up rooting for the team by the Bay. In a curiously-timed interview with TIME magazine, Aaron Judge was named Athlete of the Year for 2022. In an interview with the national outlet, Judge was an open book, discussing his ongoing negotiations with the Yankees, and his childhood in northern California.
Yankees updated lineup after Aaron Judge returns
Aaron Judge is officially returning to the New York Yankees and their potential lineup for next season is already looking stacked. After publicly flirting with the Giants in free agency and considering all his options, Aaron Judge has reportedly agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract. The deal, coming on the heels of his record-breaking 62-home-run season, should help secure his legacy as one of the most productive and beloved Yankees of all time.
SF Giants land coveted free agent OF (but sorry, it’s not Aaron Judge)
Every San Francisco Giants fan on the planet is waiting for the team to sign Aaron Judge. But before that, the club landed another great outfielder. The talk of the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday has largely been about the San Francisco Giants and the franchise’s pursuit of free agency’s white whale, Aaron Judge — not to be confused with everyone’s new favorite, Arson Judge. But while everyone was waiting on that deal either with San Francisco or the Yankees, the Giants were cooking up something else.
3 free agent outfielders the Chicago White Sox should target
The Chicago White Sox are not going to be big spenders in free agency. Do not expect Aaron Judge to solve the White Sox outfield problems. Instead, general manager Rick Hahn might look to the farm system to solve the Sox problem in right field. Oscar Colas is in line to possibly be the Opening Day right fielder.
Cardinals next catcher might not be Willson Contreras or Sean Murphy
While Willson Contreras and Sean Murphy are the top catchers available this offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals could explore another option. The St. Louis Cardinals won the National League Central last season, but were swept in the Wild Card Series by the eventual NL champion Philadelphia Phillies. The Cardinals watched two legends retire in first baseman Albert Pujols and catcher Yadier Molina.
Cubs considering game-changing option to land two major stars
Chicago Cubs fans might not have to ask themselves the question, “which one?” in regards to the star shortstop their team should pursue. Whether it’s Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, or Dansby Swanson, the Chicago Cubs have been connected to all three whether by speculation or legitimate rumors spilled from reporters.
Giants in the hunt for another big free agent besides Aaron Judge
The San Francisco Giants have been very open about their ability to spend this offseason, and they may be aiming to sign more stars than just Aaron Judge. The Giants are shopping this offseason with a huge target on star Aaron Judge, and they’ve been proactive on him by hosting meetings and sharing that if they don’t land him, it won’t be because they got outbid. While it’s well known they want to put Judge in their jersey, it’s lesser known that they’re reportedly seeking another star, too.
Chicago Bears Projected 2023 Draft Selection, Pick Scenarios
Chicago Bears projected 2023 draft selection, scenarios originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Since the Bears have the second-worst win percentage in the NFL as of this writing, they currently own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But, the Bears, along with the rest of the...
