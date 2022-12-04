The Atlanta Braves had expressed interest in Kenley Jansen returning but now that he’s heading to Boston, what moves do the Braves now need to make?. Though the Atlanta Braves had hoped to bring veteran closer Kenley Jansen back in free agency this offseason after he led the team with 41 saves in the 2022 campaign, they were unsuccessful. On Wednesday, the reliever signed a two-year contract with the Red Sox, leaving the Atlanta bullpen without one of its stalwarts (though not without some ups and downs) from last season.

