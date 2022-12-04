Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
WYFF4.com
Former defensive captain of 1985 Clemson football team has died
ANDERSON, S.C. — The defensive captain of the 1985 Clemson football team has died. Steve Berlin, the defensive captain of the 1985 Clemson football team, passed away on Monday in Anderson. He had just turned 60 on Nov. 20, 2022. Berlin was a reserve on Clemson’s 1981 National Championship...
Clemson OL target commits elsewhere
A Clemson offensive line target in the 2023 class has committed elsewhere. Timpview High School (Provo, Utah) four-star Spencer Fano announced his verbal pledge to Utah on Tuesday night. Fano's finalists (...)
Swinney has message for those disappointed with Orange Bowl berth
Clemson is headed to the Orange Bowl, though even a New Year’s Six bowl may feel like a consolation prize for at least part of the Tigers’ fan base. The Tigers dominated North Carolina to win the ACC (...)
Report: Coach Jay McAuley on forced leave from Wofford
Coach Jay McAuley’s leave of absence from Wofford was not his choice and came about amid complaints from players, Stadium
Clemson defensive back headed to transfer portal
A part of Clemson's secondary is hitting the transfer portal. The portal window for fall-sport athletes will officially open Monday, and Fred Davis plans to enter his name into it when it does. Davis (...)
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Opens in Clemson, South Carolina
The Clemson community is about to have their new go-to destination for cheering on their beloved Tigers when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Located at 403 College Ave., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Clemson partners and Walk-On’s executive team. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! The winner will be randomly selected and announced on opening day.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel reacts to OC Alex Golesh's departure ahead of Orange Bowl game against Clemson
Josh Heupel will be without a top staffer as his Tennessee team gets ready to face Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Alex Golesh has departed his post as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator to be the new head coach at USF. Heupel said it’s a positive reflection of the UT program.
Clemson falls to an HBCU — in wrestling
Allen University, an HBCU located in Columbia, SC, took down Clemson University on the wrestling mat. The post Clemson falls to an HBCU — in wrestling appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WLOS.com
Rosman High School football coach relieved of duties
ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — After three years with the program, Rosman High School head football coach, Dusty Robinson, has been relieved of his coaching duties. A press release from Transylvania County Schools announced on Tuesday that the school would be parting ways with Robinson after he lead the Tigers for the past three years.
iheart.com
Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.
Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
WYFF4.com
Greenville power providers share new precautions after North Carolina power outages
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Monday afternoon, 36,000 people were still without power after law enforcement said someone targeted and broke into two North Carolina electrical substations Saturday and shot at equipment. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the shots at both substations in Moore County appeared to target specific...
greenvillejournal.com
Spinx founder Stewart Spinks receives Order of the Palmetto
Stewart Spinks, founder of the Spinx Company, received the Order of the Palmetto on Friday, Dec. 2 at Fluor Field in a surprise announcement during the company’s 50th anniversary celebration. Presented by Gov. Henry McMaster, the award is the state’s highest civilian honor and recognizes individuals who have served...
wspa.com
‘Hostile’ employee pulls gun on coworkers in Upstate
An Anderson man faces multiple charges after police said he assaulted, threatened, and pulled a gun on his coworkers at a restaurant Monday morning. ‘Hostile’ employee pulls gun on coworkers in Upstate. An Anderson man faces multiple charges after police said he assaulted, threatened, and pulled a gun on...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
WYFF4.com
Company expansion creates more than 150 new jobs in South Carolina
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A cabinetry company is expanding in Greenville County, South Carolina, and creating more than 150 new jobs. Essential Cabinetry Group's $4.75 million investment will create 156 new jobs. “The investment in our Simpsonville, S.C. location is critical to the long-term growth strategy needed to meet our...
‘I just shot him’: 911 call details weekend shooting at North Carolina mall
The suspect said he did not want to shoot the victim but "he started assaulting me and my wife."
gsabusiness.com
Hot Properties: Greer property sells for $4.6M
Edward Wilson of Wilson Kibler represented the buyer in the off-market purchase of 1521 S. Buncombe Road, a recently redeveloped 39,393-square-foot flex facility on a 10-year sale leaseback at $4,600,000. Spencer/Hines Properties has fully leased a 6,000-square-foot retail/office building at 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville. Suites A and B were taken...
Missing 12-year-old found in Greenville
UPDATE: Police said he was found on North Main Street in downtown Greenville.
Spartanburg Regional History Museum to close
The Spartanburg Regional History Museum, located at the Chapman Cultural Center, will close this month, according to David Wood, CEO of the Spartanburg Historical Society.
