Clemson, SC

WYFF4.com

Former defensive captain of 1985 Clemson football team has died

ANDERSON, S.C. — The defensive captain of the 1985 Clemson football team has died. Steve Berlin, the defensive captain of the 1985 Clemson football team, passed away on Monday in Anderson. He had just turned 60 on Nov. 20, 2022. Berlin was a reserve on Clemson’s 1981 National Championship...
CLEMSON, SC
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's Opens in Clemson, South Carolina

The Clemson community is about to have their new go-to destination for cheering on their beloved Tigers when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Located at 403 College Ave., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Clemson partners and Walk-On’s executive team. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! The winner will be randomly selected and announced on opening day.
CLEMSON, SC
WLOS.com

Rosman High School football coach relieved of duties

ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — After three years with the program, Rosman High School head football coach, Dusty Robinson, has been relieved of his coaching duties. A press release from Transylvania County Schools announced on Tuesday that the school would be parting ways with Robinson after he lead the Tigers for the past three years.
ROSMAN, NC
iheart.com

Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.

Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
ASHEVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Spinx founder Stewart Spinks receives Order of the Palmetto

Stewart Spinks, founder of the Spinx Company, received the Order of the Palmetto on Friday, Dec. 2 at Fluor Field in a surprise announcement during the company’s 50th anniversary celebration. Presented by Gov. Henry McMaster, the award is the state’s highest civilian honor and recognizes individuals who have served...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

‘Hostile’ employee pulls gun on coworkers in Upstate

An Anderson man faces multiple charges after police said he assaulted, threatened, and pulled a gun on his coworkers at a restaurant Monday morning. ‘Hostile’ employee pulls gun on coworkers in Upstate. An Anderson man faces multiple charges after police said he assaulted, threatened, and pulled a gun on...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Company expansion creates more than 150 new jobs in South Carolina

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A cabinetry company is expanding in Greenville County, South Carolina, and creating more than 150 new jobs. Essential Cabinetry Group's $4.75 million investment will create 156 new jobs. “The investment in our Simpsonville, S.C. location is critical to the long-term growth strategy needed to meet our...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Hot Properties: Greer property sells for $4.6M

Edward Wilson of Wilson Kibler represented the buyer in the off-market purchase of 1521 S. Buncombe Road, a recently redeveloped 39,393-square-foot flex facility on a 10-year sale leaseback at $4,600,000. Spencer/Hines Properties has fully leased a 6,000-square-foot retail/office building at 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville. Suites A and B were taken...
GREER, SC

