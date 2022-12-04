Read full article on original website
Clark Art: Opening Lecture for Promenades on Paper
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 pm, the Clark Art Institute hosts a lecture by exhibition curator and Clark-Getty Paper Project Curatorial Fellow Sarah Grandin in conjunction with the opening of "Promenades on Paper: Eighteenth-Century Drawings from the Bibliothèque nationale de France." Grandin shares the...
BCC Spring Semester Starts Jan. 23
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) begins its spring semester Monday, Jan 23, 2022. A variety of learning options are offered, including in-person, online and hybrid. Prospective students may register any time online, or attend a free registration day on Saturday, January 21 from 8 am to noon. Prospective students can walk in without an appointment, apply and be instantly accepted to the College. Financial aid assistance will also be provided.
Simon's Rock Dance Program to Perform Concert With Berkshire Children's Chorus
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Bard College at Simon's Rock's Dance Program will perform their fall concert this Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the McConnell Theater at the Daniel Arts Center. They will perform "A Story for the Season: The Ballerina and the Clown."
MCLA Professor Holiday Open Studio at Greylock Works
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Join artist and MCLA Professor Melanie Mowinski at her studio in Greylock Works on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m -2 p.m. for a peek into the processes that form her book "Collage Your Life." The events are free and open...
Pittsfield Holiday Shindy Returns to Zion Lutheran Church
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Holiday Shindy returns to the Zion Lutheran Church on First Street this year with new and longtime vendors. On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., shoppers can browse from around 40 artisans offering apparel and accessories, art, homewares, toys, stationery, body care, and food products.
Hoosac Valley School Committee Reviews School, District Improvement Plans
CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Hoosac Valley School Committee has approved an updated district improvement plan. Superintendent Aaron Dean said his cabinet took feedback on the plan after the last meeting by adjusting some of the goals. He explained that the district can and should change the plan as the needs of the district and its students change.
Clark Art Airs Met Performance
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Metropolitan Opera's broadcast production of "The Hours" airs at the Clark Art Institute on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 12:55 pm in the third installment of the 2022–23 season of The Met: Live in HD. The award-winning series of live, high-definition cinema simulcasts features the...
BCArc Name Director of Brain Injury Services
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Scott Barschdorf has been named the new Director of Brain Injury Services at BCArc. He will oversee the expanding BI residential program that ranges from Berkshire County to the Pioneer Valley. Barschdorf has experience working with individuals with mental health and behavioral issues, and has overseen residential programs in various roles during his 16 years in human services.
SPAC Confirmed: NY Rockers Coming In 2023 With Famous Friends
They were at Saratoga Performing Arts Center this past August, they’ll be playing a special free New Years Eve concert here in Western New York on the 31st, and they’ll be back at SPAC this summer – these crowd-favorites have been loving the road lately. Goo Goo Dolls have announced their Capital Region return for 2023, and they’re bringing some very famous friends along for the tour.
Local girl who died on vacation remembered by community
Two local school communities are mourning the loss of a high school senior who drowned while swimming on vacation in Florida. Danielle Marcelline died just before what would have been her 18th birthday.
Clarksburg School Committee Fills Vacancy
CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The School Committee has appointed Mary Giron to its vacant seat. Giron will become the third member on the board, replacing former member Eric Denette who stepped down recently after moving out of Clarksburg. Denette had declined to run for a second term last spring but accepted after winning through write-in votes.
Take a chance on these unassuming restaurants
Have you ever taken a chance on a restaurant that might have looked a little run-down but turned out to have some of the best food you've ever tasted? Only In Your State found the following restaurants and despite their exterior, feature some delicious meals.
Long Horn fundraiser for worker with tumor nets over $19K
The Long Horn Restaurant and Pub raised over $19,000 during a fundraiser held for a coworker who recently had brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Transportation study issued on potential school district merger
Berkshire County — Members of the Eight Town Planning Board reviewed a long-in-the-works transportation study during its virtual meeting on Wednesday, November 30. The board, which was formed in early 2020, has been researching the possibility of merging the Berkshire Hills Regional School District and the Southern Berkshire Regional School District.
AdLib Inc. Center for Independent Living Appoints CEO
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire's Center for Independent Living's Board of Directors is announced Marco Ingoglia as the new CEO of the organization. An experienced business leader, Ingoglia was appointed the role of Chief Executive Officer in late February of 2022. Ingoglia brings with him expertise in all facets of...
Former Moderne Studios Building Sold at Auction
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The former Moderne Studios building at 19 Eagle Street that has been vacant for several years sold at auction for $100,000 on Tuesday. $100,000 was the lone bid for the property, despite several interested parties showing up for the auction. Prior to the bidding, potential bidders were given a tour of the three-floor, 5300-square-foot building.
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Must-Visit Christmas Towns List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. And as we get ever so closer to Christmas, there are definitely some towns that can dress themselves up as some of the most beautiful Christmas towns you could be in. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Must-Visit Christmas Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
Bennington Elementary School is calling the police on its own students. What’s going wrong?
More than a dozen police reports and interviews with former staffers paint a picture of a school struggling to respond to students in mental health crises. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington Elementary School is calling the police on its own students. What’s going wrong?.
Holiday sales at Empire State Plaza
The Empire State Plaza will be holding several holiday sales, some starting on Tuesday and others occurring throughout the week and beyond.
Pittsfield Police Chief announces retirement
Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn announced his retirement from the department.
