Cleveland, OH

Remington Write

Mistake on the Lake?

The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
New Wolf Pack Chorus restaurant to open in Club Isabella space in Cleveland’s University Circle

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new concept -- Wolf Pack Chorus, owned and operated by Chef Chris Wolf and his wife Katie -- is taking over the former Club Isabella space in on Cornell Road in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, with an opening date set for late January, early February. Envisioned as approachable fine dining, the 100-seat restaurant sits where the University Hospitals campus meets Little Italy. Despite the neighborhood, it will not be an Italian restaurant.
Mayfield Heights barber college mourns death of colleague

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular barber college instructor was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on I-90 in Cleveland on Dec. 2. Matthew Flowers, 26, worked at LaBarberia Institute of Hair in the Golden Gate Shopping Center in Mayfield Heights. According to Cleveland police, Flowers, 26, was eastbound on...
Mac ‘n’ cheese, Towpath Distillery, Geraci’s Slice Shop plus foodie books - WTAM 5-minute food-drinks chat

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Lots of ground to cover this week in our 5-minute food-drinks chat with WTAM’s Bill Wills. Towpath Distillery has released a pair of offerings for the holidays, Geraci’s Slice Shop is coming to Cleveland, the annual Mac ‘n’ Cheese Throwdown is coming up, and our annual guides on food and drinks books are out.
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH

Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital

The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
Cuyahoga County awards additional $300,000 to Lakewood Emergency Rent Assistance Program

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- For the second time in the last few months, Cuyahoga County has awarded funds to the City of Lakewood Emergency Rent Assistance Program (ERA-1). The Lakewood Community Services Center received $609,000 in September for use beginning in October. The county also recently provided a second tranche of funds, in the amount of $300,000, to help the agency’s efforts through the end of the year.
