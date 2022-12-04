Read full article on original website
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Akron?
Been in Akron for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
Mistake on the Lake?
The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
Flags at half-staff in Ohio Wednesday; here’s why
Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on public grounds be flown at half-staff Wednesday
Au Jus brings authentic Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches to Parma: Photos
PARMA, Ohio -- The recent opening of Au Jus means there’s a new answer to the question of “Where’s the beef?” in Parma. Located at 5875 Broadview Road just south of Snow Road near the border of Parma, Seven Hills and Independence, the mainly take-out joint with roughly half a dozen seats is billed as offering “authentic Chicago-style Italian beef.”
New Wolf Pack Chorus restaurant to open in Club Isabella space in Cleveland’s University Circle
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new concept -- Wolf Pack Chorus, owned and operated by Chef Chris Wolf and his wife Katie -- is taking over the former Club Isabella space in on Cornell Road in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, with an opening date set for late January, early February. Envisioned as approachable fine dining, the 100-seat restaurant sits where the University Hospitals campus meets Little Italy. Despite the neighborhood, it will not be an Italian restaurant.
Here’s the deal with that confusing tax document sent to Cleveland residents
There have been questions raised about a letter some people are getting in the mail. It is causing concern because it asks for a lot of sensitive information.
Strongsville seeks to resurface, extend Freedom Trail military veterans memorial
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will apply for a grant of up to $50,000 that would help pay for the resurfacing and extension of the Freedom Trail, a center-of-town paved walkway that honors military veterans. The money would come from the Cuyahoga County Community Development Supplemental Grant Program, which helps...
One Ohio City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Brooklyn increases penalties in effort to deter potential deer hunters
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- City Council recently upped the ante and added some teeth regarding deer poaching in Brooklyn. “Council thought this necessary due to an increase in these types of activities,” City Council President Ron Van Kirk said. “As with all penalties, this increase in penalty is to deter people from hunting in Brooklyn.
Guests share rare, $50k Irish whiskey at charity tasting in Lakewood
Gormley's Pub, of Rocky River, popped open a 47-year-old bottle of Midleton Irish Whiskey valued at more than $50,000. Tickets to the event at the Clifton Club were $3,500 for the first 19 people.
Mayfield Heights barber college mourns death of colleague
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular barber college instructor was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on I-90 in Cleveland on Dec. 2. Matthew Flowers, 26, worked at LaBarberia Institute of Hair in the Golden Gate Shopping Center in Mayfield Heights. According to Cleveland police, Flowers, 26, was eastbound on...
What are the highest paying business jobs in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - If you’re looking for a change of pace in your job for the new year, you may consider a career in business. But the field is broad and accounts for a large swath of professions. How should you choose what to focus on?. Stacker compiled a...
Mac ‘n’ cheese, Towpath Distillery, Geraci’s Slice Shop plus foodie books - WTAM 5-minute food-drinks chat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Lots of ground to cover this week in our 5-minute food-drinks chat with WTAM’s Bill Wills. Towpath Distillery has released a pair of offerings for the holidays, Geraci’s Slice Shop is coming to Cleveland, the annual Mac ‘n’ Cheese Throwdown is coming up, and our annual guides on food and drinks books are out.
Thousands Of Detroit Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Michiganders are moving.
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital
The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
The salesman: Justin Bibb promises big as Cleveland mayor. Can he close the deal?
Hear the mayor in his own words and listen in as Nick Castele shares additional insights (28:04). An image of the youthful new mayor of Cleveland smiled from a banner at the Futureland startup conference. Hands folded in front of him, he rose above the skyline of the city that – for now – is his.
Bedford man shot to death at recreation center on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Bedford man was fatally shot Tuesday outside of the Earle B. Turner Recreation Center on the city’s East Side, according to police. Jamarion Smith, 18, died about 6:50 p.m. at the recreation center, located at 11300 Miles Avenue, near East 113th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Cuyahoga County awards additional $300,000 to Lakewood Emergency Rent Assistance Program
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- For the second time in the last few months, Cuyahoga County has awarded funds to the City of Lakewood Emergency Rent Assistance Program (ERA-1). The Lakewood Community Services Center received $609,000 in September for use beginning in October. The county also recently provided a second tranche of funds, in the amount of $300,000, to help the agency’s efforts through the end of the year.
Books on cocktails, beer, wine: 15 titles published in 2022 to consider
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Tuesday we ran a guide to food / recipe books that have come out in 2022 and might make good fodder as gifts with the holidays coming. Now we offer 15 books on drinks to accompany that list. From Bordeaux to beer, guides to wine regions,...
