u.today

Cardano Receives Stunning Prediction for 2023, Here's How Tables Would Turn

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 5

u.today

Bitcoin at $5,000 Might Happen Next Year: Leading Financial Expert

u.today

Yet Another Bitcoin Price Model Fails

u.today

SHIB Loses Top 10 Position for Whales: Is Total Dump Coming?

Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
u.today

Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, Crypto Executive Claims

Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, has predicted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will defeat Ripple in a closely watched legal battle that will soon stretch into its third year. "The only outcome is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of...
u.today

Here’s How XRP’s Value Can Finally Be Realized: Max Avery

u.today

Cardano Founder Explains Why Project Hasn't Penetrated Indian Markets Much

u.today

Celsius's CEL Token Suddenly Went up 15%, This Might Be Reason

u.today

All Shiba Inu (SHIB) Indicators Are Flashing Red, But Is It That Bad?

u.today

4.1 Billion XRP Moved from Bittrex Within Hour, Here's What May Be Happening

u.today

200,000 BTC, More Than 1,000,000 ETH Left CEXes: Details

u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 6

u.today

What Is XRP II? Ripple CTO Explains

u.today

Dogecoin (DOGE) Anniversary: Track Altcoin's Key Achievements

u.today

SHIB Large Transactions up Whopping 479%, What's Happening?

u.today

Axie Infinity Suddenly up 25%, What's Happening?

u.today

David Gokhshtein Happy About Devs “Taking DOGE to Next Levels”

u.today

Elrond (MultiversX) Lists on Top US Exchange Coinbase: Details

