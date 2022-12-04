Perry Mason will be back on the case next March, when the HBO drama finally returns for Season 2 two and a half years after its freshman run wrapped up in August 2020. The series is slated to premiere Monday, March 6 at 9/8c on the premium cabler (and HBO Max), it was announced on Wednesday. In the upcoming episodes, “months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered,” per the official synopsis. “When the DA goes to the city’s Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della,...

