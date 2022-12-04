ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predictions: Jaguars-Lions

By John Maakaron
The All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Detroit Lions' Week 13 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Christian Booher

The Lions have had 10 days to think about the issues that plagued them in a close loss to the Buffalo Bills. As a result, this team should be refreshed when it takes the field Sunday.

The key to defeating Jacksonville is controlling the line of scrimmage. If the Lions run the ball well, they should be able to operate in good field position. Detroit's offensive line struggled last week, but the return of Jonah Jackson, at the guard position, should help boost production.

If the Lions are successful at the point of attack on both sides of the ball, they'll be successful. Expect Aidan Hutchinson to continue his strong stretch on defense, while the Lions' run game controls the tempo. Jameson Williams makes a splash with a touchdown in his debut, and Detroit wins fairly comfortably.

Lions 31, Jaguars 17

Vito Chirco

On Sunday, the Lions will do battle with a team that is eerily similar to itself: the 4-7 Jacksonville Jaguars.

The upstart Jaguars are coming off a come-from-behind win against the Baltimore Ravens, and are led by a young core of players, most notably quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

If Detroit is going to pull out the win in Week 13, it is going to have to limit the production of not only Lawrence, but also Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne. Etienne, recall, injured his foot a week ago against the Ravens, but is expected to play Sunday.

And then, on the other side of the ball, the Lions need to get their passing game going early and often, which should be aided by wideout Jameson Williams , the No. 12 pick in the 2022 draft, making his NFL debut.

I've got Detroit winning a close one at home in this Week 13 tilt.

Lions 27, Jaguars 20

Camren Clouthier

﻿The Lions made it interesting against Buffalo on Thanksgiving day, but unfortunately, could not get the job done against a very talented Bills team.

However, I think this Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars presents a slightly easier task for Detroit.

Both teams enter the weekend at 4-7, and this one is going to be yet another close game, opening up a stretch of very winnable games for the Lions.

I'll be keeping my eye on the Jags' Trevor Lawrence, to see how one of the most up-and-coming QBs performs against Detroit's defense.

For the Lions, rookie Aidan Hutchinson peaks my interest, after winning NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month honors in November. Also, he'll be playing with a chip on his shoulder, after Jacksonville passed on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. I'm looking forward to an electrifying performance from Hutchinson.

Ultimately, I think if Jared Goff can limit the turnovers and the Lions can play on their overall strengths, they will get the victory by a slim margin.

Lions 27, Jaguars 24

John Maakaron

The Lions have a final stretch of games that are quite winnable, starting with the Jaguars . Both teams are 4-7 and looking to prove they are a franchise turning the corner. The excitement surrounding the debut of rookie wideout Jameson Williams should give Detroit an added amount of focus and momentum, as they will play in front of an excited and supportive home crowd.

I look for Jared Goff to toss a couple of balls deep to test the Jaguars secondary. Jamaal Williams will again carry the team on his shoulder. Detroit's defense should make impactful plays and contribute to Detroit's narrow home victory.

Lions 27, Jaguars 26

