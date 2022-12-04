Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Nikki Haley addresses 200 Jewish leaders in Montreal
Addressing prominent Jewish leaders and community members in Montreal on Tuesday, former United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley stressed the importance of America’s role in the Middle East and its impact on stability in the region. “The only way peace happens in the Middle East is...
Cleveland Jewish News
After donor cuts, Birthright CEO puts out a challenge to the Jewish community
Now that the shock has worn off, the question for Birthright is who will step up. Last week, Miriam Adelson, Birthright Israel’s most generous donor, addressed a board meeting of the organization known for bringing tens of thousands of young Jews to Israel each year. She and her late...
Cleveland Jewish News
Noam Party leader condemns Lapid-led campaign as ‘sedition’
Avi Maoz, chairman of the Noam Party, responded Monday to criticism of his appointment at the Ministry of Education, labeling it “an attempt to prevent the prime minister-designate from forming the sole legitimate elected government after the election. “In recent days, a wild public campaign has been carried out...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish New Yorker who predicted wave of antisemitism reiterates call for self-defense training
More than six years ago at a recruitment event for Legion, a self-defense training group largely for Jews, its founder and president, Jon Loew, made a bold declaration to several hundred Millennials. “I think Jews are realizing that if you’re in America, you’re a target,” Loew said at the time...
Cleveland Jewish News
Vote for the Antisemite of the Year 2022
StopAntisemitism.org, a grassroots watchdog group, has announced the three finalists in its “Antisemite of the Year 2022” contest. The candidates for the title are rapper Kanye “Ye” West, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and white supremacist Jon Minadeo II. During the past year, there were 10...
grid.news
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
Chechen Blogger Who Criticized Vladimir Putin's Henchman Ramzan Kadyrov MURDERED By Alleged Assassins
A Chechen blogger critical of both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov was allegedly assassinated earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.The victim, 36-year-old Tumso Abdurakhmanov, was reportedly gunned down by a group of assassins in Sweden on the night of December 1.According to Daily Star, the anti-Kadyrov blogger fled Chechnya in 2020 after the warlord – who is one of Putin’s main henchmen – seized power and was named Head of the Chechen Republic."Very sadly the rumors of his death turned out to be true,” confirmed the Chechen opposition network 1ADAT on Monday."Tumso was shot at night...
Cleveland Jewish News
As fear of local extremism grows, Germany approves first-ever government plan to combat antisemitism
BERLIN (JTA) — Just days before news of a planned far-right terrorist plot to overthrow Germany’ government has stoked fears about the rise of extremism here, government officials approved Germany’s first-ever program specifically designed to fight antisemitism and promote Jewish life. Approved last Thursday by the entire...
Cleveland Jewish News
White House, Doug Emhoff to hold roundtable in response to growing antisemitism
The White House will host Jewish leaders for a roundtable discussion on antisemitism later this week, with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (who himself is Jewish) as the host. White House Jewish Liaison Shelly Greenspan sent the invitation for the roundtable, which will also include White House Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice, Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt and Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Cleveland Jewish News
30 deaf and hearing-impaired youths celebrate bar and bat mitzvahs in Jerusalem
Thirty deaf and hearing-impaired students from across Israel celebrated their bar and bat mitzvahs in Jerusalem this week as part of a program developed by Young Israel in Israel’s Judaic Heritage Program for the Deaf and Hearing Impaired, the Jewish Agency for Israel and World Mizrachi. The program, which...
Cleveland Jewish News
Likud Knesset member: ‘I’d prefer 5,000 like Avi Maoz to one Ofer Cassif’
Likud Knesset member May Golan said on Tuesday that she would prefer 5,000 MKs like Noam Party head Avi Maoz to one Hadash-Ta’al MK Ofer Cassif. Golan made the remark, referring to a recent controversy over the appointment of Maoz to oversee a department in the Education Ministry, during an interview with ILTV.
Cleveland Jewish News
Former Israeli minister: Druze tribal warfare tactics a model for Israel
Israeli Druze used tribal warfare tactics to achieve the return of the body of a youth from Palestinian body snatchers in Samaria last month, a divergence from the blueprint long followed by the Israeli government to free captive soldiers and the remains of slain Israelis. “I was near Jenin sending...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid’s call to disobey next government puts civil society at risk, legal analysts say
Even before taking power, Benjamin Netanyahu has found himself on the defensive over his prospective coalition’s “fringe elements.” During an NBC interview on Sunday, Netanyahu felt obliged to declare, “I’m going to safeguard Israeli democracy.”. However, legal analysts told JNS the danger to democracy may...
Cleveland Jewish News
Haifa university holds first interfaith conference inspired by Abraham Accords
The University of Haifa held its first international interfaith conference last week, hosting more than 50 religious figures and academics. The JCM (Jews, Christians, Muslims) Conference included participants from Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Turkey, Albania, Greece, England, Ireland and Germany. “We live in a highly religious region,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Artists are boycotting Finland’s national gallery over an Israeli billionaire on its board
(JTA) — Nearly 130 Finnish artists will not be working with Kiasma, the modern art wing of Finland’s national gallery, they announced, in protest of a Finnish-Israeli billionaire who supports the gallery and has connections to both countries’ arms industries. The artists had signed the statement by...
Cleveland Jewish News
How Jewish leaders tried — and failed — to keep a Farrakhan follower off a Florida city council
(JTA) – When Brother John Muhammad emerged this fall as the leading candidate for a vacant city council seat in St. Petersburg, Florida, local Jews were distressed. Muhammad is well known in the city as the president of a local neighborhood association and as a frequent advocate for minority groups. But Jewish leaders learned that he was also a follower of Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader who has a long history of antisemitism, and that he had made comments dismissing concerns about Farrakhan’s record.
Cleveland Jewish News
In a Ukrainian city liberated from Russia, local Jewish leaders stand accused of collaboration
(JTA) — When Russian troops poured across the Ukrainian border in March, thousands fled from the cities that would be first in their path. But in Kherson, the southern port city with strategic value to the Russians, Rabbi Yosef Itzhak Wolff decided to stay put. His decision to remain...
Cleveland Jewish News
NGOs bring American Muslims to Israel, Bahrain
Thirteen American Muslims recently returned to the United States following a trip to Israel and Bahrain organized by NGOs Sharaka and American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC). The delegation included African-American, Pakistani-American and Bangladeshi-American Muslims. While in Bahrain, the delegation learned about the kingdom’s and the Gulf’s...
Cleveland Jewish News
US State Department spokesman mute on Israeli ‘war crimes’ accusation
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Tuesday failed to push back on a reporter’s accusation that Israel was perpetrating “war crimes” against the Palestinians. “I mean, what we have seen in the past couple weeks is really an uptick of Israeli aggression against the Palestinians. We see war crimes being committed on—in front of everybody. So that would not bother the United States of America, despite the fact that these guys [Religious Zionism Party head Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir] have such a long rap sheet?” a reporter asked Price during the daily press briefing.
Cleveland Jewish News
Blinken: US will judge next Israeli government on policies, not personalities
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that policies, and not the people implementing them, will define the relationship between Washington and Jerusalem’s next government. During his keynote address to the J Street National Conference in Washington, Blinken said, “We will gauge the government by the policies...
