A Chechen blogger critical of both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov was allegedly assassinated earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.The victim, 36-year-old Tumso Abdurakhmanov, was reportedly gunned down by a group of assassins in Sweden on the night of December 1.According to Daily Star, the anti-Kadyrov blogger fled Chechnya in 2020 after the warlord – who is one of Putin’s main henchmen – seized power and was named Head of the Chechen Republic."Very sadly the rumors of his death turned out to be true,” confirmed the Chechen opposition network 1ADAT on Monday."Tumso was shot at night...

22 HOURS AGO