Cleveland Jewish News

Nikki Haley addresses 200 Jewish leaders in Montreal

Addressing prominent Jewish leaders and community members in Montreal on Tuesday, former United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley stressed the importance of America’s role in the Middle East and its impact on stability in the region. “The only way peace happens in the Middle East is...
Cleveland Jewish News

After donor cuts, Birthright CEO puts out a challenge to the Jewish community

Now that the shock has worn off, the question for Birthright is who will step up. Last week, Miriam Adelson, Birthright Israel’s most generous donor, addressed a board meeting of the organization known for bringing tens of thousands of young Jews to Israel each year. She and her late...
Cleveland Jewish News

Noam Party leader condemns Lapid-led campaign as ‘sedition’

Avi Maoz, chairman of the Noam Party, responded Monday to criticism of his appointment at the Ministry of Education, labeling it “an attempt to prevent the prime minister-designate from forming the sole legitimate elected government after the election. “In recent days, a wild public campaign has been carried out...
Cleveland Jewish News

Vote for the Antisemite of the Year 2022

StopAntisemitism.org, a grassroots watchdog group, has announced the three finalists in its “Antisemite of the Year 2022” contest. The candidates for the title are rapper Kanye “Ye” West, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and white supremacist Jon Minadeo II. During the past year, there were 10...
RadarOnline

Chechen Blogger Who Criticized Vladimir Putin's Henchman Ramzan Kadyrov MURDERED By Alleged Assassins

A Chechen blogger critical of both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov was allegedly assassinated earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.The victim, 36-year-old Tumso Abdurakhmanov, was reportedly gunned down by a group of assassins in Sweden on the night of December 1.According to Daily Star, the anti-Kadyrov blogger fled Chechnya in 2020 after the warlord – who is one of Putin’s main henchmen – seized power and was named Head of the Chechen Republic."Very sadly the rumors of his death turned out to be true,” confirmed the Chechen opposition network 1ADAT on Monday."Tumso was shot at night...
Cleveland Jewish News

White House, Doug Emhoff to hold roundtable in response to growing antisemitism

The White House will host Jewish leaders for a roundtable discussion on antisemitism later this week, with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (who himself is Jewish) as the host. White House Jewish Liaison Shelly Greenspan sent the invitation for the roundtable, which will also include White House Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice, Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt and Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Cleveland Jewish News

30 deaf and hearing-impaired youths celebrate bar and bat mitzvahs in Jerusalem

Thirty deaf and hearing-impaired students from across Israel celebrated their bar and bat mitzvahs in Jerusalem this week as part of a program developed by Young Israel in Israel’s Judaic Heritage Program for the Deaf and Hearing Impaired, the Jewish Agency for Israel and World Mizrachi. The program, which...
Cleveland Jewish News

Likud Knesset member: ‘I’d prefer 5,000 like Avi Maoz to one Ofer Cassif’

Likud Knesset member May Golan said on Tuesday that she would prefer 5,000 MKs like Noam Party head Avi Maoz to one Hadash-Ta’al MK Ofer Cassif. Golan made the remark, referring to a recent controversy over the appointment of Maoz to oversee a department in the Education Ministry, during an interview with ILTV.
Cleveland Jewish News

Former Israeli minister: Druze tribal warfare tactics a model for Israel

Israeli Druze used tribal warfare tactics to achieve the return of the body of a youth from Palestinian body snatchers in Samaria last month, a divergence from the blueprint long followed by the Israeli government to free captive soldiers and the remains of slain Israelis. “I was near Jenin sending...
Cleveland Jewish News

Lapid’s call to disobey next government puts civil society at risk, legal analysts say

Even before taking power, Benjamin Netanyahu has found himself on the defensive over his prospective coalition’s “fringe elements.” During an NBC interview on Sunday, Netanyahu felt obliged to declare, “I’m going to safeguard Israeli democracy.”. However, legal analysts told JNS the danger to democracy may...
Cleveland Jewish News

Haifa university holds first interfaith conference inspired by Abraham Accords

The University of Haifa held its first international interfaith conference last week, hosting more than 50 religious figures and academics. The JCM (Jews, Christians, Muslims) Conference included participants from Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Turkey, Albania, Greece, England, Ireland and Germany. “We live in a highly religious region,...
Cleveland Jewish News

How Jewish leaders tried — and failed — to keep a Farrakhan follower off a Florida city council

(JTA) – When Brother John Muhammad emerged this fall as the leading candidate for a vacant city council seat in St. Petersburg, Florida, local Jews were distressed. Muhammad is well known in the city as the president of a local neighborhood association and as a frequent advocate for minority groups. But Jewish leaders learned that he was also a follower of Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader who has a long history of antisemitism, and that he had made comments dismissing concerns about Farrakhan’s record.
Cleveland Jewish News

NGOs bring American Muslims to Israel, Bahrain

Thirteen American Muslims recently returned to the United States following a trip to Israel and Bahrain organized by NGOs Sharaka and American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC). The delegation included African-American, Pakistani-American and Bangladeshi-American Muslims. While in Bahrain, the delegation learned about the kingdom’s and the Gulf’s...
Cleveland Jewish News

US State Department spokesman mute on Israeli ‘war crimes’ accusation

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Tuesday failed to push back on a reporter’s accusation that Israel was perpetrating “war crimes” against the Palestinians. “I mean, what we have seen in the past couple weeks is really an uptick of Israeli aggression against the Palestinians. We see war crimes being committed on—in front of everybody. So that would not bother the United States of America, despite the fact that these guys [Religious Zionism Party head Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir] have such a long rap sheet?” a reporter asked Price during the daily press briefing.
Cleveland Jewish News

Blinken: US will judge next Israeli government on policies, not personalities

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that policies, and not the people implementing them, will define the relationship between Washington and Jerusalem’s next government. During his keynote address to the J Street National Conference in Washington, Blinken said, “We will gauge the government by the policies...
