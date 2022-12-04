Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Romance and engagement at the East Peoria Festival of Lights
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A local Peoria man got engaged at East Peoria’s Winter Wonderland on Tuesday night. After a romantic horse-drawn ride through the Parade of Lights, T.J. Grossen got down on one knee while his (now) fiance Liv Clark was distracted by the carriage and the horses and popped the big question.
25newsnow.com
‘The Giving Fence’ spreads warmth to hundreds this winter
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Since 2017, a fence in Bloomington has been ‘giving’ back to the community. This year, hundreds of coats have already been donated. Matt Lathrop and his wife organized the ‘The Giving Fence’ outside their Bloomington store, Retrofit Culture. “We’ve had more...
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Tuesday - December 6, 2022
(25 News Now) - Tuesday night brought a loaded slate of high school hoops action, and the headliner was a Mid-Illini rivalry matchup. Class 3A No. 4 Metamora went on the road and dominated arch rival Washington 62-25 in their Mid-Illini opener. Over in the Big 12, Peoria Richwoods picked up a 50-33 road win over city rival Peoria Manual. In a terrific Big 12, Mid-Illini crossover matchup, Peoria High held off Morton 54-52 for a big victory. In the Heart of Illinois Conference, Eureka topped Lexington 61-56 for a big HOI win. Elsewhere in small schools hoops, Bloomington Central Catholic continued their hot start to the season with a 75-56 win over Athens while Normal U-High did the same with a 45-42 Central State 8 victory against Decatur Eisenhower.
Central Illinois Proud
Road closure in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)– The 2000 block of Peoria has been shut down for an incident by the Peoria Fire Department.
25newsnow.com
‘George’ takes to the big screen highlighting life of Peoria shoeshiner
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Tuesday marks 76 years of a Peoria man shining shoes in the river city, and it also marks the premiere of his biography. It played on the big screen at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, which doesn’t sit far from the building George Manias could be found at for decades in downtown.
25newsnow.com
Peoria’s Urban Artifacts brings back popular Christmas character
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you were around the mid-to-late 1960s you may remember a holiday friend that was displayed at Bergner’s department stores. It was a talking Christmas tree, and it used to bring holiday cheer to shoppers. An employee would get inside the tree and used a string to talk. People could ask the tree any question they’d like. After Bergner’s closed down, the trees were all but gone. Until last year, local collectors at Urban Artifacts got a call saying one of the trees was available in a warehouse. They cleaned it up and brought it down to Peoria for a Christmas blast from the past.
25newsnow.com
Peoria couple opens barber and nail salon despite road bumps in life
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “We actually met at a stoplight on University and Nebraska.”. Kwame and Samantha Lobdell have been married for 10 years, 3 kids later, they are focused on their future growing Leveled Up Barber and Nail Salon, which they say can be therapeutic for their clients.
25newsnow.com
Armed with talent, experience, winning DNA, Prairie Central hoops ready for big season
FAIRBURY (25 News Now) - The Prairie Central basketball team is off to a red-hot start in 2022. After a 96-point outing in a win over Bloomington on Monday, the Hawks are a perfect 6-0 to start the season. So far the winning formula is talent, experience and winning DNA.
wglt.org
2 Bloomington families displaced by duplex fire
Bloomington fire crews say a duplex is unlivable after fire heavily damaged the home Tuesday afternoon. Frank Friend, Bloomington Fire Department public information officer, said two families, including five adults and 13 children, were displaced by the fire at 1017 W. Monroe St. Crews were called to the home shortly...
25newsnow.com
Gas prices in Peoria on the decline
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The average price per gallon of gas this week is down 17.4 cents, leaving the average price at $3.64. This is a 65.4 cent dip from last month and follows the national trend of declining gas prices. Nationally, gas has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36/g this week.
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Illinois, you should add the following town to your list.
wznd.com
Once Upon a Holiday In Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill – Businesses in downtown Bloomington came together once again to celebrate the once a month First Friday event. As the sun set on December 2nd, businesses in Bloomington lit their trees and put on costumes to celebrate this month’s theme of “Once Upon a Holiday”.
973rivercountry.com
Cirque Dreams Holidaze Is Coming To Peoria!
Since 1993, the Cirque Dreams brand has entertained more than 50 million people worldwide—appearing in theaters, casinos, theme parks, at sea and on Broadway. Cirque Dreams has garnered international critical acclaim from “USA Today”, “The New York Times”, “The Associated Press”, “CNN,” “Today Show”, “Fox & Friends” and more. Today, the Cirque Dreams franchise includes a growing number of popular Cirque Dreams brand shows with many future productions and brand partnerships in development.
25newsnow.com
Blighted Peoria school buildings will get demolished starting in January
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two blighted school buildings will come down at the beginning of January at a cost of nearly $3 million. The buildings in question are the old Harrison School and old McKinley School, both located in South Peoria. Harrison School was built in 1901 but has sat largely vacant since Peoria Public Schools moved into a new building across the street.
Pig Realizes It’s About To Turn Into Bacon, Jumps Out Of Trailer & Tumbles Down The Road
It’s always hilarious to me seeing animals that some how escape from farms, whether it’s been in person or on video. I’ll never forget leaving a buddy’s house around midnight one weekend, and while I was driving through the the middle of downtown, a horse was running rampant through the streets.
Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With winter just around the corner, cases of respiratory illnesses are on the rise. Local healthcare systems in Central Illinois are facing a surge of respiratory viruses. “The tripledemic that we keep talking about, we see that. We have RSV, we have flu, we have COVID, we have all kinds of […]
25newsnow.com
Harry Connick Jr and Pentatonix bring record-breaking weekend to Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s Civic Center hosted two crowd favorite performances on Saturday. Harry Connick, Jr and cappella group, Pentatonix both had sold out shows. “Both acts put on phenomenal shows and entertained thousands of fans this weekend. We were fortunate to secure prime Saturday night stops for Mr. Connick and Pentatonix on their respective holiday tours. Thank you to Live Nation for the opportunity and their partnership for bringing these shows to the community,” said Rik Edgar, General Manager of Peoria Civic Center.
Central Illinois Proud
Welp family holds 2nd annual “Embracing Emma” toy drive
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD’s very own Mark Welp and his family are hosting a toy drive in remembrance of their daughter Emma. The Welp’s organized “Embracing Emma’s 2nd Annual St. Jude Toy Drive” Monday Morning. Seven-year-old Emma passed away in May 2021 after...
advantagenews.com
Hunters Feeding Illinois again this deer season
As the price of food skyrockets, Illinois is encouraging hunters to donate their deer to feed the hungry. “Hunters have big hearts,” said Pam Smyers, owner of Henry County meat processor Woodhull Lockers. Woodhull Locker is part of the Hunters Feeding Illinois set up by the Illinois Department of...
25newsnow.com
Local seniors surprised with Christmas joy
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton began a brand-new Christmas-time event. It’s appropriately named ‘Instant Christmas.’. Bethel Lutheran students and churchgoers all gathered at Villas of Holly Brook in Pekin, to surprise residents with a Christmas-themed flash mob. The group, accompanied by Santa Claus himself, sang Christmas songs with the residents, to spread holiday cheer.
Comments / 0