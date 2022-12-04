ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Romance and engagement at the East Peoria Festival of Lights

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A local Peoria man got engaged at East Peoria’s Winter Wonderland on Tuesday night. After a romantic horse-drawn ride through the Parade of Lights, T.J. Grossen got down on one knee while his (now) fiance Liv Clark was distracted by the carriage and the horses and popped the big question.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

‘The Giving Fence’ spreads warmth to hundreds this winter

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Since 2017, a fence in Bloomington has been ‘giving’ back to the community. This year, hundreds of coats have already been donated. Matt Lathrop and his wife organized the ‘The Giving Fence’ outside their Bloomington store, Retrofit Culture. “We’ve had more...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Tuesday - December 6, 2022

(25 News Now) - Tuesday night brought a loaded slate of high school hoops action, and the headliner was a Mid-Illini rivalry matchup. Class 3A No. 4 Metamora went on the road and dominated arch rival Washington 62-25 in their Mid-Illini opener. Over in the Big 12, Peoria Richwoods picked up a 50-33 road win over city rival Peoria Manual. In a terrific Big 12, Mid-Illini crossover matchup, Peoria High held off Morton 54-52 for a big victory. In the Heart of Illinois Conference, Eureka topped Lexington 61-56 for a big HOI win. Elsewhere in small schools hoops, Bloomington Central Catholic continued their hot start to the season with a 75-56 win over Athens while Normal U-High did the same with a 45-42 Central State 8 victory against Decatur Eisenhower.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Road closure in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)– The 2000 block of Peoria has been shut down for an incident by the Peoria Fire Department.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria’s Urban Artifacts brings back popular Christmas character

PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you were around the mid-to-late 1960s you may remember a holiday friend that was displayed at Bergner’s department stores. It was a talking Christmas tree, and it used to bring holiday cheer to shoppers. An employee would get inside the tree and used a string to talk. People could ask the tree any question they’d like. After Bergner’s closed down, the trees were all but gone. Until last year, local collectors at Urban Artifacts got a call saying one of the trees was available in a warehouse. They cleaned it up and brought it down to Peoria for a Christmas blast from the past.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria couple opens barber and nail salon despite road bumps in life

PEORIA (25 News Now) - “We actually met at a stoplight on University and Nebraska.”. Kwame and Samantha Lobdell have been married for 10 years, 3 kids later, they are focused on their future growing Leveled Up Barber and Nail Salon, which they say can be therapeutic for their clients.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

2 Bloomington families displaced by duplex fire

Bloomington fire crews say a duplex is unlivable after fire heavily damaged the home Tuesday afternoon. Frank Friend, Bloomington Fire Department public information officer, said two families, including five adults and 13 children, were displaced by the fire at 1017 W. Monroe St. Crews were called to the home shortly...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Gas prices in Peoria on the decline

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The average price per gallon of gas this week is down 17.4 cents, leaving the average price at $3.64. This is a 65.4 cent dip from last month and follows the national trend of declining gas prices. Nationally, gas has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36/g this week.
PEORIA, IL
wznd.com

Once Upon a Holiday In Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill – Businesses in downtown Bloomington came together once again to celebrate the once a month First Friday event. As the sun set on December 2nd, businesses in Bloomington lit their trees and put on costumes to celebrate this month’s theme of “Once Upon a Holiday”.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
973rivercountry.com

Cirque Dreams Holidaze Is Coming To Peoria!

Since 1993, the Cirque Dreams brand has entertained more than 50 million people worldwide—appearing in theaters, casinos, theme parks, at sea and on Broadway. Cirque Dreams has garnered international critical acclaim from “USA Today”, “The New York Times”, “The Associated Press”, “CNN,” “Today Show”, “Fox & Friends” and more. Today, the Cirque Dreams franchise includes a growing number of popular Cirque Dreams brand shows with many future productions and brand partnerships in development.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Blighted Peoria school buildings will get demolished starting in January

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two blighted school buildings will come down at the beginning of January at a cost of nearly $3 million. The buildings in question are the old Harrison School and old McKinley School, both located in South Peoria. Harrison School was built in 1901 but has sat largely vacant since Peoria Public Schools moved into a new building across the street.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With winter just around the corner, cases of respiratory illnesses are on the rise. Local healthcare systems in Central Illinois are facing a surge of respiratory viruses. “The tripledemic that we keep talking about, we see that. We have RSV, we have flu, we have COVID, we have all kinds of […]
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Harry Connick Jr and Pentatonix bring record-breaking weekend to Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s Civic Center hosted two crowd favorite performances on Saturday. Harry Connick, Jr and cappella group, Pentatonix both had sold out shows. “Both acts put on phenomenal shows and entertained thousands of fans this weekend. We were fortunate to secure prime Saturday night stops for Mr. Connick and Pentatonix on their respective holiday tours. Thank you to Live Nation for the opportunity and their partnership for bringing these shows to the community,” said Rik Edgar, General Manager of Peoria Civic Center.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Welp family holds 2nd annual “Embracing Emma” toy drive

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD’s very own Mark Welp and his family are hosting a toy drive in remembrance of their daughter Emma. The Welp’s organized “Embracing Emma’s 2nd Annual St. Jude Toy Drive” Monday Morning. Seven-year-old Emma passed away in May 2021 after...
PEORIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Hunters Feeding Illinois again this deer season

As the price of food skyrockets, Illinois is encouraging hunters to donate their deer to feed the hungry. “Hunters have big hearts,” said Pam Smyers, owner of Henry County meat processor Woodhull Lockers. Woodhull Locker is part of the Hunters Feeding Illinois set up by the Illinois Department of...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Local seniors surprised with Christmas joy

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton began a brand-new Christmas-time event. It’s appropriately named ‘Instant Christmas.’. Bethel Lutheran students and churchgoers all gathered at Villas of Holly Brook in Pekin, to surprise residents with a Christmas-themed flash mob. The group, accompanied by Santa Claus himself, sang Christmas songs with the residents, to spread holiday cheer.
PEKIN, IL

