Kennedy Center Honors to take place Sunday recognizing George Clooney, U2, and others



O n Sunday, Washington, D.C.'s , Kennedy Center will hold its 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors .

George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania Leon, and U2 will receive Kennedy Center Honors for their Lifetime Artistic Achievement. The 2022 honorees were announced in July.

In November, the Kennedy Center and CBS announced that the honors will air on Dec. 28 from 8-10 p.m . on CBS. It will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

The center has been lit in rainbow colors for the past week to celebrate the 2022 honorees. The ribbons received by honorees are also rainbow-colored. Designed by Ivan Chermayeff, the rainbow is meant to symbolize the range of talents in the performing arts world.

"Growing up in a small town in Kentucky I could never have imagined that someday I’d be the one sitting in the balcony at the Kennedy Center Honors. To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor," Clooney said upon being named.

"Whether saving humanity, masterminding a heist, or captaining a ship in dangerous seas, actor George Clooney’s unique brand of earnest charisma and his complete embodiment of a character has led us to root for him every time," Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein said of the actor.

U2 also expressed gratitude, saying "We never imagined that 40 years on, we would be invited back to receive one of the nation’s greatest honors."

Rubenstein called the group "One of most influential rock bands of the modern rock era," upon the announcement.

"For nearly a half-century, the Kennedy Center Honors has represented the very best of America’s creative culture. The Honors is often referred to by past recipients as the pinnacle of awards because it recognizes not just one performance, album, or film, but esteems an artist’s cumulative body of work and influence over many decades. This level of distinction is important," said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter.