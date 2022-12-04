Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City to again discuss delayed budget
CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council will meet in a special session at noon, on Thursday, to consider a proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which began in July. The meeting will be in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd., and also may be viewed via Zoom.
rtands.com
LACMTA: East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Project Under Way
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA) on Dec. 1 held a groundbreaking ceremony for advanced utility work on the East San Fernando Valley, Calif., light rail project’s first segment. The first segment is a 6.7-mile at-grade alignment that includes...
Antelope Valley Press
New faces due on Healthcare District’s Board
LANCASTER — Two new and one returning director will take the oath of office to join the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, during a special ceremony at noon, on Friday, at the Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West. The District and its Board oversees Antelope Valley...
Antelope Valley Press
Barger directs funds to increase patrols for shopping season
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said, Tuesday, her office will make up to $1 million in discretionary funding available to sheriff’s stations in her district in hopes of boosting patrols and deterring crime during the upcoming holiday shopping season. “This month’s busiest holiday shopping...
Antelope Valley Press
Auto mall sculpture may become ‘selfie’ spot
PALMDALE — The Palmdale Auto Mall has a shiny new centerpiece. On Friday, officials dedicated “Revolution,” a sculpture commissioned by the City of Palmdale and the Palmdale Auto Mall as part of the city’s public art program.
Multi-vehicle crash closes 210 Freeway lanes at Irwindale Ave.
Multiple lanes of eastbound 210 Freeway were closed at Irwindale Ave. to Vernon Ave. due to a traffic collision reportedly involving two semi-trucks and two cars. Oil spillage may also be involved. Sand was reportedly being used to cover liquid at the scene.The California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert for the area. As of 4:30 a.m., traffic was expected to be impacted for at least 30 minutes. The crash was reported at 3:49 a.m.At 7 a.m., the Sigalert map was showing one eastbound lane at the scene was still closed.
Antelope Valley Press
Carrillo is sworn in to represent eastern AV in Assembly
New Assemblyman Juan Carrillo took the oath of office, on Monday, in Sacramento with other newly elected members of the state Legislature. The Palmdale Democrat represents the new Assembly District 39. Carrillo represents the eastern portion of Palmdale, along with the communities of Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles and Sun Village. The southern border of District 39 stretches into San Bernardino County to include Adelanto and Victorville.
foxla.com
16-year-old driver in custody after hours-long chase through 3 SoCal counties
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy is in custody after leading authorities on a lengthy police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties in a stolen truck. According to reports, this all began in the Fillmore area, as Ventura County Sheriff's deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run driver....
2urbangirls.com
Post Office is holding job fairs throughout LA until Dec. 13
LOS ANGELES – The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are...
Antelope Valley Press
Desert Haven receives funds for community centers
LANCASTER — Desert Haven Enterprises, Inc. received $50,000 through Spectrum Community Center Assist, Spectrum’s five-year, $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in rural and urban underserved communities where Spectrum operates, the company announced, Monday. Spectrum kicked off the partnership...
Antelope Valley Press
LA City Clerk OKs recall petition against de León
LOS ANGELES — A recall petition against embattled City Councilman Kevin de León was approved by the Los Angeles City Clerk, Tuesday, allowing organizers to begin collecting signatures. Organizers must collect 20,437 signatures from registered voters of the 14th District by March 31, according to the city clerk’s...
Antelope Valley Press
COVID-19 surge builds yet again in LA County
LOS ANGELES — Another 3,125 COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County, on Tuesday, while virus-related hospitalizations rose again as a long-feared winter surge in cases continued to materialize. The new infections lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,565,418. The number, however, is believed...
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist killed in fatal crash in Orange County
FULLERTON – A 27-year-old man died Saturday when a car crashed into his motorcycle in Fullerton. The crash occurred about 9:55 a.m. in the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and State College Boulevard, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was stopped facing westbound...
signalscv.com
21-year-old killed in solo crash
A young woman was killed in a solo vehicle crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The driver of the car was later identified as 21-year-old Newhall resident Mayleigh Beaver by the...
Antelope Valley Press
Keppel candidates gain one vote apiece in count
PEARBLOSSOM — Parent Blanca Nava and parent advocate Ana Quiles each gained one vote in the most recent update in the race for the third seat on Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education. Nava remained ahead of Quiles by three votes.
Antelope Valley Press
Special Christmas tree for special patient
LANCASTER — Despite a chilly wind, dozens of people turned out, Monday night, to celebrate the holiday season, and in honor of one very special former patient, at Antelope Valley Medical Center’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The tree, tucked into the space between wings of the hospital,...
Antelope Valley Press
Supervisors OK Barger motion to help mental health in Valley
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will bring intensive residential mental health and substance abuse programming to the Antelope Valley. “The northernmost portion of our county is in dire need of behavioral health care services,” Barger said in a statement...
constructiondive.com
High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023
California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in Covina crash
COVINA – A woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina that sent two people to a hospital. Twenty-four-year-old La Puente resident Arcely Echeverria was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred about 7:30...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Eyes on the Street: Glendora Village Parklets
The Winter Holidays are looming near, and Downtown Glendora has become a nice outdoor hangout for visiting families in the East SGV. More improvements are coming this Spring. In addition to the dining decks, lounge seating, and traffic barriers that were installed throughout the pandemic (with assistance from Active SGV and the SGVCOG) the parklets’ centerpiece, Meda Avenue, will be stepped up soon. City officials say Meda Ave and its adjoining bus plaza will receive new shade sails, lighting, furniture, games, and landscaping in the early months of 2023.
