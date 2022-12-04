Multiple lanes of eastbound 210 Freeway were closed at Irwindale Ave. to Vernon Ave. due to a traffic collision reportedly involving two semi-trucks and two cars. Oil spillage may also be involved. Sand was reportedly being used to cover liquid at the scene.The California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert for the area. As of 4:30 a.m., traffic was expected to be impacted for at least 30 minutes. The crash was reported at 3:49 a.m.At 7 a.m., the Sigalert map was showing one eastbound lane at the scene was still closed.

