Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City to again discuss delayed budget
CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council will meet in a special session at noon, on Thursday, to consider a proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which began in July. The meeting will be in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd., and also may be viewed via Zoom.
2urbangirls.com
5 Inglewood single-family homes priced under $700,000
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood home prices are steadily decreasing as interest rates continue to rise. Inglewood is perfectly situated amongst three freeways and in close proximity to the LAX Airport and local beaches. The City continues to enhance the sports and entertainment district by embarking on an ambitious partnership...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Eyes on the Street: Glendora Village Parklets
The Winter Holidays are looming near, and Downtown Glendora has become a nice outdoor hangout for visiting families in the East SGV. More improvements are coming this Spring. In addition to the dining decks, lounge seating, and traffic barriers that were installed throughout the pandemic (with assistance from Active SGV and the SGVCOG) the parklets’ centerpiece, Meda Avenue, will be stepped up soon. City officials say Meda Ave and its adjoining bus plaza will receive new shade sails, lighting, furniture, games, and landscaping in the early months of 2023.
Antelope Valley Press
New faces due on Healthcare District’s Board
LANCASTER — Two new and one returning director will take the oath of office to join the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, during a special ceremony at noon, on Friday, at the Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West. The District and its Board oversees Antelope Valley...
LA Council Votes to Move Forward on Controversial `Green Hydrogen' Plan
The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to move forward with a controversial plan to shift the Scattergood Generating Station, a power plant in Playa del Rey, to be powered by green hydrogen instead of natural gas.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Will Comply With New State Bill Allowing Taller, Denser Development in “Very Low Vehicle travel Areas”
During Monday’s Council meeting, Councilmembers expressed their intent to comply with Assembly Bill (AB) 2334, which allows housing development projects in 17 specified counties — including Los Angeles County — to receive added height and unlimited density if they are located within “very low vehicle travel areas.”
theavtimes.com
Spectrum awards $50K to Desert Haven Enterprises in Lancaster
LANCASTER – Desert Haven Enterprises, Inc. was recently awarded $50,000 through Spectrum’s Community Center Assist program, the company’s five-year $30 million initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in underserved communities where Spectrum operates. Spectrum kicked off the local partnership with a...
Antelope Valley Press
Auto mall sculpture may become ‘selfie’ spot
PALMDALE — The Palmdale Auto Mall has a shiny new centerpiece. On Friday, officials dedicated “Revolution,” a sculpture commissioned by the City of Palmdale and the Palmdale Auto Mall as part of the city’s public art program.
rtands.com
LACMTA: East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Project Under Way
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA) on Dec. 1 held a groundbreaking ceremony for advanced utility work on the East San Fernando Valley, Calif., light rail project’s first segment. The first segment is a 6.7-mile at-grade alignment that includes...
Antelope Valley Press
Carrillo is sworn in to represent eastern AV in Assembly
New Assemblyman Juan Carrillo took the oath of office, on Monday, in Sacramento with other newly elected members of the state Legislature. The Palmdale Democrat represents the new Assembly District 39. Carrillo represents the eastern portion of Palmdale, along with the communities of Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles and Sun Village. The southern border of District 39 stretches into San Bernardino County to include Adelanto and Victorville.
County supervisors extend $20k reward in search for Gloria Huerta, Palmdale woman missing since 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has opted to extend their $20,000 reward offered for information about a Palmdale woman who has been missing for more than two years. Gloria Huerta, also known by many as Jessica, was 27-years-old at the time of her disappearance, when she was last seen on the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14 in Palmdale on Aug. 3, 2020. She was staying in a 15-to-20 foot white trailer at the time.Authorities believe that she is the victim of foul play. "Jessica has been missing for more than two years. My heart is breaking for this young...
The Cube Evacuated After Gas Leak Found
The Cube in Valencia was evacuated Tuesday evening after reports of a hazmat investigation found a gas leak. The gas leak incident was reported at 5:27 p.m. and first responder units were called in at 27735 Smyth Drive in Santa Clarita, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “Everyone was ...
foxla.com
Body found on elementary school campus in Santa Clarita: Sheriff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered at an elementary school Wednesday morning, according to authorities. The body was found on the campus grounds of Charles Helmers Elementary School just before 7 a.m., officials said. Sheriff's deputies are on scene and homicide investigators...
Multi-vehicle crash closes 210 Freeway lanes at Irwindale Ave.
Multiple lanes of eastbound 210 Freeway were closed at Irwindale Ave. to Vernon Ave. due to a traffic collision reportedly involving two semi-trucks and two cars. Oil spillage may also be involved. Sand was reportedly being used to cover liquid at the scene.The California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert for the area. As of 4:30 a.m., traffic was expected to be impacted for at least 30 minutes. The crash was reported at 3:49 a.m.At 7 a.m., the Sigalert map was showing one eastbound lane at the scene was still closed.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in fatal Inglewood crash
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Inglewood was publicly identified Monday. Gregoria Barraza Mendez was 51 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness...
Crafters: Only 24 Vendor Spaces Remain For Santa Clarita’s Largest Craft Show
Get in front of over 20,000 Santa Clarita residents at the most attended event in Santa Clarita in April. It’s part of the annual KHTS Home & Garden Show now in its 12th year on April 29, 2023 and April 30, 2023 at Central Park in Santa Clarita. The event this year is predicted to ...
foxla.com
SoCal gas prices drop to lowest amount since February
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Tuesday for the 26th consecutive day, decreasing 5.2 cents to $4.798, its lowest amount since Feb. 23. The average price has decreased 59 times in the 62 days since rising to a record $6.494 on...
2 dead, 6 injured following multi-car crash in Monterey Park
Two people were killed and six others were injured Tuesday during a multi-car crash in Monterey Park. According to Monterey Park Fire Department officials, the crash occurred at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Market Place Drive and Potrero Grande Drive. The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known, but five people were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Two of those patients died at the hospital. Three other people were also treated for injuries at the scene, but refused medical transport. Several stores close to the location of the crash were forced to close while authorities conducted their business in the area. The investigation caused one of two entrances into a Costco parking lot to close, creating a traffic tie-up for drivers attempting to leave the area.
KTLA.com
Griffith Park pony rides to cease operations, owner says
An iconic attraction at Griffith Park will be shuttering for good by the end of the year. The Griffith Park Pony Rides, which have been in operation for more than 70 years, will be closing permanently on Dec. 21, owner Steve Weeks announced Sunday. Weeks made the announcement on Facebook...
Comments / 3