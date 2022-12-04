ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County detectives bust serial burglar

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Numerous burglaries have been investigated in the past couple of months in various businesses in Tulare County and have identified the main suspect. Detectives have identified 34-year-old Justin Duane Barcelos as the main suspect in Tulare County burglaries after a thorough investigation. According to officials, arrest warrants have been issued […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Ridgecrest woman pleads not guilty to murder in boyfriend’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest woman arrested in the shooting death of her boyfriend pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a first-degree murder charge. Renee Molina, 22, was ordered held on $1 million bail and her next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16. Molina is accused of killing Joseph Loza Jr., 24, during an altercation […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Victim in Ridgecrest homicide identified

Update: The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the victim as Joseph Loza Jr., 24, of Ridgecrest. RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Ridgecrest police officers responded to reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound and arrested his girlfriend on suspicion of murder, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department. The police department said they found […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET 17

BPD searches for vandalism suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect they said was responsible for graffiti on the 1400 block of Baker Street. The incident happened Nov. 18. Photos show what appears to be the suspect spray painting a white fence...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California man killed on birthday in hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Central Valley man was killed in a hit-and-run on his birthday after celebrating with family. News outlet KGET reported that Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan, of Taft, had just capped off a night of bowling with his family on his 39th birthday when tragedy struck last Friday.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

KCSO identifies pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the man killed in a hit-and-run collision on Dec. 2 in south west Bakersfield. KCSO identified Derek Ramirez, 39, of Taft as the man struck by a vehicle on White Lane near South Real Road around 9:45 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Local Tulare County gang member convicted of assault with a firearm

VISALIA – Frankie Julian Ponce faced off with past gang affiliates last year, and will soon be sentenced, where he faces up to 24 years in prison. On Oct. 31, Ponce, 32, was convicted of assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition after assaulting two individuals that were previously in the same gang as Ponce. On his second trial, which took place on Nov. 3, the jury also found that Ponce committed the assault for the benefit of a criminal street gang.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Body found on elementary school campus in Santa Clarita: Sheriff

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered at an elementary school Wednesday morning, according to authorities. The body was found on the campus grounds of Charles Helmers Elementary School just before 7 a.m., officials said. Sheriff's deputies are on scene and homicide investigators...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Deputy Injured After Fight With Suspect In Saugus

A deputy and a wanted suspect were injured Monday after a deputy-involved fight in Saugus. Around 2 p.m. Monday, deputies conducted a traffic stop near Via Joyce and Plum Canyon Road in Saugus, on a vehicle occupied by a 26-year-old suspect with a warrant, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

Boy shot to death in Azusa area

A boy was shot and killed in the Azusa area Tuesday. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South Donna Beth Avenue, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. The boy was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced...
AZUSA, CA
signalscv.com

Two men arrested in connection with Circle K armed robbery

Two men were arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of armed robbery at a Circle K convenience store in Santa Clarita, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 10:15 a.m. with a report of a robbery at Circle K on the 18700 block of Via Princessa.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for a missing man, 42

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help with searching for Nathan Jackson, 42. The sheriff’s office describes Jackson as 6 feet and 2 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jackson was reported missing Nov. 26 by his family and he was last seen in Wofford […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Video: Azusa Shooting Leads to High-Speed Crash

Security footage captured an intense crash on camera Thursday after a man was shot, then drove his car at a high rate of speed down the street and slammed into a parked pickup truck. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Azusa police were investigating the shooting and crash. As...
AZUSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy