Suspect in Kern deputy’s shooting pleads not guilty to attempted murder
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of shooting a Kern County sheriff’s deputy in the head has been with charged with attempted murder. Edgar Rojas, 19, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to that charge and three other felonies: assault with a gun on a peace officer, resisting arrest and carrying an unregistered gun. He’s held […]
Tulare County detectives bust serial burglar
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Numerous burglaries have been investigated in the past couple of months in various businesses in Tulare County and have identified the main suspect. Detectives have identified 34-year-old Justin Duane Barcelos as the main suspect in Tulare County burglaries after a thorough investigation. According to officials, arrest warrants have been issued […]
Ridgecrest woman pleads not guilty to murder in boyfriend’s death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest woman arrested in the shooting death of her boyfriend pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a first-degree murder charge. Renee Molina, 22, was ordered held on $1 million bail and her next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16. Molina is accused of killing Joseph Loza Jr., 24, during an altercation […]
Victim in Ridgecrest homicide identified
Update: The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the victim as Joseph Loza Jr., 24, of Ridgecrest. RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Ridgecrest police officers responded to reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound and arrested his girlfriend on suspicion of murder, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department. The police department said they found […]
BPD searches for vandalism suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect they said was responsible for graffiti on the 1400 block of Baker Street. The incident happened Nov. 18. Photos show what appears to be the suspect spray painting a white fence...
Man fatally shot in Ridgecrest following apparent domestic dispute
The Ridgecrest Police Department arrested a woman after she fatally shot her boyfriend on Sunday, December 4th.
California man killed on birthday in hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Central Valley man was killed in a hit-and-run on his birthday after celebrating with family. News outlet KGET reported that Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan, of Taft, had just capped off a night of bowling with his family on his 39th birthday when tragedy struck last Friday.
KCSO identifies pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the man killed in a hit-and-run collision on Dec. 2 in south west Bakersfield. KCSO identified Derek Ramirez, 39, of Taft as the man struck by a vehicle on White Lane near South Real Road around 9:45 p.m.
Local Tulare County gang member convicted of assault with a firearm
VISALIA – Frankie Julian Ponce faced off with past gang affiliates last year, and will soon be sentenced, where he faces up to 24 years in prison. On Oct. 31, Ponce, 32, was convicted of assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition after assaulting two individuals that were previously in the same gang as Ponce. On his second trial, which took place on Nov. 3, the jury also found that Ponce committed the assault for the benefit of a criminal street gang.
Body found on elementary school campus in Santa Clarita: Sheriff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered at an elementary school Wednesday morning, according to authorities. The body was found on the campus grounds of Charles Helmers Elementary School just before 7 a.m., officials said. Sheriff's deputies are on scene and homicide investigators...
Man accused of stealing mail, leads Bakersfield officers on pursuit, caught by K-9
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man accused of stealing mail in northeast Bakersfield, leading officers on a pursuit, was arrested Tuesday morning after getting caught by a K-9 officer. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on December 6th, 2022, at around 3:47 a.m., officers responded to a report of...
KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
$20,000 reward offered in woman’s disappearance in Los Angeles County
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman who disappeared near Lake Los Angeles. Gloria “Jessica” Huerta, 27, went missing on Aug. 3, 2020. She was last seen on the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14, according to Los Angeles County officials. The reward is being offered by L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn […]
Deputy Injured After Fight With Suspect In Saugus
A deputy and a wanted suspect were injured Monday after a deputy-involved fight in Saugus. Around 2 p.m. Monday, deputies conducted a traffic stop near Via Joyce and Plum Canyon Road in Saugus, on a vehicle occupied by a 26-year-old suspect with a warrant, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s ...
Man who admitted using meth before deadly crash sentenced to time served
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who used methamphetamine before getting behind the wheel and crashing into a tow truck, killing its driver, was sentenced Tuesday to time served. Grant Miller was sentenced to 16 months’ time served and ordered to pay restitution in an amount to be determined to the family of tow truck […]
BPD seeks public's help identifying Baker Street vandal
BPD says the individual is responsible for putting graffiti in the 1400 block of Baker Street on November 18.
Boy shot to death in Azusa area
A boy was shot and killed in the Azusa area Tuesday. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South Donna Beth Avenue, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. The boy was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced...
Two men arrested in connection with Circle K armed robbery
Two men were arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of armed robbery at a Circle K convenience store in Santa Clarita, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 10:15 a.m. with a report of a robbery at Circle K on the 18700 block of Via Princessa.
KCSO searching for a missing man, 42
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help with searching for Nathan Jackson, 42. The sheriff’s office describes Jackson as 6 feet and 2 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jackson was reported missing Nov. 26 by his family and he was last seen in Wofford […]
Video: Azusa Shooting Leads to High-Speed Crash
Security footage captured an intense crash on camera Thursday after a man was shot, then drove his car at a high rate of speed down the street and slammed into a parked pickup truck. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Azusa police were investigating the shooting and crash. As...
