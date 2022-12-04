ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Allen on keeping ‘Christ’ in Christmas: ‘It literally is a religious holiday’

By Heather Hamilton
 3 days ago

Tim Allen i nsisted on honoring the religious roots of the Christmas holiday while producing his new Disney+ series The Santa Clauses .

Allen, 69, is reprising the Disney role of Santa Claus after being cast in the first film in 1994. He is also serving as executive producer and said he noticed the original script did not maintain the Christ part in Christmas.


“It originally had a lot of otherworldly characters, and ghosts and goblins. I said no, this is Christ-mas. It’s Christ -mas. It literally is a religious holiday,” Allen told the Wrap . “We don’t have to blow trumpets, but I do want you to acknowledge it. That’s what this is about. If you want to get into Santa Claus, you’re gonna have to go back to history, and it’s all about religion.”

The actor, who has faced criticism over a line in which he exasperatedly laments that "saying 'merry Christmas to all' has suddenly become problematic," said the creative team found “a brilliant way” to incorporate the holiday’s religious roots, with the reveal coming in episodes five and six.

“It’s really wonderful. They took a chance, and we did it really well,” Allen said.

The first two episodes were released on Disney+ on Nov. 19. Weekly releases follow until the final sixth episode.

Cindi Weber
2d ago

Tim Allen is correct. We would not have CHRISTmas if it weren't for Christ, which the word implies! It doesn't matter if it falls on a pagan festival date. We celebrate it for the birth of Christ!

Aiden Hanseman
2d ago

love tim allen, fine actor great comedian, and seems like a brave guy too as most Hollywood sells out to sponsors and society but he just keeps on talking about his faith. I admire him and am grateful for his family movies and shows

LJWR
1d ago

God bless Tim Allen. He's not afraid to stand up to his principles or stand up for Christianity even in Hollyweird, where conservatism is anathema. Merry Christmas Mr. Allen and to all here whether they like it or not🙂😇🎅🎄🦌🇺🇲

