Tim Allen on keeping ‘Christ’ in Christmas: ‘It literally is a religious holiday’



Tim Allen i nsisted on honoring the religious roots of the Christmas holiday while producing his new Disney+ series The Santa Clauses .

Allen, 69, is reprising the Disney role of Santa Claus after being cast in the first film in 1994. He is also serving as executive producer and said he noticed the original script did not maintain the Christ part in Christmas.



TIM ALLEN ON HIS ROLE AS BUZZ LIGHTYEAR: ‘ACTUALLY, IT’S SANTA CLAUS NOW’

“It originally had a lot of otherworldly characters, and ghosts and goblins. I said no, this is Christ-mas. It’s Christ -mas. It literally is a religious holiday,” Allen told the Wrap . “We don’t have to blow trumpets, but I do want you to acknowledge it. That’s what this is about. If you want to get into Santa Claus, you’re gonna have to go back to history, and it’s all about religion.”

The actor, who has faced criticism over a line in which he exasperatedly laments that "saying 'merry Christmas to all' has suddenly become problematic," said the creative team found “a brilliant way” to incorporate the holiday’s religious roots, with the reveal coming in episodes five and six.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“It’s really wonderful. They took a chance, and we did it really well,” Allen said.

The first two episodes were released on Disney+ on Nov. 19. Weekly releases follow until the final sixth episode.