Cleveland Jewish News
Far-left groups accused of campaign to delegitimize IDF soldiers
Far-left organizations are harassing Israel Defense Forces, soldiers, in a campaign designed to elicit responses that can be used on social media, analysts tell JNS. Tzipi Schlissel, the author of “Hebron Breaks the Silence: Personal, Historic and Political Documentation” and a resident of the city, said that the goal of some left-wing Israeli organizations is to do away with the Jewish character of the state.
Cleveland Jewish News
As fear of local extremism grows, Germany approves first-ever government plan to combat antisemitism
BERLIN (JTA) — Just days before news of a planned far-right terrorist plot to overthrow Germany’ government has stoked fears about the rise of extremism here, government officials approved Germany’s first-ever program specifically designed to fight antisemitism and promote Jewish life. Approved last Thursday by the entire...
Cleveland Jewish News
After donor cuts, Birthright CEO puts out a challenge to the Jewish community
Now that the shock has worn off, the question for Birthright is who will step up. Last week, Miriam Adelson, Birthright Israel’s most generous donor, addressed a board meeting of the organization known for bringing tens of thousands of young Jews to Israel each year. She and her late...
Cleveland Jewish News
German Jewish leader possibly targeted in Iranian spy operation, German officials reveal
BERLIN (JTA) – The head of Germany’s main Jewish organization may have been staked out by a spy for Iran’s secret service, German security investigators have revealed. The newsmagazine FOCUS has reported that Josef Schuster, recently elected to a third four-year term as president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, may have been targeted by a onetime informant to Germany’s Office for the Protection of the Constitution.
Cleveland Jewish News
The US liberal Jewish establishment is failing at fighting antisemitism
Antisemitism in the United States is rising, and the American Jewish leadership is failing to combat it, Caroline Glick argues in this week’s episode of the “Caroline Glick Show.”. Glick is joined on the show by Mort Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America. The two begin...
grid.news
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
Chechen Blogger Who Criticized Vladimir Putin's Henchman Ramzan Kadyrov MURDERED By Alleged Assassins
A Chechen blogger critical of both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov was allegedly assassinated earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.The victim, 36-year-old Tumso Abdurakhmanov, was reportedly gunned down by a group of assassins in Sweden on the night of December 1.According to Daily Star, the anti-Kadyrov blogger fled Chechnya in 2020 after the warlord – who is one of Putin’s main henchmen – seized power and was named Head of the Chechen Republic."Very sadly the rumors of his death turned out to be true,” confirmed the Chechen opposition network 1ADAT on Monday."Tumso was shot at night...
Cleveland Jewish News
Former Israeli minister: Druze tribal warfare tactics a model for Israel
Israeli Druze used tribal warfare tactics to achieve the return of the body of a youth from Palestinian body snatchers in Samaria last month, a divergence from the blueprint long followed by the Israeli government to free captive soldiers and the remains of slain Israelis. “I was near Jenin sending...
Cleveland Jewish News
NGO Monitor finds over 300 flaws with Human Rights Watch report on Israel’s ‘apartheid’
NGO Monitor has published a scathing analysis of an April 2021 report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) that accused Israel of committing “apartheid.” NGO Monitor analyzed the 217-page report along with its 867 footnotes. HRW conducted almost no primary research, NGO Monitor found. Instead, HRW cited itself approximately...
Cleveland Jewish News
US State Department spokesman mute on Israeli ‘war crimes’ accusation
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Tuesday failed to push back on a reporter’s accusation that Israel was perpetrating “war crimes” against the Palestinians. “I mean, what we have seen in the past couple weeks is really an uptick of Israeli aggression against the Palestinians. We see war crimes being committed on—in front of everybody. So that would not bother the United States of America, despite the fact that these guys [Religious Zionism Party head Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir] have such a long rap sheet?” a reporter asked Price during the daily press briefing.
Cleveland Jewish News
Artists are boycotting Finland’s national gallery over an Israeli billionaire on its board
(JTA) — Nearly 130 Finnish artists will not be working with Kiasma, the modern art wing of Finland’s national gallery, they announced, in protest of a Finnish-Israeli billionaire who supports the gallery and has connections to both countries’ arms industries. The artists had signed the statement by...
Cleveland Jewish News
How Jewish leaders tried — and failed — to keep a Farrakhan follower off a Florida city council
(JTA) – When Brother John Muhammad emerged this fall as the leading candidate for a vacant city council seat in St. Petersburg, Florida, local Jews were distressed. Muhammad is well known in the city as the president of a local neighborhood association and as a frequent advocate for minority groups. But Jewish leaders learned that he was also a follower of Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader who has a long history of antisemitism, and that he had made comments dismissing concerns about Farrakhan’s record.
Cleveland Jewish News
In a Ukrainian city liberated from Russia, local Jewish leaders stand accused of collaboration
(JTA) — When Russian troops poured across the Ukrainian border in March, thousands fled from the cities that would be first in their path. But in Kherson, the southern port city with strategic value to the Russians, Rabbi Yosef Itzhak Wolff decided to stay put. His decision to remain...
Cleveland Jewish News
Blinken: US will judge next Israeli government on policies, not personalities
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that policies, and not the people implementing them, will define the relationship between Washington and Jerusalem’s next government. During his keynote address to the J Street National Conference in Washington, Blinken said, “We will gauge the government by the policies...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli premier, MKs, ministers and president to get 15% raises
The salaries of key Israeli government officials, including the president, prime minister, ministers and lawmakers, are expected to increase by up to 15%, Israeli media reported. The pay increases will also apply to judges, as a wage freeze imposed during the COVID pandemic ends at the end of December. Supreme...
Cleveland Jewish News
30 deaf and hearing-impaired youths celebrate bar and bat mitzvahs in Jerusalem
Thirty deaf and hearing-impaired students from across Israel celebrated their bar and bat mitzvahs in Jerusalem this week as part of a program developed by Young Israel in Israel’s Judaic Heritage Program for the Deaf and Hearing Impaired, the Jewish Agency for Israel and World Mizrachi. The program, which...
Cleveland Jewish News
Representatives of emergent African communities ‘below the Jewish radar’ to gather
On Dec. 14, the first Sub-Saharan African Jewish Conference will bring together “emergent African Jews” representing approximately 10 communities. The conference-taking place in Ivory Coast, West Africa, is being organized by Kulanu, a New York-based non-profit that helps various groups abroad connect with Judaism. “We are talking about...
Cleveland Jewish News
Nikki Haley addresses 200 Jewish leaders in Montreal
Addressing prominent Jewish leaders and community members in Montreal on Tuesday, former United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley stressed the importance of America’s role in the Middle East and its impact on stability in the region. “The only way peace happens in the Middle East is...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid’s call to disobey next government puts civil society at risk, legal analysts say
Even before taking power, Benjamin Netanyahu has found himself on the defensive over his prospective coalition’s “fringe elements.” During an NBC interview on Sunday, Netanyahu felt obliged to declare, “I’m going to safeguard Israeli democracy.”. However, legal analysts told JNS the danger to democracy may...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid on Netanyahu’s ‘sedition’ accusation: You ain’t seen nothing yet
Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday shot back at his prospective successor’s accusation that his call on municipalities to flout the incoming government’s directives amount to sedition. “Prime Minister-designate Benjamin] Netanyahu said this week that the fact that I am calling on the heads of the...
