Antelope Valley Press
Special Christmas tree for special patient
LANCASTER — Despite a chilly wind, dozens of people turned out, Monday night, to celebrate the holiday season, and in honor of one very special former patient, at Antelope Valley Medical Center’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The tree, tucked into the space between wings of the hospital,...
Antelope Valley Press
Desert Haven receives funds for community centers
LANCASTER — Desert Haven Enterprises, Inc. received $50,000 through Spectrum Community Center Assist, Spectrum’s five-year, $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in rural and urban underserved communities where Spectrum operates, the company announced, Monday. Spectrum kicked off the partnership...
Antelope Valley Press
New faces due on Healthcare District’s Board
LANCASTER — Two new and one returning director will take the oath of office to join the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, during a special ceremony at noon, on Friday, at the Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West. The District and its Board oversees Antelope Valley...
Crafters: Only 24 Vendor Spaces Remain For Santa Clarita’s Largest Craft Show
Get in front of over 20,000 Santa Clarita residents at the most attended event in Santa Clarita in April. It’s part of the annual KHTS Home & Garden Show now in its 12th year on April 29, 2023 and April 30, 2023 at Central Park in Santa Clarita. The event this year is predicted to ...
theavtimes.com
AVTA hosting drive-thru grocery, toy giveaway on Dec. 17
The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will host a “Holiday Drive Thru Grocery and Toy Giveaway” in Lancaster on Saturday, Dec. 17, the agency announced. Turkeys, holiday meal supplies, groceries, toys, and clothing will be distributed (while supplies last) at the event, which is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the AVTA Bus facility located at 42210 6th Street West. For safety and orderly distribution, only drive thru service is available.
Antelope Valley Press
Seniors feast on holiday dinner
LEONA VALLEY — Leona Valley Sertoma hosted about 75 guests for the nonprofit service organization’s free senior dinner, Sunday afternoon, at the Leona Valley community building. The menu included turkey, ham, meatloaf, green beans, mashed and sweet potatoes, stuffing and cranberries. There were also assorted desserts, punch and...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Eyes on the Street: Glendora Village Parklets
The Winter Holidays are looming near, and Downtown Glendora has become a nice outdoor hangout for visiting families in the East SGV. More improvements are coming this Spring. In addition to the dining decks, lounge seating, and traffic barriers that were installed throughout the pandemic (with assistance from Active SGV and the SGVCOG) the parklets’ centerpiece, Meda Avenue, will be stepped up soon. City officials say Meda Ave and its adjoining bus plaza will receive new shade sails, lighting, furniture, games, and landscaping in the early months of 2023.
Antelope Valley Press
Supervisors OK Barger motion to help mental health in Valley
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will bring intensive residential mental health and substance abuse programming to the Antelope Valley. “The northernmost portion of our county is in dire need of behavioral health care services,” Barger said in a statement...
Antelope Valley Press
Carrillo is sworn in to represent eastern AV in Assembly
New Assemblyman Juan Carrillo took the oath of office, on Monday, in Sacramento with other newly elected members of the state Legislature. The Palmdale Democrat represents the new Assembly District 39. Carrillo represents the eastern portion of Palmdale, along with the communities of Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles and Sun Village. The southern border of District 39 stretches into San Bernardino County to include Adelanto and Victorville.
Supervisors Extend $20,000 Reward Offer in Case of Missing Palmdale Woman
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $20,000 reward for information about a woman who was reported missing near Palmdale two years ago and is believed to be the victim of foul play.
Antelope Valley Press
Knight students debate pros, cons of abortion
PALMDALE — Following the United States Supreme Court’s landmark ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade decision, declaring the constitutional right to abortion no longer exists and abortion was outlawed in many states that had so-called “trigger laws” on the books. For the second consecutive year, Knight...
2urbangirls.com
Post Office is holding job fairs throughout LA until Dec. 13
LOS ANGELES – The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are...
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Clarita Nonprofit Organization Unveils ‘Horseless' Carriages
When automobiles were invented over a century ago they were nicknamed “horseless carriages” because that’s exactly what they were. Well, more than 100 years later, horseless carriages are back but for a very different reason. The Gentle Barn in Santa Clarita is on a mission to take...
Antelope Valley Press
Auto mall sculpture may become ‘selfie’ spot
PALMDALE — The Palmdale Auto Mall has a shiny new centerpiece. On Friday, officials dedicated “Revolution,” a sculpture commissioned by the City of Palmdale and the Palmdale Auto Mall as part of the city’s public art program.
County supervisors extend $20k reward in search for Gloria Huerta, Palmdale woman missing since 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has opted to extend their $20,000 reward offered for information about a Palmdale woman who has been missing for more than two years. Gloria Huerta, also known by many as Jessica, was 27-years-old at the time of her disappearance, when she was last seen on the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14 in Palmdale on Aug. 3, 2020. She was staying in a 15-to-20 foot white trailer at the time.Authorities believe that she is the victim of foul play. "Jessica has been missing for more than two years. My heart is breaking for this young...
Antelope Valley Press
New LA sheriff vows accountability
LOS ANGELES — The new head of the nation’s largest sheriff’s department vowed, Saturday, to usher in an era of integrity and collaboration after his predecessor’s tenure was marked by clashes with other public officials and allegations that ganglike groups of deputies ran amok within the agency.
foxla.com
Catholic pilgrimage in East LA
The procession of Our Lady of Guadalupe marched through East Los Angeles Sunday. Continuing a tradition that started 91 years ago.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass names transition advisory team
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass Tuesday named her transition advisory team, which will provide advice through the first 100 days of her administration. The co-chairs of the advisory team are:. Dolores Huerta, labor and civil rights leader;. Monica Lozano, president of the College Futures Foundation,...
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City to again discuss delayed budget
CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council will meet in a special session at noon, on Thursday, to consider a proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which began in July. The meeting will be in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd., and also may be viewed via Zoom.
Advocate
Day Rodas, Trans Woman Who Worked at L.A. LGBT Center, Found Dead
Day Rodas, a transgender woman who worked for the Los Angeles LGBT Center, was found dead Thursday morning on a roadside in Malibu, Calif., and police are investigating her death as a homicide. Police have not stated exactly what caused her death, Los Angeles TV station KTLA reports. Her family...
