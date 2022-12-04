ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star Catherine Bach’s Daughters Are All Grown Up

 3 days ago
Catherine Bach hit the limelight when she starred as Daisy Duke in the comedy series, The Dukes of Hazzard. The 68-year-old became a subject of interest in the 1980s TV hit for her cheeky smile, sexy body, and nice curves. On top of that, Catherine is famously known for insuring her legs for one million dollars, and she became one of the most admired women in the entertainment industry as of then.

Her time on the series boosted her career as she made an impression on fans and viewers by matching her good looks with excellent acting skills. Catherine is remembered for pioneering the trendy denim cut-off shorts style, otherwise known as the famous daisy dukes. The actress is a proud mother of two girls who inherited her good genes and might also step in her shoes to create a niche for themselves in Hollywood.

Her family struggles

THE DUKES OF HAZZARD, Catherine Bach, 1979-85. © Warner Bros. Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Five years after her time on Dukes of Hazzard, Catherine married entertainment lawyer Peter Lopez after divorcing her first husband, David Shaw, with whom she was wed from 1976 to 1981. Catherine and Lopez gave birth to two beautiful daughters, Sophia and Laura. The lovers stayed married until Lopez’s tragic death in 2010.

Catherine and her daughters experienced a dark time when her husband and father to her two girls committed suicide. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress shared her thoughts on her husband’s mysterious death. “So it was completely shocking, and nobody understood what had happened, especially not me, because we were very happy.”

Instagram

Prior to Lopez’s death, the Dukes of Hazzard star revealed that her family was experiencing a stalker situation and she was the main target, which created some confusion to the police responding to the call of a gun being fired in their San Fernando, California home. “There was somebody that was stalking me at that point, and the police thought that this person had found me and that the gunshot that went off was for me, not for Peter.”

Are Catherine Bach’s daughters going to take after their mother?

Instagram

Catherine has continued to live her life joyfully with Sophia and Laura. Over the years, the trio has been spotted on different vacation sites and dates, enjoying scenery and food. However, the two sisters have lived away from public attention, as little is known about what they are up to.

Being born to a mother who held Hollywood by its reins during her career run in the entertainment industry has put them in the spotlight a few times and also is a plus to them should they decide to venture into modeling or acting roles. As a supportive mother, Catherine will always look out for her daughters whatever their career choices.

