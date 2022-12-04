Read full article on original website
What Kind of Christmas Cactus Is That?
There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
tripsavvy.com
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
Mistletoe: The origin of the popular Christmas tradition
Mistletoe is a staple of the holiday season that ancient Greeks used as a healing herb to cure menstrual cramps, disorders of the spleen and other illnesses. Roman naturalist Pliny the Elder found that mistletoe could be made into a balm that could be used for ulcers, epilepsy, and poisons. Mistletoe blossoms even during the coldest weather and during the first century AD, the Celtics and Druids considered it to be a sacred symbol of vivacity.
Shopping for a Christmas tree this holiday season? Here are tips to pick the best one
Each year approximately 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees are sold in the U.S.
The 11 Best Outdoor Christmas Lights of 2022
The Yiqu LED Christmas String Lights are great for decorating your home’s exterior because they’re extremely versatile and reasonably priced.
The Farmhouse Christmas Décor We're Buying This Year
Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's that time of the year to light Christmas candles, make sugar cookies, and of course, put up the Christmas tree. The warm feelings of the holiday season surely set in once your house is fully decorated -- and this year, we're loving a classic farmhouse style to help add a rustic flair to our mantles, windows, and living rooms. Our favorite farmhouse Christmas décor adds a cozy, vintage feel to the home, so we rounded up our favorite finds that we'll be adding to our own shopping carts this year.
This Rooster Christmas Wreath Will Make Your Door Distinctive And Fun—And It’s 80% Off
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Your Christmas wreath is an essential part of your holiday decor. You can string...
Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50
These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South Carolina
The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon it became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.
travelawaits.com
This Medieval Town In Italy Is Home To The World’s Largest Christmas Tree
What do two popes, the actor Terence Hill, and Doctors without Borders have in common? Each of them has had the honor of lighting the world’s largest Christmas tree, proudly displayed since 1981 in the small Umbrian town of Gubbio in Italy. Perhaps not exactly what you imagine a...
Christmas tree shockers: These creatures were hiding among their families' fir branches
Christmas trees have brought surprises for some homeowners — including a praying mantis egg sack, a snake, a tiny owl and a koala. Homeowners shared how they handled these situations.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in New Jersey
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over New Jersey in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Sussex County tradition to your list.
savvygardening.com
Make a Christmas hanging basket as part of your winter outdoor decor
I love gathering all my materials to put together winter arrangements for the holiday season. If you have an area where you hang flowers during the warmer months, or even shepherd’s hooks in the yard, why not use that space for a Christmas hanging basket? I hadn’t really thought of making a hanging container arrangement until I started to see them at my local grocery store and garden center. I think they add another festive element to a front porch, or backyard, or wherever you like to decorate.
7 ways to cat-proof Christmas trees
Our top tips to cat-proof Christmas trees will ensure your curious kitty is protected this holiday season
This Magical Christmas Light Show in Connecticut is a Must-Visit
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Connecticut in the coming weeks. If you're looking for one of the best and biggest, keep reading to learn more about this magical light show in eastern CT.
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication
This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
Real vs. Artificial Trees: Here’s Martha Stewart’s Take
Christmas trees are the quintessential holiday decor item for those who celebrate, and the real versus artificial tree debate has only increased in recent years. Whether you prefer a fresh-cut tree or an artificial one, you have allies. As for Martha Stewart, her love for Christmas runs deep, so she,...
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the State
With the holidays rapidly approaching, there is no better way to revel in the festivities than visiting an exciting market. South Carolina is host to a few wonderful holiday markets but none are quite as unique as this German Christmas market, keep reading to learn more.
