ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Great Neck, NY, signs ‘sister pact’ with Israeli towns

A declaration of friendship and cooperation was signed in Israel this week at a festive ceremony between the mayor of Great Neck, New York, Dr. Pedram Bral, and Israel Ganz, the head of the Binyamin Regional Council, north of Jerusalem. A similar signing kicked off the relationship between the two...
GREAT NECK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy