Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Remaining SWCC women's basketball games canceled
(Creston) -- Southwestern Community College has announced their remaining women’s basketball games will not be played. The Spartans are 1-4 overall and had been competing with a “depleted roster” since the beginning of the season. Remaining games will be listed as a “No Contest.”. Find the...
kmaland.com
Clarinda bowling pleased with early results
(Clarinda) -- After a strong showing last season, the Clarinda bowling program has picked up where it left off. The girls team -- a state runner-up last year -- opened the season on a high note. The Cardinals posted a 2699 in their season-opening triangular with St. Albert and Tri-Center.
kmaland.com
Green powers Shenandoah past Red Oak
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah girls basketball team notched their fifth consecutive win over Red Oak with a 52-23 win Tuesday night. "Any win is good," Coach Jon Weinrich said. "It's a rivalry game. We're happy to win." The win came behind a stellar night from Lynnae Green, who posted 13...
kmaland.com
Bedford boys relying on depth, progression in 3-0 start
(Bedford) -- The Bedford boys basketball team has raced to a 3-0 start thanks to steady contributions throughout the lineup. The Bulldogs opened their season last week with wins over Essex, Murray and Lenox. "We're obviously happy to be 3-0," Coach Tanner Peterman said. "We've done some things well, but...
kmaland.com
Gilleland drops double-double in Red Oak's season-opening win
(Shenandoah) -- Red Oak controlled the tempo and got a stellar performance from Hunter Gilleland in their first win of the season on Tuesday. Gilleland and his teammates used a third-quarter run and an aggressive defense to pull away from Shenandoah in a 76-48 win. "We competed and played hard,"...
kmaland.com
Nebraska City's Causgrove, Robinson claim KMAland Nebraska Tennis Players of the Year
(Nebraska City) -- KMA Sports continues its recap of the fall season with our first KMAland Nebraska Tennis Player of the Year award. This year’s award goes to a doubles duo that brought another state medal back to Nebraska City. Seniors Connor Causgrove and Anthony Robinson claimed a sixth-place finish to close out their careers.
kmaland.com
Creston's DeGonia excited to grow running, wrestling skills at NIACC
(Creston) -- Riley DeGonia's passion for running and desire to learn about wrestling opened up a college opportunity for her, and she took it. DeGonia will run cross country and wrestle at North Iowa Area Community College next year. "I made this decision because I want to improve myself as...
kmaland.com
Shonna S. Rakes, 43, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Shonna unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
kmaland.com
Marian A. McIntire, 88 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Marian passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
kmaland.com
Fremont-Mills springs upset over rival East Mills in thriller
(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills (2-1) took down rival and Corner Conference foe East Mills (2-2) in a 38-37 thriller Tuesday. A grind-it-out, defensive battle left the door open for a late surge from the Knights, who held on for the one-point victory. “They don’t ask you how you win them,” Fremont-Mills...
kmaland.com
Thelma Prange, 90, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Thelma passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Shenandoah Medical Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
kmaland.com
Helen C. Schilling, 101, of Clarinda, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Memorials:In lieu of flowers, to the Iowa Department For The Blind. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:At a later date - Union Grove Cemetery - Northboro, IA. Notes:Helen passed away on Monday evening, December 5, 2022,...
New NW Missouri representatives prepare to take office next month
Extreme northwest Missouri will be represented by freshman in the upcoming Missouri House legislative session. Stanberry farmer and business owner Jeff Farnan won the Missouri First State Representative District while newcomer Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton, who has worked in the federal government in Washington, D.C., won the Missouri Second State Representative District.
kmaland.com
Nishna Productions plans housing for GRC client influx
(Shenandoah) -- Nishna Productions, Incorporated is taking action to meet a future demand for affordable housing for additional clients. Recently, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of city-owned property at 300 Pine Street to NPI for $1,000, contingent upon the completion of an environmental review. Plans call for constructing a four-bedroom slab house at that location for clients. Similar projects are planned in Red Oak and Malvern. NPI Executive Director Sherri Clark tells KMA News additional housing is necessary in order to house referrals from the Glenwood Resource Center, which is expected to close in 2024. Though NPI has received up to 30 referrals, Clark says it's difficult to determine how many GRC clients the agency will actually receive.
kmaland.com
Red Oak man arrested on Nebraska warrant
(Red Oak) – A Red Oak man was arrested Sunday on an out-of-state warrant. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 44-year-old Juan Avalos Jr. around 5:15 p.m. in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue. Avalos was arrested on a warrant out of Omaha for a fraudulent check.
kmaland.com
Vacanti tabbed for interim Red Oak city administrator, city clerk duties
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have formally approved an interim plan for its top city administrative positions. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved a professional service agreement with Al Vacanti Municipal Services and a resolution to utilize the agreement for the interim city clerk and city administrator positions. The approval came after the retirements of long-time City Administrator Brad Wright and City Clerk Mary Bolton last month and after City Attorney Bri Sorensen assisted in adjusting the agreement to better fit the city's needs. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius tells KMA News the timing of the openings posed a great need for an interim solution while they conduct their job search.
kmaland.com
Silvius applauds efforts to re-ignite work on former middle school project
(Red Oak) -- It's been a long road, but Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius is optimistic about seeing through a renovation project intended to spur affordable housing in the community. Work began on the former Red Oak Middle School building in March 2020 to renovate the building into the Prairie...
kmaland.com
Shen library boasts increased circulation, visitors
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Public Library continues to recover from the COVID-induced shutdown of 2020. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved the library's annual report for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Library Director Carrie Falk's report indicates total circulation--including digital materials--was up from 47,133 in 2021 to 60,471 this year. Moreover, the number of visitors grew from 27,545 last year to 42,286 this year. Falk says more people are returning to the library.
KMZU
Drug charges for Arizona woman after trooper finds narcotics
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking formal charges against an Arizona woman, after her arrest during a traffic violation stop in Clinton County. According to the arrest report, at 2:21 p.m. Monday afternoon, 26-year-old Brianne L. Harty, of Phoenix, was exceeding the speed limit and driving in a careless manner, when she was stopped by a trooper. Further investigation resulted in the alleged seizure of methamphetamine, heroine, and drug paraphernalia.
northwestmoinfo.com
Rushville Woman Hurt After Hitting Stopped Vehicle
A Rushville woman and a 17-year-old pedestrian were left with injuries after an accident on I-29 Saturday night near St. Joseph. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Rushville resident Lisa D. Fast was driving a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass southbound on Interstate 29 inSt. Joseph when her vehicle struck the rear end of a 2012 Ford Fusion that was topped in the southbound passing lane due to a different accident.
Comments / 0