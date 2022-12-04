(Shenandoah) -- Nishna Productions, Incorporated is taking action to meet a future demand for affordable housing for additional clients. Recently, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of city-owned property at 300 Pine Street to NPI for $1,000, contingent upon the completion of an environmental review. Plans call for constructing a four-bedroom slab house at that location for clients. Similar projects are planned in Red Oak and Malvern. NPI Executive Director Sherri Clark tells KMA News additional housing is necessary in order to house referrals from the Glenwood Resource Center, which is expected to close in 2024. Though NPI has received up to 30 referrals, Clark says it's difficult to determine how many GRC clients the agency will actually receive.

