Effective: 2022-12-07 09:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Stephens DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Most of northeast Georgia, the foothills and Piedmont of North Carolina, and Upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The visibility will be quite variable at times in some places. Drive slowly and be on the lookout for rapidly changing visibility if traveling through the region.

ELBERT COUNTY, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO