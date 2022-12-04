Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Houston by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 08:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Houston DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 08:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility, especially along Highway 50 and surrounding roads between Olathe and Montrose.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Lehigh; Northampton DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EST THIS MORNING Visibility is slowly improving.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 12:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Iron WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Iron County. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Fresno-Clovis, Mariposa Madera Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Fresno-Clovis; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Merced -Madera -Mendota, Planada -Le Grand - Snelling, Fresno-Clovis and Mariposa Madera Foothills. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility of between 200 and 800 feet.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Auglaize, Darke, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Auglaize; Darke; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING Visibilities will continue to gradually improve through late morning. Therefore, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 10 AM.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Lee, McHenry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; DuPage; Kane; Kendall; Lake; Lee; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Winnebago DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CST THIS MORNING Visibility continues to gradually improve this morning and accordingly the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire. Patchy fog will remain possible through noon.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coffey, Geary, Jackson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 11:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coffey; Geary; Jackson; Lyon; Morris; Osage; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Visibility has greatly improved across the area, so the advisory will be allowed to expire.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Crawford, Grant, Richland, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Grant; Richland; Vernon DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CST THIS MORNING Visibilities across parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin have improved over the last couple of hours. Therefore, the dense fog advisory will be allowed to expire.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer, Rock Island, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Rock Island; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Illinois and east central and southeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Malheur County, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:06:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog. Freezing drizzle has also been reported. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy spots on roads will add to the travel hazard.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Stephens by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Stephens DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Most of northeast Georgia, the foothills and Piedmont of North Carolina, and Upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The visibility will be quite variable at times in some places. Drive slowly and be on the lookout for rapidly changing visibility if traveling through the region.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cedar, Clinton, Des Moines, Jackson, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 11:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cedar; Clinton; Des Moines; Jackson; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Some patchy dense fog remains across portions of the advisory area. However, much of the area is seeing improvement in visibility and this improvement trend is expected to continue through early afternoon. As a result, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 11:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Erie; Lake; Lorain DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Ohio, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Ashtabula Inland and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie and Southern Erie Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas of fog will persist this afternoon.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Jo Daviess, Putnam, Stephenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Hancock; Jo Daviess; Putnam; Stephenson; Whiteside DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CST THIS MORNING Visibility has been improving this morning and therefore the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Northern Baltimore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Baltimore, Cecil, Southern Baltimore, Northwest Howard, Central and Southeast Howard, Northwest Harford and Southeast Harford Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 08:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CST THIS MORNING Visibilities across parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin have improved over the last couple of hours. Therefore, the dense fog advisory will be allowed to expire.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alexander, Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alexander; Cabarrus; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Iredell; Lincoln; Mecklenburg; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Union DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Most of northeast Georgia, the foothills and Piedmont of North Carolina, and Upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The visibility will be quite variable at times in some places. Drive slowly and be on the lookout for rapidly changing visibility if traveling through the region.
