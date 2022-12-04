Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Flathead Beacon
Holiday Treats from the Flathead
French-inspired Bonjour Bakery is ringing in the holiday season with treats like holiday pies, pumpkin muffins,. seasonal coffee drinks and Italian sodas. Downtown Kalispell’s Ceres Bakery is stocked with holiday cookies and Christmas breads for the festive season, such as the traditional Stollen bread and Panettone cake. Fleur Bake...
Flathead Beacon
On Diamond Anniversary, Whitefish Mountain Resort Shines On
On Dec. 14, 1947, a legion of wool-clad skiers arrived for the inaugural opening day on Big Mountain and marveled at the ski area’s limitless potential, even as an old logging rope and a Model-T wheel sheave towed them one-by-one to the top of the hill. Seventy-five years later,...
Opening day nears at Whitefish Mountain Resort
Whitefish Mountain Resort will open for the season on December 8. However, the new chair lift 4 won't be operating as was originally planned.
Flathead food banks seeing increased demand; retiree shares her story
We talked with a retired Whitefish resident on a fixed income who has volunteered at the food bank for years and now uses its services.
Flathead Beacon
The Modern Faces of Homelessness
It’s easy to forget that the lump under the blanket at the Depot Park pavilion is a person. After all, we’ve been conditioned to accept that the easiest way to deal with the homeless is to turn a blind eye. Walk past. Don’t make eye contact or they might try to talk to you, as if that would be the worst thing in the world.
Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers
Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: Flathead County Median Home Sales
Looking at single-family residence sales by month sold (original list price between $250,000 and $899,999), over the past seven years, let’s chart as clustered columns the quantities sold, as same-colored lines the median days from listing to contract (DTC), and as same-colored dashed lines the median percentage of sold price to original list price. Median sold price percentage (of original list) bounced back to 92%, and DTC dropped by 1/3, comparing November 2022 to October 2022.
Flathead Beacon
Guarding Little Switzerland
“Many residents of Flathead County are concerned with preserving the aesthetic and environmental attributes of the area. It is obvious that unplanned expansion of the population into and through the countryside produces visual external diseconomies of monumental proportions. Suburban sprawl has been characterized as a ‘landscape of tract homes, neon lights, and commercial strip development.’ Fears of development patterns such as this have surfaced at numerous public hearings in Flathead County. One particularly outspoken county commissioner succinctly said that Flathead County is ‘a little Switzerland turning into miles of California-style taco stands.’”
Home "total loss" following weekend fire near Kalispell
Firefighters responded to a house fire southwest of Kalispell Sunday afternoon that quickly spread throughout the structure.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Hires Health Officer, Ending Multiyear Search
The Flathead County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a two-year contract for a full-time health officer, hiring Jennifer Rankosky to lead the local health department and ending a prolonged search that began during the pandemic and continued for more than two years. A 20-year veteran of the Flathead City-County Health Department,...
Fairfield Sun Times
Attempt to locate shared by Blackfeet law enforcement for 19-year-old last seen Dec. 2
BROWNING, Mont. - An attempt to locate was shared by Blackfeet law enforcement for a man last seen Friday. Jess Rutherford III, also known as Jess, Lil Jess, Baby Jess, is 19 years old, five feet, eleven inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He...
msuexponent.com
Blackfeet law enforcement looking for 21-year-old last seen wearing hospital scrubs and socks
BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is asking for help in locating Aaron Wells. Wells, 21, was last seen wearing hospital scrubs and socks. No further details have been released at this time. If you know the whereabouts of Wells, you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement...
Pursuit of Kalispell armed robbery suspect ends in Lake County
Law enforcement was involved in the pursuit of a Kalispell armed robbery suspect and stolen vehicle on Sunday night.
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced for trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gary David Conan, 42, from Butte, has been send to 66 months in prison for trafficking meth in Lake County. The following was sent out by U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:. A Butte man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in the Lake County community was...
NBCMontana
Pablo man sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl
MISSOULA, MT — A Pablo man admitted to trafficking fentanyl pills after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop in Lake County and was arrested following a crash. Donald Ray McLeod, 38, pleaded guilty in July to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and is sentenced to four years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
Flathead Beacon
Man Arrested Following High-Speed Vehicle Pursuit
A 31-year-old Flathead County man was arrested following a high-speed vehicle pursuit on Sunday night involving multiple law enforcement agencies that started in Kalispell and ended north of Elmo on U.S. Highway 93, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) press release. Sean James Edwards was booked in...
Comments / 0