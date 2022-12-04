ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Flathead Beacon

Holiday Treats from the Flathead

French-inspired Bonjour Bakery is ringing in the holiday season with treats like holiday pies, pumpkin muffins,. seasonal coffee drinks and Italian sodas. Downtown Kalispell’s Ceres Bakery is stocked with holiday cookies and Christmas breads for the festive season, such as the traditional Stollen bread and Panettone cake. Fleur Bake...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

On Diamond Anniversary, Whitefish Mountain Resort Shines On

On Dec. 14, 1947, a legion of wool-clad skiers arrived for the inaugural opening day on Big Mountain and marveled at the ski area’s limitless potential, even as an old logging rope and a Model-T wheel sheave towed them one-by-one to the top of the hill. Seventy-five years later,...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

The Modern Faces of Homelessness

It’s easy to forget that the lump under the blanket at the Depot Park pavilion is a person. After all, we’ve been conditioned to accept that the easiest way to deal with the homeless is to turn a blind eye. Walk past. Don’t make eye contact or they might try to talk to you, as if that would be the worst thing in the world.
KALISPELL, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers

Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Flathead County Median Home Sales

Looking at single-family residence sales by month sold (original list price between $250,000 and $899,999), over the past seven years, let’s chart as clustered columns the quantities sold, as same-colored lines the median days from listing to contract (DTC), and as same-colored dashed lines the median percentage of sold price to original list price. Median sold price percentage (of original list) bounced back to 92%, and DTC dropped by 1/3, comparing November 2022 to October 2022.
Flathead Beacon

Guarding Little Switzerland

“Many residents of Flathead County are concerned with preserving the aesthetic and environmental attributes of the area. It is obvious that unplanned expansion of the population into and through the countryside produces visual external diseconomies of monumental proportions. Suburban sprawl has been characterized as a ‘landscape of tract homes, neon lights, and commercial strip development.’ Fears of development patterns such as this have surfaced at numerous public hearings in Flathead County. One particularly outspoken county commissioner succinctly said that Flathead County is ‘a little Switzerland turning into miles of California-style taco stands.’”
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Hires Health Officer, Ending Multiyear Search

The Flathead County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a two-year contract for a full-time health officer, hiring Jennifer Rankosky to lead the local health department and ending a prolonged search that began during the pandemic and continued for more than two years. A 20-year veteran of the Flathead City-County Health Department,...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Butte man sentenced for trafficking meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gary David Conan, 42, from Butte, has been send to 66 months in prison for trafficking meth in Lake County. The following was sent out by U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:. A Butte man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in the Lake County community was...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Pablo man sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl

MISSOULA, MT — A Pablo man admitted to trafficking fentanyl pills after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop in Lake County and was arrested following a crash. Donald Ray McLeod, 38, pleaded guilty in July to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and is sentenced to four years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
PABLO, MT
Flathead Beacon

Man Arrested Following High-Speed Vehicle Pursuit

A 31-year-old Flathead County man was arrested following a high-speed vehicle pursuit on Sunday night involving multiple law enforcement agencies that started in Kalispell and ended north of Elmo on U.S. Highway 93, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) press release. Sean James Edwards was booked in...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy