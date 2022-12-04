So tired of the phrase, “threaten our democracy” it’s a republic.. You would think that with degrees in journalism and 12 years of school prior to college, someone would have taught these people what our country is.
You speak as if only Republicans have done gerrymandering, or other election steering tactics. Take off the blinders. The Left is even more guilty of the BS than the Right. Mystery boxes showing up at the polls in the middle of the night, voters than have been dead for years, etc. Michigan recently fought motion to remove 26,000 names of the deceased from the voter rolls.
Eveything the Democrats hate is a threat to our democracy and have no problem exploring their most authoritarian urges. Journalism is dead and in it’s place we have propagandists the truth always takes second place to the narrative.
Comments / 159