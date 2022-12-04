Read full article on original website
Missing San Jose boy found
UPDATE: Donovan has been found safe. PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon. 12-year-old Donovan, a San Jose resident whose last name was not provided by police, walked away from a family member’s medical appointment at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 […]
SFGate
At Least 1 Dead In Collision In South Hayward
HAYWARD (BCN) At least one person is dead in a collision Wednesday morning in Hayward, police said. The collision was reported at 7:50 a.m. at Harris Road and Manon Avenue. No other details were immediately available, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
30-year-old Taiwanese restaurant China Bee in San Mateo to close
San Mateo is losing a gem.
SFist
Friday Night Sideshow Has Embarcadero Residents Grumbling Over Lack of Arrests
The fallout is still coming down from Friday night's sideshows on the Embarcadero and on the Bay Bridge, as residents complain to local TV stations about a lack of any arrests or citations in these affairs. Sideshows are a Bay Area thing going back a long, long time. But they...
12 juveniles, 1 with knife, involved in fight in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON)– Twelve juveniles were reported to be involved in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 4 at 2:31 p.m., according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) deputies who responded to the incident. Deputies responded to the area of Correas Street and Church Street in Half Moon Bay where, prior to their […]
northbaybiz.com
Train Kept a-Rollin’: SMART Goes Full Steam
Since SMART’s 2017 launch, a string of unforeseen disasters disrupted service, but rail agency officials are hoping to put the train—and its ridership numbers—back on track. Curious passengers packed SMART’s new railcars for free preview rides in the summer of 2017. The soft launch was just weeks...
Man, woman ordered to stand trial for 2020 slaying of Bay Area rapper Cutty Banks
SAN MATEO – A man and woman have been ordered to stand trial on murder charges for a 2020 shooting in San Mateo that killed a popular Bay Area rapper known as Cutty Banks, prosecutors said Tuesday.Isaiah Reupena, 36, and Amanda Young, 30, are accused in the killing of Melota Lasi, a 30-year-old San Mateo resident, on Dec. 19, 2020, in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank on West Hillsdale Boulevard, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.Investigators used surveillance footage to tie a Mercedes-Benz vehicle to the shooting and identified Reupena and Young as the...
3 arrested for stealing Amazon van in San Leandro: police
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in San Leandro Tuesday morning after an Amazon van was stolen, the San Leandro Police Department said. The van was found in Oakland, which is where the arrests were made. Police were made aware of the theft at 11:45 a.m. The crime was reported in the […]
SFGate
Police Make Quick Return Of Stolen Amazon Delivery Van
Police found a stolen Amazon delivery van in Oakland on Tuesday, minutes after it was taken while the driver was momentarily away from the van, according to San Leandro police. Officers responded to an 11:45 a.m. report of the theft in the 400 block of Superior Avenue. As the van...
The Daily 12-05-22 Hundreds pack SF BART station for underground prank
On Saturday afternoon, more than one hundred people huddled inside the Embarcadero BART station, but it wasn’t because they were trying to avoid the rain. Down on the platform, a red carpet led to a plexiglass podium and a step-and-repeat backdrop covered in BART logos. Light jazz played from a small speaker. Some in the crowd wore formal, well-tailored suits; others looked like they arrived straight from Burning Man. Everyone, including confused bystanders, was handed official “full access” lanyards. Welcome to the city's hottest underground art show: BART Basel. • ‘Decades of SF history was lost’ after fire in SoMa
SFGate
Man Shot On Bike Trail Expected To Survive
SAN JOSE (BCN) Police say the condition of a man shot while on a bike trail Tuesday night has stabilized and he is now expected to survive. Police are investigating a shooting reported about 7:25 p.m. on a bike trail near Willow and Lelong streets south of downtown San Jose.
SFGate
Small Quake Strikes In Pacific Off Marin Headlands
A 2.6 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of the Marin Headlands at about 7:33 p.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered in the Pacific Ocean about 5 miles southwest of Muir Beach at a depth of about 3 miles. There were no reports of any injuries or damage.
Michelin-recognized Bay Area Thai restaurant to close after nearly 20 years
However, this won't be the last customers will see of them.
San Francisco couple accused of trafficking nanny from the Philippines
The couple face felony charges for allegedly forcing their live-in nanny to care for their child seven days a week.
vallejosun.com
‘Out of control’: Vallejo police Lt. Steve Darden’s reputation for unchecked anger
VALLEJO – Lt. Steve Darden is one of the Vallejo Police Department’s longest serving and most decorated officers, having served on the force longer than any other officer but one. Earlier this year, he was picked to lead one of the department’s new geographical service areas and commands the patrol division in North Vallejo. In his 26 years in the department, he has been promoted three times and earned several good conduct medals.
Storm: Massive tree topples in Pleasant Hill; Landslide shuts down Highway 1
PLEASANT HILL -- As the showers from a passing storm front continued to fall Saturday evening, a loud boom rocked Gin-Ivy's Pleasant Hill home.At first the family thought it might be thunder. Then they looked out the window."We were upstairs and heard a big boom," she told KPIX. "We thought it was a thundershower, but when we looked, it was a tree that fell onto our cars. It was pretty loud."The large elm tree had just missed crashing into their home, but did heavily damage their two vehicles.Across the Bay Area, the steady showers altered Saturday holiday plans.At Fisherman's Wharf,...
San Jose man arrested for selling lethal dose of fentanyl
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sheriff detectives arrested 29-year-old Manuel Luarodriguez for selling a lethal amount of fentanyl to 61-year-old Jeffrey Diaz, the Sheriff’s department said in a press release Tuesday. Diaz, a Cupertino resident, died of an overdose in April. (Luarodriguez was first reported as a 28-year-old named Manuel Anthony Rodriguez; […]
Thunderstorms possible as rain soaks SF Bay Area
Scattered showers are expected in the Bay Area on Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms.
Redwood City rapist convicted in San Mateo court
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) -- After three hours of jury deliberation, a Redwood City man has been convicted on all counts for violent sexual assaults that took place in 2020, according to the San Mateo District Attorney's Office.
Burglars steal nine cars from business in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Burglars broke into a car dealership in San Francisco in the early hours of Saturday morning, and they made off with nine vehicles, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers received reports that a burglary had occurred at a business on the 1600 block of Howard Street around 4:30 a.m. […]
