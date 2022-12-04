Pleasant Monday in New Jersey; midweek rain and wind looms

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says more rain, wind and milder temperatures are on the way starting Tuesday.

WHAT'S NEXT: Rain returns Tuesday into Wednesday with warmer temperatures back into the 50s. Showers may linger into Thursday with moderate rain on Friday as well, with more rain and coastal storm approach.

MONDAY : The day starts off sunny before becoming partly cloudy overnight. Highs near 49. Lows settle to 40 near 8 p.m. then rising temps overnight.

TUESDAY : Slightly warmer day with rain showers throughout the day. Highs near 54. Lows near 49.

WEDNESDAY : Rain continues throughout the day, with southern NJ drying out first, followed by the north. Highs remain mild near 59. Lows near 45.

THURSDAY: A brief break in the rain with partly cloudy skies and temps in the low 50s. Light showers possible. Newark near 53 degrees.

FRIDAY : Seasonal feel with temps dropping near 45, active winds and rain with a coastal system approaching. Possibility of flurries in northwestern NJ. Lows near 32.