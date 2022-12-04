ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny and dry Monday on Long Island before midweek rain

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says mild weather will start the week but rain looms for Tuesday and Wednesday.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Cold. Not as windy. Lows in the 20s and 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. A cold start, then milder. Highs close to 50. Overnight lows are in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Warm and cloudy with rain at times, especially later in the day. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers possible in the morning. Unseasonably mild. Highs near 60. Lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Clouds or a shower may linger. Likely still mild with highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Rain is possible. Low confidence in the end of the week forecast due to uncertainty about the storm track. This will determine whether cold or warm air is pulled into the area. Our current forecast is for rain showers and cooler temperatures in the 40s.

