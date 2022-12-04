ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West New York, NJ

West New York Little League holds clothing drive for families displaced by apartment building fire

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A clothing drive is being held today to help residents displaced by a large West New York apartment building fire.

Dozens of families were displaced Thursday when flames destroyed the building on 55th Street.

The West New York Little League is accepting clothing and other donations to give to the victims of the fire.

You can drop off donations at the league’s clubhouse at 5314 Broadway in West New York until 3 p.m.

The league says no donation is too big or too small.

