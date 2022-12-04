ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

I visited the flagship stores of Nike and Adidas in NYC to compare the shopping experiences and it was clear which store was more popular

By Sarah Belle Lin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQeT8_0jWwLqjf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ubJSI_0jWwLqjf00

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

  • I visited the flagship stores of two of the world's largest athletic brands, Nike and Adidas, to see which shopping experience was better.
  • Adidas' flagship store was soccer heaven and paid homage to the FIFA World Cup.
  • Nike's store took me to an otherworldly space and wowed me with its Sneakerlab collection.

You don't need to be a sneakerhead to own at least one pair of Adidas or Nike shoes — or maybe one of each — as well as a cache of athletic apparel from both brands. The two multibillion-dollar, multinational corporations have continuously blazed trails and faced challenges as they continue building their respective empires.

Nike remains the industry powerhouse, with $46.7 billion in sales in its most recent fiscal year. Adidas reported $21.2 billion in 2021 sales.

The companies' Manhattan stores are at the leading edges of their bricks-and-mortar retail strategies and often preview technologies and features that will roll out to other locations.

With that in mind I felt it was worth visiting both flagship locations to compare the shopping experience. Follow my trek through these retail palaces.

I first stopped by the Adidas flagship store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gbtxd_0jWwLqjf00
Adidas flagship store on 565 Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

The store is equidistant from Times Square and Grand Central Station. It's on the corner of 46th Street and Fifth Avenue in a bustling neighborhood that drives much of the city's tourism. The store opened in December 2016 and spans 45,000 square feet.

The entrance tunnel might bring some visitors back to their high school football days.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tP3ak_0jWwLqjf00
An Adidas store associate greets customers at the end of a short, glowing tunnel.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

The store's design is based on Adidas' "stadium retail concept," which takes inspiration from US high school sports stadiums, Insider previously reported . The Adidas store's tunnel, albeit a little underwhelming, did make me feel like I was about to enter a stadium.

The first floor was covered with soccer jerseys for fans planning on cheering on their team at the World Cup.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MsFVP_0jWwLqjf00
'World Cup Couture' on display.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

I visited in late October and again in early November, and upon exiting the tunnel, I saw the theme was not football, but soccer, in anticipation of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off Nov. 20 in Qatar.  Adidas, which is an official FIFA World Cup supplier, had outfitted its first-floor displays and mannequins with soccer jerseys of all stripes and colors. I'd safely assume every team playing for the cup was well-represented inside the Adidas flagship store during my visits.

The first floor is where you'll find the most personalized Adidas shopping experience.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g14NM_0jWwLqjf00
There are four levels inside the Adidas flagship store.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

The Adidas flagship store offers real-time fitness consultations from EXOS trainers, healthy juices and snacks co-created with Brooklyn-based Grass Roots Juicery, a concierge desk, a same-day hotel delivery service, personalized shopping experiences such as the Run Genie gait analysis tool, and more.

The customization lab allows walk-ins. Prices range from $10 to $35 depending on the service.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkSTM_0jWwLqjf00
There is an area on the first floor for customers to customize their own Adidas apparel.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

Customers could customize World Cup national team jerseys or shorts by adding names or numbers for $35.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYmZn_0jWwLqjf00
The Adidas customization area is modest in size and approachable.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

As someone who enjoys table sports, I loved seeing a foosball table on the first floor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wRQmU_0jWwLqjf00
A foosball table awaits players at the flagship store.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

An employee told me the foosball table was there for the World Cup.

Adidas was having a sale on women's pants at the moment and there were a lot of good deals: $40 tights for $16, and $75 track pants for $53.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NN57f_0jWwLqjf00
These mannequins were wearing apparel representing Mexico's national soccer team.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

It's fall in New York City and I'm sporting black joggers and sweats everywhere I go. I've always been a fan of the Adidas tracksuit look, and how it's evolved within popular culture in the US: from Run-DMC to the deep-teal tracksuits on Netflix's "Squid Game."

Some of Adidas' shoe collections: NMD_V3, Stan Smith, Superstar, Nizza, and Y-3.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eTAr7_0jWwLqjf00
Adidas' popular shoe collections on display.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

In my opinion, both the Superstar and Stan Smith are classics that will live on.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tvBvC_0jWwLqjf00
The Adidas Superstar shoe in a display case.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

In 2016, the Superstar was the top-selling sneaker in the US in terms of dollar sales, according to The NPD Group. But its popularity diminished. Sales of the Superstars fell by $565 million from 2017 to 2018, Insider reported .
Still, I say nothing beats timeless style.

I'm not really on board with this whole purposely dirtied look.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ogKx_0jWwLqjf00
Forum 84 Low AEC shoes

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

Adidas has given its Forum 84 Low AEC shoes a "well-loved look" to reflect a bygone era.

I noticed this Adidas shopper wearing Yeezys.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b7AOz_0jWwLqjf00
Adidas shopper wearing Yeezys.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

Adidas reportedly is expected to lose $246 million in profit this year after terminating its Yeezy partnership, Insider reported. It's estimated that Yeezy generated $1.7 billion in annual revenues for Adidas — 8% of Adidas' total sales in 2021.

The soccer section was the busiest area on both days that I visited.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2beQlI_0jWwLqjf00
The soccer section with its jerseys took the most real estate at the flagship store.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

I saw several people carrying Argentina national team jerseys. The men's section had far more variety, tracksuits, and foot traffic compared with the other floors. I'd almost describe the environment as lively.

The women's section had various interpretations of the traditional sweatpants.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVlcI_0jWwLqjf00
Purple was a dominant color in some of the displays.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

There were birds of paradise designs, pants with crisscross seams on the sides, yoga tracksuit pants, and sky-blue pants with three orange stripes.

I saw these Adidas-branded wireless bluetooth earbuds that piqued my interest, but not enough for me to convince me to drop my over-the-ear, noise-canceling headphones.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSufQ_0jWwLqjf00
Adidas earbuds.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

There were a few clothing options for youth. Many items were marked with the brand's signature three stripes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHHnL_0jWwLqjf00
The youth section at the flagship store.

Sarah Belle Lin

The youth section carried several different soccer cleats and running-shoe options.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EGNLE_0jWwLqjf00
Shoes for youth, including options for soccer players and runners.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

These were the most fashion-forward shoes I saw at the Adidas store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pu8Jp_0jWwLqjf00
The Adidas x Ivy Park mule shoes go for $150.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

Growing up I didn't associate Adidas with high fashion, but seeing these shoes showed me that the brand is evolving, for better or worse.

I thought these "Rick and Morty" soccer cleats had the coolest colors out of all the cleats I saw in the soccer section.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EiF4U_0jWwLqjf00
The X Speedportal soccer cleats, in partnership with "Rick and Morty."

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

Knowing that "Rick and Morty" is such a popular show across the world, I think these collaborations are a smart idea for Adidas.

The bleachers, with a statue of Adidas founder Adolf Dassler, were cool and unexpected.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOJN5_0jWwLqjf00
The interior design was built to match a high school stadium.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

There are also elevators on each floor for customers who have mobility challenges or prefer to skip the extra steps.

The all-black ensemble has grown on me, so I liked the vision of Adidas' newest clothing release.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxDmd_0jWwLqjf00
Adidas Y-3 is the company's latest collection.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

I thought this was the most innovative pair of shoes I saw at Adidas. Would I wear it? Probably not.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vyyxk_0jWwLqjf00
The Human Made x NMD cheetah-print shoes from the Pharrell Williams x Adidas collection.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

I thought that the golf section was hidden towards the back of the third floor and harder to spot from the main walking area. It could have been better lit, as well.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25j7sz_0jWwLqjf00
The golf section was small and towards the store's corner.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

The checkout section had grab-and-go items including sliders and socks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDRzg_0jWwLqjf00
The checkout area.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

I think it's great that Adidas invites customers to round up their total costs to support charities like the Boys & Girls Clubs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z9pGh_0jWwLqjf00
Customers can round up their total to donate to the Boys & Girls Club.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

After my Adidas visit, I walked up five blocks to 650 Fifth, where Nike's flagship House of Innovation occupies most of the block.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Ikbn_0jWwLqjf00
The Nike flagship store at 650 Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

Nike's flagship store has two more floors than the Adidas store. It occupies 68,000 square feet of prime real estate on Manhattan's famed Fifth Avenue.

I visited the Nike flagship store twice: once in the morning and again in the late afternoon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35g1c3_0jWwLqjf00
A very busy Nike flagship store entrance.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

At 4:30 p.m. the store was almost overflowing with people going in and out.

Nike also had an archway. This one transported shoppers to an out-of-this-world dimension.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfB9m_0jWwLqjf00
Nike entrance archway leading to the first floor.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

While Adidas had a founder's statue to commemorate its history, Nike placed tons of mementos within the entranceway.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050dII_0jWwLqjf00
Nike history was captured in memorabilia items within the archway walls.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

The display features Nike cofounders Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight, and honors the legacies of female athletes like world-famous runners Jacqueline Hansen and Joan Benoit. I liked seeing the mishmash of Nike artifacts, but think they could have been strategically placed elsewhere in the store. Because they're located at the entrance, you can't really stop for too long without potentially disrupting traffic flow.

Staff were more approachable and greeted people. Music was a big part of the experience, playing at a much louder volume than in Adidas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IW8fO_0jWwLqjf00
Nike associates and shoe displays greet customers at the store's entrance.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

Once I made it into the first floor of the Nike flagship, I realized that space was a huge theme.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNU7H_0jWwLqjf00
Seeing this Nike display, I felt transported to the inside of a spaceship.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

Shoe models were incorporated into futuristic displays that looked like they could belong on the surface of Mars. I felt like this theme could be enjoyed by all athletes, as opposed to Adidas' soccer setup.

There was a small booth on the first floor to make purchases, and two employees checking customers out.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QV1q1_0jWwLqjf00
The checkout area on the first floor was small relative to the size of the store.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

It seemed like a small area relative to the rest of the store, and I wondered if bottleneck situations are common at this checkout point.

There are free Essex Squeeze drinks for Nike members.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XArH_0jWwLqjf00
Nike's House of Innovation for performance running shoes.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

It seems like Adidas and Nike are going head to head with their apparel, with Nike also offering New York City-branded clothing, but with what I felt like are bolder designs.

The flagship store has six levels for customers to explore, and on both visits, sometimes it felt like I was competing for roaming space with throngs of visitors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTNo0_0jWwLqjf00
There are six levels in the Nike flagship store.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

Many of the visitors were international tourists. I most often heard French and Spanish being spoken at the store.

I found out that there were self-checkout kiosks located on each floor, which I guess helps ease the flow of traffic. However, these kiosks are only for people who have the Nike app.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sve4C_0jWwLqjf00
There is a self-checkout kiosk for Nike app users on the second floor.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

Nike has far more sports bra selections and they are displayed in a more spread-out fashion, really utilizing the space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yo7h6_0jWwLqjf00
Sports bras are arranged by size and support level.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

The sports bras seemed to be made with better materials, and were pricier than the Adidas sports bras.

Nike had its own tech display, featuring the Apple Watch Nike.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CVtuX_0jWwLqjf00
Nike flexes its partnership with Apple Watch in the women's section.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

These watches are aesthetically different from other Apple Watches, with unique bands and watch faces. I thought it was interesting that the watches were placed on the second floor in the women's section and wondered if they were trying to target women.

Similar to the Nike-wearing customer at the Adidas flagship, I saw a Nike shopper wearing Adidas apparel, reaffirming my belief that both brands are held up almost equally in public perception.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wUoSJ_0jWwLqjf00
A shopper wears an Adidas backpack in the Nike flagship store.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

The men's apparel section on the third floor wasn't heavily frequented, so I continued to follow the crowds as they meandered up the stairs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFmiI_0jWwLqjf00
The men's section is on the third floor of the flagship store.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

I did notice that black and neon green were common color schemes for men's apparel.

I knew I'd reached the hot spot once I hit the fourth floor and Nike's Sneakerlab, holding the largest assortment of Nike shoes in the world.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKIUa_0jWwLqjf00
Nike's Sneakerlab is on the fourth floor of the flagship store.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

The music seemed more deafening here, and the chatter was at its loudest in the store on my visit so far.

The Sneakerlab was the busiest part of the flagship store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C7Mno_0jWwLqjf00
One of the pickup areas at the Nike Sneakerlab.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

The bright-white light really brought out the displays and kept my energy level up. There were shoppers waiting around for their shoes, while others were checking out the displayed models. It looked like a museum.

I spent the most time examining the Nike Air Maxes and VaporMaxes, which I felt like were the boldest and most inventive.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FG5Rt_0jWwLqjf00
There was a dizzying array of Nike Air shoes – from the VaporMax Plus to the Air Max 1.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

I found the Nike Air Force 1 section, which was almost blindingly white, the signature color for Air Force 1s. Each shoe boasted ample display space and each Sneakerlab area felt like an exhibit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTDDz_0jWwLqjf00
The Nike Air Force 1 shoe section.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

I passed through a section with mirrored walls and an animated display featuring sneakers that were soon to be released.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfCbb_0jWwLqjf00
This Nike mirror offers a sneak peek of sneakers coming down the line.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

It was one of my favorite parts of the Sneakerlab because of its ingenuity and innovation. I thought it was a great way to engage with customers.

I made an effort to glance down at customers' shoes while walking around and wasn't surprised to see many people wearing Nikes. But I also saw Adidas, Reebok, Vans, and Pumas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sKHJ0_0jWwLqjf00
Nike-wearing customers don't seem to get enough of Nike.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

While Adidas had its slips hung up next to the checkout counter, Nike's slips had their own displays just like the sneakers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MzWb7_0jWwLqjf00
Nike's sliders and slip-ons had their own spot in the Sneakerlab.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

Nike's customization lab has its own floor and is only available for NikePlus members.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12YOV6_0jWwLqjf00
The top floor is the spot to get your Nike products customized.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

The lab takes same-day appointments for 30-minute time slots, but you have to schedule in-person on the 5th floor. The costs run from $3 for small graphics, to $7 for medium, and $8 for large.

On both of my visits, the fifth floor had only a few people mingling about the customization lab. I wonder if it's by virtue of the appointment system the store has set up.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vjisv_0jWwLqjf00
The top floor was less frequented and swathed with Nike basic essentials.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

I still enjoyed checking out what amenities were offered for NikePlus members.

I passed by these fitting rooms, which I thought elevated the shopping experience. The fitting rooms on this floor look like futuristic space yurts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WESc1_0jWwLqjf00
Fitting rooms on the fifth floor of the flagship.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

The Nike By You bar came with different designs people could use to customize outfits.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0pUD_0jWwLqjf00
Nike customers looking to get a little creative with their clothes.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

Both times I visited, there were people in the middle of their projects and designing sweatshirts with small graphics.

In a city like New York, customized items are all the buzz. I saw a sweater for $130 and a t-shirt for $61.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45nMAm_0jWwLqjf00
Examples of customized sweatshirts and Air Force 1s.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

The stairs to the kids section were tucked at the back of the first floor, which took me some time to find. It actually felt out of the way.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrAlD_0jWwLqjf00
The kids section is on the basement level.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

Youth had an entire floor to explore – plenty of clothing and shoes to mix and match. There were many more options for children than what Adidas offered at its flagship store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122r7l_0jWwLqjf00
There were several racks of clothing on the kids floor.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

I got a real kick out of seeing this wall of preschool and toddler shoes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUFfg_0jWwLqjf00
Teeny-tiny 1s and Js for preschoolers and toddlers.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

The integrity of the AF1s, Js, and Dunks were preserved in these teeny-size versions.

After my visits, I could easily see how distinct the store experiences were between Adidas and Nike.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWmeV_0jWwLqjf00
Customers can do returns and exchanges on the kids floor.

Sarah Belle Lin/Insider

The interior designs, for one, were vastly different: Adidas went for stadium appeal — clearly catering to its soccer fans — while Nike went for multidimensional outer-space vibes.

As for retail offerings, I felt like I could go to Adidas for fitness wear and Nike for their street style and shoes.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sourcing Journal

Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through

Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sourcing Journal

Ye-Less Adidas ‘Walmart Shoes’ Targeted in Twitter Backlash

Fans of the Yeezy brand have taken to social media to express their displeasure with Adidas’ plans to reuse the intellectual property (IP) rights for the popular shoes after their tumultuous breakup with hip-hop icon Kanye West, aka Ye. One Twitter user even called the Ye-less Yeezys “Walmart shoes” and an NFL star criticized the athleticwear giant for continuing with the designs without maintaining the partnership with West. In a call with media last week, Adidas stopped short of outright confirming that current unsold Yeezy shoes will be rebranded, but interim CEO and chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer said that the...
Well+Good

Podiatrists Love These Sneaker Brands—And They’re Secretly on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now

If you’re in the market for new running shoes, and think you’ve missed the boat on all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings—you’re going to want to check out Nordstrom ASAP. The retailer has major deals on running shoes from brands like Nike, APL, and Adidas that are beloved by runners and podiatrists alike—and they're going fast, with no signs of slowing down until they sell out.
sneakernews.com

Nike ISPA’s Latest Sneaker, The Mindbody, Appears To Be Made Of Trash

Pre-distressed sneakers have always been a contentious topic, whether you’re a sneakerhead or not. Brands the likes of Golden Goose, for example, were previously ridiculed for these very offerings, with many refusing to pay anywhere near their several hundred dollar asking price. But over the course of the last few years, opinion has quickly taken a turn, as the rise of the vintage trend has incited many to do the dirtying, yellowing, and scuffing themselves.
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release

Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
sneakernews.com

The Next Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Pairs Bright Yellow With Rich Maroon

Although anticipation surrounding the Nike Air Max 97‘s 25th anniversary has died down a bit after the re-release of the “Silver Bullets”, Christian Tresser’s iconic design continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s roster of products. Recently, the mountain bike-inspired creation emerged in...
sneakernews.com

Batman’s “Black And Yellow” Scheme Employs Unto The GS Nike Air Max 97

Amidst its 30th anniversary, a steady stream of propositions culminated in the return of the widely-regarded “Silver Bullet” Nike Air Max 97. Since its seldom return to past outfits and color blocking, titular tonal placement has run rampant across Christian Tresser’s design, now opting for a dark, gloomy aesthetic akin to the suit of LEGO Batman.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos

The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
sneakernews.com

Purple And Gold Give The Nike Little Posite One A Regal Touch

The Nike Air Foamposite One has kept relatively quiet over the last few years, but that’s looking to change over the next 18 month period. Recently, Eric Avar’s future-thinking creation emerged in a “Cave Purple”, “vivid Purple”, “Black”, and “Saturn Gold” color combination exclusive to kids. The Little Posite One-variant might not have the majority of sneaker enthusiasts running to buy a pair, but the sneaker is indicative of Nike’s attention to the silhouette. When couples with other styles prepped for the new year–including the one included in Nike Doernbecher XVIII Freestyle collection.
Footwear News

DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night

Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house. Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price...
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Officially Unveiled: Photos

The Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” is almost here. One of the more overlooked Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 2. This is a shoe that came out immediately after one of the most iconic shoes ever, the Air Jordan 1. Given this information, it is easy to see how some might completely forget about this shoe’s existence.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” Release Date Confirmed

A new Air Jordan 6 is dropping this month. One of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers is the Air Jordan 6. There is actually a very good reason for this. Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, which makes it one of his most important pieces of footwear. Not to mention, it just looks really good.
hypebeast.com

Check Out This Air Jordan 4 "Shiny Charizard" Custom

After revealing Snorlax-inspired Air Jordan 4s, custom footwear designer Andrew Chiou now reveals another Gen-1 Pokémon-inspired AJ4 based on the ultra-rare Shiny Charizard. Instead of its usual orange coat, the Shiny Charizard, which was first introduced with the Game Boy Color, appears in a greyish-purple tint with red wing webbing and a white underbelly.
Vibe

50 Cent’s G-Unit Sneakers Rivaled Air Jordan At Their Peak, Says Reebok CEO

50 Cent’s G-Unit sneaker was such a cultural phenomenon that its success rivaled that of Air Jordan at its peak, according to Reebok. Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok, recently made that claim during an appearance on The Complex Sneakers Podcast, recalling that during one year, one pair of G-Unit sneaks nearly outpaced a pair of Air Jordans in a similar colorway. “We were selling like, you know, 40-50,000 per color at a time,” Krinsky said of the G-Unit sneakers, before noting Paul Fireman, the brand’s CEO’s focus on Reebok’s sales in comparison to that of Air Jordans. “He was always saying...
hypebeast.com

Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue

Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
Sourcing Journal

Cardi B and Reebok: The Final Installment

Cardi B’s making some more money moves. Reebok and Cardi B have launched the final installment of the crystal and energy inspired “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy” collection, marking the end of the duo’s multiyear collaboration. “We’re so grateful for our partnership with Cardi over the years. Having the opportunity to collaborate with someone as passionate, iconic and talented as her is an unmatched experience and will certainly leave a lasting impact on the brand,” Todd Krinsky, CEO at Reebok, said. “Since 2018, we have proudly pushed boundaries together, with an emphasis on inclusivity and self-expression, and this final collection really exemplifies and celebrates that.” Inspired by...
Footwear News

Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022

Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

North West Dances in Polka Dot Shorts With Kim Kardashian in Nike Air Max Sneakers for TikTok Challenge

North West and her mother Kim Kardashian made an adorable dancing duo in their latest TikTok video. On the pair’s joint TikTok account, the mother and daughter partake in one of the latest trends set to the sound of Alpha Wolf. For the fun recording, the two stand in the middle of a room and move from side to side as they get lower and lower. Both Kardashian and West sported casual outfits for the occasion. @kimandnorth ♬ original sound – Alpha Wolf North sported a white graphic T-shirt with red and yellow polka dot shorts. The eldest child...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” Coming In 2023: Best Look Yet

The Air Jordan 3 is coming in a classic Wizards PE. Fans of the Air Jordan 3 have gotten a lot of amazing colorways and retros over the last few years. This is the first Jordan silhouette crafted by Tinker Hatfield, and it remains one of his best. In fact, if you were to ask some sneakerheads, they would say this is the best Jordan ever made.
Business Insider

Business Insider

763K+
Followers
46K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy