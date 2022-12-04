ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"More Points Than Michael Jordan, More Assists Than Magic Johnson", NBA Fans Think LeBron James Is The Real GOAT

By Divij Kulkarni
 3 days ago

LeBron James recently crossed Magic Johnson in his all-time assists tally. He already has more points than Michael Jordan. NBA fans think that makes him the GOAT.

LeBron James is an endlessly impressive NBA superstar. The King has been playing at the highest level of competition for 2 decades and dominating nearly every year. The game has changed drastically since James entered the NBA in 2003, but he has been a force to be reckoned with, no matter the circumstances.

Many consider LeBron James the GOAT, he is unbeaten against 332 of his rivals in his career. What's more, despite already having 4 MVP awards to his name, Bron has a legitimate case to say that he should have won even more . He has won nearly everything there is to win numerous times, and he's not even done yet.

After he recently crossed Magic Johnson on the all-time assists lis t, those shouts got a little louder. People pointed out how LeBron has more assists than Magic Johnson and more points than Michael Jordan , which is an incredible achievement.

"There are many greats, there is one King. More points than Michael Jordan, more assists than Magic Johnson, more steals than Allen Iverson, more triple-doubles than Larry Bird, more field goals than Wilt Chamberlain."

James is an all-round star in the NBA, his ability to excel at every facet of play makes him truly unique. And seeing how he has outperformed some of the greatest players in history at what they were best at, fans are clamoring to crown him the GOAT again.

NBA Fans Think LeBron James Is The GOAT

Many NBA fans have their biases and agendas, but most can agree that what LeBron has achieved is truly transcendental. After these stats came to light on Twitter, many were quick to suggest that this makes the King the GOAT as well.

"More points than Michael Jordan, more assists than Magic Johnson."

"Appreciate greatness while we still have him."

"LeBron is just the GOAT man, there has never been a more complete player."

"When it's all said and done, the King reigns supreme."

"LeBron is simply built different."

"No one can do everything he does at his level, GOAT."

"This MJ worship gotta stop, he never had it like Bron."

"LeBron is the most gifted ballplayer I've ever seen."

"I never thought he'd manage to surpass Magic, but he always proves any doubters wrong."

"LeBron James is the GOAT. That's all, debate a wall."

"Can't believe just how amazing this man is."

LeBron James is now less than 1,000 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and becoming the player with the most points in NBA history. Even those that strongly consider Michael Jordan to be the GOAT will likely agree that what James is doing is incredible. It's time to give the King his flowers, he earned his spot in the GOAT conversation.

Comments / 105

Joe Tarrh
3d ago

Just because he’s played more seasons than almost any other player, doesn’t make him the goat. He is a glory hog . He wants to hold all the records. Unfortunately if you match his best 5 to 10 seasons doesn’t come close to others great players

Rich
3d ago

The funny thing is this article says the fans. I know many NBA fans and not one would put James on top. Not one not hating just saying it's the truth. mj #1

Ryan Moranski
3d ago

He ain't no Magic or MJ. He's just LeBron! LeBron has been to the finals 10 times and won 4 that's below .500! NOBODY CARES ABOUT A RUNNER UP!!!! ASK THE BUFFALO 🐃 BILLS!!!! 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

