Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries

The Lakers touchdown at Washington as favorites — even if one of their big stars gets the night off.

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to extend their winning streak when they square off against the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena.

Anthony Davis orchestrated a 133-129 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday with a dominant 44-point performance and found some solid support from LeBron James (28 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists).

Their win now puts them on a two-game winning dash. They will be up against a struggling Washington unit who have lost two consecutive games. They fell short against the Brooklyn Nets before falling to a one-point loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

For the Lakers , it's all about avoiding the odd loss after every two games. Their six-game road trip saw them start off with a win against Milwaukee , and now they will fancy a shot to string three wins in a row. It's worth noting that the Wizards' inconsistency does tilt the game in the Purple and Gold's favor.

And on that note, we take a look at the expected starters, injuries list, and the predictions ahead of the exciting matchup.

Washington Wizards Expected Lineups And Injury Updates

The Wizards will miss the services of Rui Hachimura, who will be evaluated week-to-week after a bone bruise. Delon Wright (hamstring) will miss at least three more weeks of action, although he has been cleared for on-court activities.

The hosts, in all probability, might see the same lineup that took the floor against the Hornets. Monte Morris (G), Bradley Beal (G), Deni Avdija (F), Kyle Kuzma (F), and Kristaps Porzingis (C) may be the starting five.

Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups And Injury Updates

The Lakers may be tempted to rest LeBron James after the veteran tweaked his ankle against the Bucks. This marks the second instance when he twisted it after doing it against the Indiana Pacers earlier in the week.

Barring James and Dennis Schroder, who are questionable, Anthony Davis is probable, according to ESPN . However, he's been playing through his persistent back issues and is likely to suit up against Washington as well. Cole Swider continues to sit out.

Expect Austin Reaves to make his way into the starting five should James be on the sidelines. Patrick Beverley (G), Troy Brown Jr. (G). Lonnie Walker IV (F), Austin Reaves (F), and Anthony Davis (C) will take the hardwood for Los Angeles.

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers Predictions

Placed 12th in the West, the Lakers are 9-12 but will be confident against the Wizards. The latter has suffered on the defensive front, and the likes of Davis, Walker, and Russell Westbrook will look to thrive on that weakness.

Los Angeles has won four of their last five and are doing better on both ends of the floor. At the time of writing, the team is placed 13th in most points per game, with much of it coming from Davis. The center has been their cornerstone this season and will look to continue his good run.

Over the course of their resurgent run, the Lakers have also improved significantly on defense and forced their opponents to contest tough shots near the rim.

