Roswell, NM

Take a look inside Elvis Presley's 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar private jet that's up for auction

By Jyoti Mann
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Elvis Presley purchased the jet in 1976.

Mecum Auctions

  • Elvis Presley's 1962 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar private jet is being auctioned in January.
  • It has red velvet seats, a TV, cassette and VCR player, but needs repairs – and an engine.
  • The King of Rock and Roll paid $840,000 in 1976 and the jet last sold at an auction for $430,000.

A private plane once owned by Elvis Presley is set to go on auction in January.

The 1962 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar, which comes with red velvet seats, a TV, cassette player, and microwave, was bought for $840,000 by the King of Rock and Roll in 1976.

The jet was sold in 1977 after Presley died. It's been stored at an aircraft graveyard in Roswell, New Mexico, for decades. It was last sold for around $430,000 in an auction in 2017.

"With a busy touring schedule, these crafts were needed to transport the singer, his TCB band, backup groups, Col. Tom Parker, and the ever-present Memphis Mafia to venues, concerts, and appearances all around the country. Elvis kept several pilots on retainer that were ready to fly him to adoring fans at a moment's notice," Mecum Auctions' listing says.

The private jet has a red interior with silver accents but needs repairs.
Mecum Auctions

The Jetstar comes with its original six red velvet seats that can swivel and recline, as well as a couch.
Mecum Auctions

The jet is in need of restoration. It currently does not have an engine and a lot of cockpit components are missing.
Mecum Auctions

The jet’s original wood cabin paneling has been kept since the 1970s.
Mecum Auctions

"It serves as an incredible restoration opportunity and a chance to create a unique Elvis exhibit for all the world to enjoy," Mecum Auctions says in the listing.
Mecum Auctions

The new owner will also get a copy of the Aircraft Security Agreement documents, which are signed by Presley.
Mecum Auctions

There's a microwave and drink dispenser on board.
Mecum Auctions

The onboard toilet and vanity have also been preserved.
Mecum Auctions

"Elvis and his effect on the music industry are known the world-over, and this opportunity for a new owner to acquire an extravagant piece of his aviation past is a momentous occasion with untold room for flights of rock 'n' roll fancy," the listing says.
Mecum Auctions

It also has an entertainment system inside a cabinet with a TV, VCR player, audio cassette player, and headphone ports.
Mecum Auctions

According to the listing, Presley owned a fleet of private jets including a custom Convair 880 called "Lisa Marie" and a second Jetstar. The planes went by the call signs Hound Dog 1 and 2 respectively.
Mecum Auctions

“Elvis kept several pilots on retainer that were ready to fly him to adoring fans at a moment’s notice,” the Mecum Auction ad reads.
Mecum Auctions

Read the original article on Business Insider

