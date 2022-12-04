Take a look inside Elvis Presley's 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar private jet that's up for auction

Elvis Presley purchased the jet in 1976. Mecum Auctions

Elvis Presley's 1962 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar private jet is being auctioned in January.

It has red velvet seats, a TV, cassette and VCR player, but needs repairs – and an engine.

The King of Rock and Roll paid $840,000 in 1976 and the jet last sold at an auction for $430,000.

A private plane once owned by Elvis Presley is set to go on auction in January.

The 1962 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar, which comes with red velvet seats, a TV, cassette player, and microwave, was bought for $840,000 by the King of Rock and Roll in 1976.



The jet was sold in 1977 after Presley died. It's been stored at an aircraft graveyard in Roswell, New Mexico, for decades. It was last sold for around $430,000 in an auction in 2017.

"With a busy touring schedule, these crafts were needed to transport the singer, his TCB band, backup groups, Col. Tom Parker, and the ever-present Memphis Mafia to venues, concerts, and appearances all around the country. Elvis kept several pilots on retainer that were ready to fly him to adoring fans at a moment's notice," Mecum Auctions' listing says.

Mecum Auctions

