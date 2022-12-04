ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I visited the American Girl Doll Cafe in NYC and ate lunch with a few of the iconic toys. The experience was unforgettable — if a bit overpriced.

  • The American Girl Place store in New York City launched in 2017, complete with an in-store cafe.
  • We decided to grab lunch at the cafe and see what the dining experience was like.
  • While the prix fixe meal didn't feel worth the $27 each, the overall experience was a blast.
Since its inception in 1986, American Girl Doll has established itself as an iconic toy brand. The company has racked up millions in sales and has been at the forefront of creating retail experiences to draw customers to its American Girl Place locations.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0woQ0T_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

The company was originally founded by retired teacher and writer Pleasant Rowland who invested $1.2 million into starting her company and grew American Girl to be worth $300 million before selling it to the toy manufacturer Mattel for $700 million in 1998.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12LX0l_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

It was also in 1998 that Rowland first had the idea to open a store called the American Girl Place in Chicago. The store — which combined shopping, dining, and entertainment — was by all measures ahead of its time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n8gAh_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

Today, there are a total of 18 stores located across the US and Canada. Every American Girl Place features curated displays, games, and even a doll hospital and salon. Larger locations, like the two flagship stores in Chicago and New York, also offer dining experiences.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2Zps_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

As a former American Girl Doll owner, I decided to visit the American Girl Doll cafe at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City to live out my childhood dreams.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WWdy1_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

I went to the store's website to try to make a reservation and was surprised to find that the cafe was almost completely booked up until January. I managed to find a slot open on a Monday at 2:30 p.m. and snatched it up before it was too late.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3an2sN_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

When we arrived for my reservation, the American Girl Place store windows already had elaborate displays set up for the holidays.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LfYEu_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

I had never been inside an American Girl Place location, and peeking in through the window made me feel a childlike giddiness toward the dolls that I so tenderly loved as a girl.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCVqJ_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

As my boyfriend and I entered through the front doors, I rambled on to him about my own 18-inch-tall custom American Girl Doll named Elizabeth that I had received for Christmas one year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGLC7_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

The New York City flagship was launched in November 2017 and spans 40,000 square feet across two stories. I didn't see any signs pointing to the cafe, so I asked an employee, who directed me toward the lower level.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNQhZ_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

Underneath a large American Girl sign were the escalators leading downstairs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gpeSB_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

The entrance to the cafe was at the back of the store, among displays of historic American Girl dolls.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQiZY_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

There were festive garlands and silver baubles lining the cafe entrance.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2OXY_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

After I checked in for my reservation at the front desk, the hostess said I could choose an American Girl doll to join us for lunch. We opted for a blue-haired doll and a Bitty Baby doll, which was originally introduced in the 1990s as a toy for smaller children.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dhYqB_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

We were led by the hostess through the spacious dining area to our table. The interior of the cafe was painted a pastel purple and was brightly lit with ornamental chandeliers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDkd6_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

Only a few tables were occupied, which seemed expected for a Monday afternoon. Most of the diners were parents with their children, and I felt a little out of place being there as a 22-year-old, even though the American Girl Cafes have reportedly started to become a popular spot for influencers to visit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuwZD_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

A door led off to a private room for larger groups or birthday parties. The cafe offers birthday party packages for up to 10 guests that vary in price from $25 per child to $40 per child.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NnQ5Y_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

For our dolls to sit in, the host provided us with doll-sized chairs that clipped onto the side of the table.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s7CMy_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

Miniature cups and saucers that customers can take home with them were also set up.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24DYiy_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

A minimum charge of $27 per person (tax and tip not included) is required to dine at the cafe. For that price, customers enjoy a three-course pre-fixe meal that includes a drink of choice, three appetizers, a selection of main dishes to choose from, and a chocolate mousse dessert.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4et84C_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

The menu offered just enough variety between kid-friendly and more adult dishes so that both children and their parents could be happy. There were also alcoholic beverages ranging from cocktails to sparkling wine that adults can order while their children enjoy milkshakes, juice, or soft drinks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e0FKt_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

I decided to order a cocktail and went with the Aperol Spritz, which was $14, and was taken off guard by how strong it was.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49O4Il_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

My boyfriend decided to go for the house-made margarita and the old-fashioned cherry soda named after the American Girl doll Kit Kittredge. The margarita was $12, while the soda was an additional $1 from the prefixed meal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDQrs_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

Our server also brought over cinnamon buns for us and our dolls to enjoy as part of the "warm welcome" portion of the dining experience.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBPVY_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

While my boyfriend and I waited for our appetizers, we played the little game on the table. There were strips of paper with "would you rather" questions and American Girl fun facts for us to discuss.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k5VbD_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

A three-tiered tray with our pre-set first course was brought to our table. The setup made me feel like I was attending a fancy garden party with finger foods.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3NRY_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

The first layer was pita bread with artichoke dip.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12jqgp_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

The second layer had soft pretzels and mustard.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Luz9f_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

Lastly, there was strawberry yogurt with berries.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mINC_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

Our server also brought over fruit and vegetables as an alternative for me since I'm lactose intolerant. I appreciated the gesture as I watched while my boyfriend sampled all the dishes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vt4VN_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

For the main meal, diners can choose from nine different options, including chicken tenders, bow-tie pasta, and fish and tomato ragu.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cIftH_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

I chose the classic club sandwich with avocado and a side of French fries. The sandwiches came with little American Girl-branded flags, plus an array of dips.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZxCl_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

My boyfriend ordered the macaroni and cheese, which came with a toasted heart and a serving of fruit and vegetables.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3olHW9_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

While the food was mediocre at best it's clear that the cafe is more about the dining experience than the food itself.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK1YA_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

On the menu for dessert was a chocolate mousse with cookie crumble on top.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FG8FT_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

The server kindly brought me a lemon sorbet as a dairy-free alternative. It was delicious and my favorite thing I had eaten during the meal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W8q0Y_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

After the meal, our total came out to $87.10 before tip. It was more expensive than the $53 for two pre-fixed meals due to the added drinks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UR8Go_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

I made sure to grab my doll's cups and saucers on the way out as a keepsake and returned my doll and her seat to their rightful place on the shelf.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PtV2N_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

Before heading back upstairs, we browsed the bottom level of the American Girl Place, which had a Girl of the Year display.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNo6A_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

There was also a wall of historic dolls from different eras that I geeked out over. Currently, there are 13 historical American Girl dolls that retail for $115 each with their accompanying books included.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Furus_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

After reminiscing about my favorite American Girl dolls and accessories, we made our way to the exit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PJIIt_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

While the dining experience felt overpriced for the quality of the food and available menu options, the added-on details such as being able to choose an American Girl doll to sit with, the table games, and the kind servers made the experience fun and unforgettable.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qpjdD_0jWwLlZG00

Ann Matica/Insider

