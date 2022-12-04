I visited the American Girl Doll Cafe in NYC and ate lunch with a few of the iconic toys. The experience was unforgettable — if a bit overpriced.

Ann Matica/Insider

The American Girl Place store in New York City launched in 2017, complete with an in-store cafe.

We decided to grab lunch at the cafe and see what the dining experience was like.

While the prix fixe meal didn't feel worth the $27 each, the overall experience was a blast.

Since its inception in 1986, American Girl Doll has established itself as an iconic toy brand. The company has racked up millions in sales and has been at the forefront of creating retail experiences to draw customers to its American Girl Place locations.The company was originally founded by retired teacher and writer Pleasant Rowland who invested $1.2 million into starting her company and grew American Girl to be worth $300 million before selling it to the toy manufacturer Mattel for $700 million in 1998.

It was also in 1998 that Rowland first had the idea to open a store called the American Girl Place in Chicago. The store — which combined shopping, dining, and entertainment — was by all measures ahead of its time.

Today, there are a total of 18 stores located across the US and Canada. Every American Girl Place features curated displays, games, and even a doll hospital and salon. Larger locations, like the two flagship stores in Chicago and New York, also offer dining experiences.

As a former American Girl Doll owner, I decided to visit the American Girl Doll cafe at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City to live out my childhood dreams.I went to the store's website to try to make a reservation and was surprised to find that the cafe was almost completely booked up until January. I managed to find a slot open on a Monday at 2:30 p.m. and snatched it up before it was too late.When we arrived for my reservation, the American Girl Place store windows already had elaborate displays set up for the holidays.I had never been inside an American Girl Place location, and peeking in through the window made me feel a childlike giddiness toward the dolls that I so tenderly loved as a girl.As my boyfriend and I entered through the front doors, I rambled on to him about my own 18-inch-tall custom American Girl Doll named Elizabeth that I had received for Christmas one year.The New York City flagship was launched in November 2017 and spans 40,000 square feet across two stories. I didn't see any signs pointing to the cafe, so I asked an employee, who directed me toward the lower level.Underneath a large American Girl sign were the escalators leading downstairs.The entrance to the cafe was at the back of the store, among displays of historic American Girl dolls.There were festive garlands and silver baubles lining the cafe entrance.After I checked in for my reservation at the front desk, the hostess said I could choose an American Girl doll to join us for lunch. We opted for a blue-haired doll and a Bitty Baby doll, which was originally introduced in the 1990s as a toy for smaller children.

We were led by the hostess through the spacious dining area to our table. The interior of the cafe was painted a pastel purple and was brightly lit with ornamental chandeliers.Only a few tables were occupied, which seemed expected for a Monday afternoon. Most of the diners were parents with their children, and I felt a little out of place being there as a 22-year-old, even though the American Girl Cafes have reportedly started to become a popular spot for influencers to visit.

