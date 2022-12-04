Read full article on original website
Cindy Davie Prouty
3d ago
Yes bend was beautiful before all the people moved in . Now it’s to many people to many homeless people rents way to high . My home town doesn’t feel like my home town anymore
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: The disappearance of Shorty Davis
After he disappeared in the summer of 1900, rumors of his murder emerged but no evidence was found One of the longest unsolved mysteries of Central Oregon occurred in the summer of 1900, when local sheepman, Shorty Davis, disappeared from his ranch on Upper Crooked River. Mr. Davis had arrived in Central Oregon in 1881 and worked as a sheep herder for local ranchers. Through hard work and thriftiness, he was able to purchase property southeast of Prineville, near the mouth of Eagle Creek. He developed a prosperous sheep ranch and summer-grazed his sheep on the lush timberlands of the...
These PNW cities are among the fastest-growing in the U.S., study says
The Pacific Northwest’s often-gray skies and consistent rainfall haven’t seemed to turn people away from moving to the region.
Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies
A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington. In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kptv.com
Mule deer stuck in wire fencing rescued by Oregon troopers, biologists
(KPTV) - A mule deer doe that was stuck in fencing in Eastern Oregon was rescued by troopers and biologists. Oregon State Police posted about the rescue on Facebook and said Fish & Wildlife troopers from Prineville and Madras responded to a report of a mule deer struggling with some wire fencing that was wrapped around it.
5 Reasons why Bend, Oregon, Maybe Be the Coolest Town in the United States
Bend has a lot going on for itself, and it knows it. Here are just a few reasons Bend is such a cool town to visit. Blockbuster closed shop several years ago. It was a staple tradition for many on weekends to hang out in the store, looking for something to watch. Sometimes hanging out long enough to be considered loitering. Since this Blockbuster was independently franchised it didn't close down like all the other stores did. This is still in full operation and, yes, plenty of people make the trek just to rent a DVD and grab some snacks.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Meet the city officials tasked with enforcing the Bend camping code
With a little under four months until the new Bend camping code goes into effect, the city already has boots on the ground. A pair of those boots belongs to Sherri Meisel, the health and safety compliance coordinator with the City of Bend. “I do mainly outreach, education and try...
Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District crews to conduct pile burning beside Highway 97 near Lava Butte
Firefighters on the Deschutes National Forest's Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District plan to conduct pile-burning operations this week adjacent to Highway 97 between Lava Butte north to the weigh station. The post Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District crews to conduct pile burning beside Highway 97 near Lava Butte appeared first on KTVZ.
Ski malfunction leaves backcountry skiers stranded near Todd Lake, prompting rescue effort
A ski malfunction led two Bend men skiing the backcountry near Todd Lake to call for help Friday evening, prompting a rescue effort that took the rest of the night, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Ski malfunction leaves backcountry skiers stranded near Todd Lake, prompting rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Not the end’: Redmond gun parts manufacturer reacts to Measure 114 rulings
Tuesday was a whiplash of judicial rulings on Measure 114, the new Oregon gun control measure that voters narrowly passed last month. One Central Oregon gun manufacturer is urging people to have patience because this is just going to be the start of the court battle. It started Tuesday morning...
centraloregondaily.com
Injured hiker rescued at Smith Rock State Park
On Saturday at about 1:35 PM, Deschutes County 911 received a 911 call from an injured hiker at Smith Rock State Park. The hiker had slipped and fallen on the Misery Ridge Trail. The hiker had injured her ankle and could not get back to the parking lot without assistance.
KTVZ
The lineup for the 2023 Hayden Homes Amphitheater concert season is already being announced
The Hayden Homes Amphitheater announced Monday that the Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. are set to play at the Old Mill District venue in early September of next year. They already announced that Death Cab for Cutie is coming in June, and promise more announcements soon - like one later this week - having learned a lot this busy summer about what folks here want to hear and see.
KTVZ
Break out the UGLY sweaters and head to downtown Bend Friday night
There's an ugly sweater pub crawl Friday evening in downtown Bend. Three "winners" get a $100 gift card. Many downtown bars and restaurants are participating. Continue the Holiday celebrations in Downtown with the Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl! Friday, December 9th, grab your ugly sweater and friends and head out for a night of fun! Starting at 5 pm, crawlers can go to any bar and pub in Downtown. Below is a list of bars offering deals to those in Ugly Sweaters.
Drones offer Bend Police situational awareness and intelligence, an extra set of eyes in the sky
The Bend Police Department has joined a growing movement among law enforcement to make wide-ranging use of a set of "eyes in the sky" far more nimble (and less costly) than a plane or helicopter: drones, of which it now has a fleet of 15. The post Drones offer Bend Police situational awareness and intelligence, an extra set of eyes in the sky appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Gov. Brown orders public flags to half-staff on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day; Bend ceremony set
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Governor Kate Brown on Tuesday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 7. "We benefit every day from the bravery and sacrifice of our U.S....
cascadebusnews.com
St. Charles Health System Joins Oregon Hospitals in Charging the State with Violating Civil Rights of Vulnerable Patients
In a move to protect the civil rights of vulnerable Oregonians, St. Charles Health System, based in Bend, Oregon, has joined Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services and PeaceHealth in a lawsuit against the Oregon Health Authority. The lawsuit, filed in September, aims to ensure the Oregon Health Authority fulfills its legal obligation to provide adequate mental health treatment capacity for civilly committed individuals.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ House demolition marks beginning of Wilson Ave. and 15th Street roundabout
A house in southeast Bend was torn down Tuesday to make way for a new roundabout at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and 15th Street in Bend. For those who travel through the intersection every day, the changes are dramatic. The home removal marks the beginning of the second phase...
centraloregondaily.com
Festive fundraiser helps Hospice of Redmond
Twenty nine uniquely decorated trees turned the Middle Sister Building at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds into a holiday wonderland. The 39th annual Festival of Trees kicked off Saturday morning with a free family fun tree preview. The trees, along with their extravagant decorations and gifts, are donated by businesses and...
Man dies in structure fire beyond fire district
Glenn Cooper, 86, was a lineman, a rancher, and an avid antique machine collector Fire completely destroyed the home at 15000 SW Lower Bridge Way early Tuesday morning, Dec. 6. Neighbors looking through the remains discovered the body of Glenn Cooper, 86. An anonymous caller notified Redmond Fire and Rescue of the fire at about 1 a.m. Apparently, crews initially had the incorrect address, drove to the end of their district and turned back. Later wild land fire fighters with the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch responded. COID called Cloverdale Fire District to help put out...
Jan. 30 plea date set for Redmond man accused of murder in May killing of Cloverdale woman
A Jan. 30 plea-entry date was set Monday for a 22-year-old Redmond man accused of second-degree murder in the killing of a Cloverdale woman late last May, after a disagreement over his ability to aid in his own defense was resolved, at least for the time being. The post Jan. 30 plea date set for Redmond man accused of murder in May killing of Cloverdale woman appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend man tears through property after dispute, faces multiple charges
A Bend man was arrested after an assault and a wild ride through a property east of Bend. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call in the 62600 block of Erickson Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. Accord to Sergeant Jason Wall, deputies were dispatched to the...
