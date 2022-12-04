Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
ringsidenews.com
The Rock’s Wife Sings National Anthem At WrestleMania 39 Venue
The Rock is arguably one of the greatest attractions in the pro wrestling world, and also under the bright lights of Hollywood. The Great One is known to conquer every world he steps into. The Rock was present at the sight of WrestleMania 39 recently with his family to watch a distinct honor presented to his wife.
ringsidenews.com
Barry Windham In ICU After Suffering Heart Attack
Barry Windham is widely considered to be one of the best in-ring performers to ever lace up a pair of boots. Windham put on great matches during his separate stints with WWE and WCW. Unfortunately, the WWE Hall of Famer is currently fighting for his life. The 62-year-old suffered a...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Didn’t Give Anthony Bowens Permission To Yell ‘Scissor Me Daddy’
Anthony Bowens is looking to be one of the exciting prospects in All Elite Wrestling. One half of The Acclaimed is currently enjoying his time in Tony Khan’s promotion. However, the AEW President did not give the heads-up to Bowens for a popular catchphrase that he screamed out. Anthony...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Whereabouts During WWE RAW This Week
Roman Reigns’ stock continues to rise every week as he remains the biggest star in WWE even now. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion doesn’t always appear every week, and that merely adds to his overall value as a WWE Superstar. He was also absent from RAW this week, and it seems he had some interesting plans.
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Lounges On A Tailgate In Revealing Top & Daisy Dukes
Lacey Evans made her NXT debut in 2016 when she participated in a battle royale. Since her debut on NXT, Lacey Evans has featured consistently on WWE programming and was involved in some decent storylines. Her hard work in NXT earned her a call-up to the main roster in 2019....
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Came Up With ‘Excuse Me’ Catchphrase After Forgetting Her Lines
Vickie Guerrero is a veteran who has consistently supported female wrestlers throughout her career. She is currently the manager of Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose as part of All Elite Wrestling. Prior to that, she enjoyed quite a career in WWE. Guerrero recently revealed she came up with ‘Excuse Me’ catchphrase after forgetting her lines.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Seemingly Hints At Returning To Old Gimmick
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the best things about the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic, but she had a tremendous career in Japan prior to her WWE jump as well. After what transpired on RAW this week, it seems Asuka hinted at going back to her old gimmick.
ringsidenews.com
Athena Calls Out Double Standard In Pro Wrestling After Backlash From Her Stiff In-Ring Style
Athena had a solid run in WWE NXT but the same was not the case on the main roster. She eventually made her way to AEW and after a subpar babyface character, Athena underwent a transition in character. She also called out the double standards after she received backlash due to her stiff in-ring style.
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Reveals Why Scott Hall Never Became WCW World Champion
Scott Hall was one of the best big men in the world of professional wrestling back in the ’90s. Despite his massive frame, Scott Hall was able to hang with the smaller guys and proved to be quite agile in the ring. His iconic ladder match against Shawn Michaels is talked about to this day.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Has Signed More ROH Talent That Hasn’t Been Revealed
Ring Of Honor went on an indefinite hiatus last year, which ended up shocking fans. This led to the company letting go of all of its contracted talents at the same time. Tony Khan eventually bought the company and it seems he has signed even more talent from ROH. AEW...
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Went Off-Script To Insult Charlotte Flair On Live WWE Television
Charlotte Flair is regarded as one of the greatest female WWE superstars of all time. The 14-time World champion has conquered every major accolade during her nearly 10-year stint in WWE. The Queen revealed an unscripted incident during her rivalry with Sasha Banks back in NXT in her book. Sasha...
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Reacts To Naomi Hanging Out With Jade Cargill
Zelina Vega is known for her charismatic personality that has helped her excel in every major role in WWE. Vega currently serves as the manager for the upcoming faction, Legado Del Fantasma. She recently reacted to her fellow WWE superstar Naomi hanging out with AEW star Jade Cargill. Naomi has...
Rob Gronkowski Almost Joined WWE Until Tom Brady Spoiled the Plans
Can you imagine former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski inside the WWE ring? Well, it almost happened. Then Tom Brady... The post Rob Gronkowski Almost Joined WWE Until Tom Brady Spoiled the Plans appeared first on Outsider.
ringsidenews.com
What William Regal Told Tony Khan When Requesting His AEW Release
William Regal is one of the most brilliant-minds in the wrestling business. From being an accomplished in-ring performer to working in a backstage role, Regal has proven his worth everywhere, most recently in AEW. Now, the Englishman’s rumored departure from the company has seemingly been confirmed by Tony Khan.
ringsidenews.com
Mick Foley Doesn’t Want To See Steve Austin Wrestle Again
Stone Cold Steve Austin was credited as the biggest draw during the WWE’s famous Attitude Era in the late 1990s. The Texas Rattlesnake made his in-ring comeback earlier this year, with rumors swirling that Austin may be training for another match inside the squared circle. On the most recent...
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Once Admitted To Taking Steroids
The Rock is perhaps one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. From being a kid who had only seven dollars left in his pocket at one point to becoming the highest paid actor in Hollywood, The Great One has certainly come a long way. However, back in the day, The Rock admitted to taking steroids to build his physique.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill & Naomi Link Up To Watch Hawks Vs Thunder Game
Jade Cargill is one of the top stars in AEW and there’s no arguing that. She is a true star and her stock continues to rise even now. Cargill recently shared her moments with Naomi from the Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder game. Naomi recently took to Twitter...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Scrapped Big NXT Title Feud For Bron Breakker
Bron Breakker is emerging to be one of the fastest rising superstars in WWE NXT. In a short span of time, Breakker took the entire roster by storm and became the top prospect in the developmental territory. Recently, scrapped plans for a major feud for Bron came into light by the same man he was scheduled to have the program with, Solo Sikoa.
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle Didn’t Admit His Alcohol Issues Until He Was Forced Into Rehab
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is undoubtedly one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever graced the squared circle. He had a tremendous career in WWE, spanning multiple World Title runs and incredible matches. However, his body went through a lot of wear and tear over the years, and Angle eventually burned out in 2006. Even after that, he had been arrested for multiple DUIs in his life.
Comments / 0