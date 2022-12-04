Read full article on original website
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millions
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL Playoffs
4 Great Burger Places in Michigan
Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next month
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
OBJ ‘to Eagles’ as Cowboys Move to WR James Washington?
The Dallas Cowboys' pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. has dominated the headlines in the recent past, so much so, in fact, that James Washington's return seems to be flying under the radar. Washington, 26, signed with the Cowboys over the offseason after spending four years as a Pittsburgh Steeler. Washington...
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Nets
Spread: Nets -10 2 star play on the Hornets: Brooklyn is coming into this game playing some pretty good ball lately, winners of five out of their last seven games. Aside from Saturday's game against Milwaukee, Charlotte has also been playing a bit better recently and has been remaining competitive in most games. After a heartbreaking loss to the Clippers on Monday night, the Hornets should be looking to come out and put up a fight. One thing is clear this season, Charlotte's players have bought into Steve Clifford and are playing really hard for him even while being undermanned against most teams. The Hornets should be able to keep this one within 10.
Week 14: Ravens Vs. Steelers Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
Steelers are favored by 2.5 points (SI Sportsbook) Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore) Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports) The Steelers lead the regular-season series, 29-23, also going 3-1 in the playoffs. Undercoach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 14-17, against Pittsburgh, including 7-10 in Pittsburgh, which has also won four straight in the series.
Bills Edge Rusher Out For Remainder Of 2022 Season
CINCINNATI — The Buffalo Bills are playing without All-Pro caliber edge rusher Von Miller for the remainder of the season. Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that the defensive end had "exploratory surgery" on Tuesday and discovered an ACL tear. He tore the ligament in his right knee during...
Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Looks Washed vs. Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts suffered an embarrassing loss against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. While the score was 21-19 heading into the fourth quarter, the Colts imploded and allowed the Cowboys to score a franchise-record 33 points on their way to a 54-19 victory. A major reason for the...
The Edge Braxton Jones Has Provided to Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. Of all the Bears rookies, Braxton Jones has been the biggest surprise. He's been good enough to make it unclear whether they need an upgrade in free agency, even though they have $115 million for free agency and can afford one. "The...
FSU NIL Collective ‘The Battle’s End’ announces deals with four players
The season isn't even complete and momentum is already starting to build for Florida State in 2023. The Seminoles got good news to begin the week when redshirt junior and starting quarterback, Jordan Travis, announced his decision to return to Tallahassee for a fifth season. It appears that Travis' announcement...
Panthers Add a Quarterback to the Practice Squad
Monday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that they had released veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield. The news wasn't all that surprising given how he performed in his six starts, seven appearances with the team compared to Sam Darnold and PJ Walker, who have done fairly well to this point. Following the...
Wayne Gallman Provides Quality Insurance For Seahawks Banged Up Backfield
One day after coach Pete Carroll indicated the Seahawks would likely address their injury-marred backfield internally, the team added an experienced veteran to the mix by signing Wayne Gallman to their practice squad on Tuesday. Despite leaving Los Angeles with a 27-23 victory on Sunday, Seattle lost starting running back...
Browns Sign Veteran Linebacker, Place Sione Takitaki on Injured Reserve
On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns placed Sione Takitaki on the injured reserve with a season-ending ACL injury. In a corresponding move, the team signed veteran linebacker Reggie Ragland to the team. Takitaki is a loss for a team that has only had one other dependable linebacker out there in Jeremiah...
Without Loyalty to Wisconsin, Leonhard Could Emerge as Coordinator
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jim Leonhard won’t be staying at the University of Wisconsin. Could the esteemed defensive coach stay in his home state to replace Joe Barry as defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers?. Leonhard, one of the top defensive minds in the college game, replaced...
Report: Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield Off Waivers
View the original article to see embedded media. The Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. After trading for the former No. 1 draft pick in the offseason, the Panthers released Mayfield on Monday at the quarterback’s request. Mayfield has thrown for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions in six games this season, but suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 against the 49ers.
Should Houston Texans Bench Kyle Allen, Go Back To Davis Mills?
HOUSTON -- Kyle Allen hasn't provided the spark the Houston Texans were hoping for offensively. After switching to Allen as the starting quarterback and the replacement for Davis Mills, the Texans look like they need to go back to Mills based on how mightily Allen has struggled in the past two games. The Texans travel to play the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.
Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...
NFL Draft Profile: John Torchio, Safety, Wisconsin Badgers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Fall Further After Steelers Loss?. By Jeremy Brener Sports Illustrated Atlanta Falcons News, Analysis and More.
Giants-Commanders Week 15 Game Flexed to SNF
The New York Giants' Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders could have playoff implications regarding the final few Wild Card spots. As such, the league announced that game has been flexed from its original 1 p.m. on December 18 to the Sunday Night Football time slot starting at 8:20 p.m.
Rangers Rise in MLB Draft Lottery
The Texas Rangers didn’t get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft Lottery, but the Rangers did improve their position by two spots on Tuesday at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. The first-of-its-kind lottery was designed to determine the first six selections of the draft....
Bears Label Late Collapses Part of their Education
There is frustration for the Bears after a sixth game in which they failed to rally in the fourth quarter to win or tie. The frustration is there on the other side of the ball because they couldn't protect a 19-10 lead in the fourth quarter, giving up 18 points. They've become adept at playing tough and surrendering TD or field goal drives when they can't afford to do it, and did it in Sunday's 28-19 loss to Green Bay.
Three Notre Dame Players Earn CBS Sports All-American Honors
As the All-American lists get revealed the Notre Dame football team is adding to its All-American history, and three Irish stars were named to the postseason list for CBS Sports. Notre Dame junior tight end Michael Mayer and sophomore left tackle Joe Alt were named first-team All-Americans according to CBS...
