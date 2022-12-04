Spread: Nets -10 2 star play on the Hornets: Brooklyn is coming into this game playing some pretty good ball lately, winners of five out of their last seven games. Aside from Saturday's game against Milwaukee, Charlotte has also been playing a bit better recently and has been remaining competitive in most games. After a heartbreaking loss to the Clippers on Monday night, the Hornets should be looking to come out and put up a fight. One thing is clear this season, Charlotte's players have bought into Steve Clifford and are playing really hard for him even while being undermanned against most teams. The Hornets should be able to keep this one within 10.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO