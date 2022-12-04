ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Ryan continuing to prove the Atlanta Falcons right

When the Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts for a mid-round pick and followed up the move by signing Marcus Mariota there was some understandable blowback. Ryan had long been the stabilizing force in Atlanta and often the only good thing going for the Atlanta roster. It has helped he has had consistent help at receiver, however, Atlanta has rarely had a consistent run game and never given Ryan a great defense.
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Ohio State Football: Two Buckeyes enter the transfer portal

The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the College Football Playoffs. Two current Buckeyes have entered the transfer portal. It has been a very busy week for head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. Between recruiting, losing an offensive coordinator, learning that they would play Georgia in the CFP, and having to navigate the transfer portal, Day’s head has to be spinning.
Cardinals Rumors: Here is what Oakland is asking for Sean Murphy

Oakland is reportedly asking for major league players in a Sean Murphy trade. The St. Louis Cardinals made a lot of news during Day 2 of the Winter Meetings, and Day 3 is shaping up to be an eventful day for the club. Their number one target, Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, is being pursued by teams like the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, among other teams, making the asking price very high for the catcher.
