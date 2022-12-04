Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
Chris Jericho Says He Was Offered $350K By WCW When Stevie Ray Was Making $750K
Chris Jericho looks back on leaving WCW and recalls how he was making half of what Stevie Ray was taking home. Long before Jericho was a living legend, he was a rising star who was still trying to make it big with WCW. During his time with the company, he held the WCW Cruiserweight Championship four times, and he also won the WCW World Television Championship. Jericho's talent was apparent, but the company always put the spotlight on stars like Goldberg and Hulk Hogan instead. Among other factors, this dynamic led to Jericho's decision to leave the company and sign with WWE.
ringsidenews.com
The Rock’s Wife Sings National Anthem At WrestleMania 39 Venue
The Rock is arguably one of the greatest attractions in the pro wrestling world, and also under the bright lights of Hollywood. The Great One is known to conquer every world he steps into. The Rock was present at the sight of WrestleMania 39 recently with his family to watch a distinct honor presented to his wife.
itrwrestling.com
“Fire Ronda Rousey” Trends Following WWE SmackDown For Second Show Running
Ronda Rousey has always had something of a strained relationship with a number of WWE fans and it appears that it is getting worse. At WWE Survivor Series, Rousey defended her SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi, but came under fire from fans for her performance. In particular, those online...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Didn’t Give Anthony Bowens Permission To Yell ‘Scissor Me Daddy’
Anthony Bowens is looking to be one of the exciting prospects in All Elite Wrestling. One half of The Acclaimed is currently enjoying his time in Tony Khan’s promotion. However, the AEW President did not give the heads-up to Bowens for a popular catchphrase that he screamed out. Anthony...
nodq.com
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
wrestlingrumors.net
One More: Former WWE Star Wrestles Final Match Of Career
Everyone has to hang it up sometime. Wrestlers can have a hard time walking away from the industry as you never know how long it might be before they can get out of the ring. So often a wrestler might try to have one more run or one more match, making retirements fairly rare. Now though, one former WWE star has announced his retirement and had his last match.
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Lounges On A Tailgate In Revealing Top & Daisy Dukes
Lacey Evans made her NXT debut in 2016 when she participated in a battle royale. Since her debut on NXT, Lacey Evans has featured consistently on WWE programming and was involved in some decent storylines. Her hard work in NXT earned her a call-up to the main roster in 2019....
themaclife.com
‘He wouldn’t give me a million dollars after I beat him up’: Paddy Pimblett talks Jake Paul sparring offer
Paddy Pimblett says he is going to need to see some type of assurances before he considers sparring Jake Paul. Pimblett, who fights Jared Gordon this weekend in the UFC 282 co-main event in Las Vegas, was recently the subject of a callout from YouTube boxer Jake Paul who took considerable umbrage with Pimblett appearing to suggest that Paul’s boxing career was fugazi. Paul subsequently made an offer: come to Puerto Rico to spar him. If Pimblett ‘wins’ the sparring session, he gets $1 million. If Paul wins, Pimblett must join up with his fighters’ union plans.
ewrestlingnews.com
Drew McIntyre “Medically Disqualified” From WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre will not compete on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, saying that he is “medically disqualified.”. The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to deliver this news himself. There is no word on the nature of McIntyre’s medical disqualification, nor has he provided a timetable for his return. McIntyre has promised that he’ll be back soon, as he doesn’t like to miss shows.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Wishes WWE Survivor Series Bloodline Angle Would Have Gone Down On SmackDown
Sami Zayn has turned everything he has been given into gold for well over 8 years now. Zayn’s incredible ability to make everything work has won him over with WWE higher-ups as well as fans. Be that as it may, Zayn also wished a particular segment with The Bloodline took place on WWE Smackdown.
ringsidenews.com
Athena Calls Out Double Standard In Pro Wrestling After Backlash From Her Stiff In-Ring Style
Athena had a solid run in WWE NXT but the same was not the case on the main roster. She eventually made her way to AEW and after a subpar babyface character, Athena underwent a transition in character. She also called out the double standards after she received backlash due to her stiff in-ring style.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened To Cause Scary Botch With Austin Theory & Mustafa Ali On WWE RAW
WWE brought a loaded show for RAW this week, but one spot in the Austin Theory vs Mustafa Ali match worried fans. The two botched a frankensteiner, and it wasn’t pretty. Now we have a bit more clarification about what happened. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall to explain...
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Reveals Why Scott Hall Never Became WCW World Champion
Scott Hall was one of the best big men in the world of professional wrestling back in the ’90s. Despite his massive frame, Scott Hall was able to hang with the smaller guys and proved to be quite agile in the ring. His iconic ladder match against Shawn Michaels is talked about to this day.
ringsidenews.com
Butch Replacing Drew McIntyre On WWE SmackDown This Week
Drew McIntyre revealed he wasn’t medically cleared to compete in a huge tag team title match on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, leaving Sheamus without a partner. It appears that The Celtic Warrior has found a replacement. Drew McIntyre was originally booked to team up with Sheamus for...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Makes In-Ring Return From Injury
A WWE star has made their in-ring return after being taken out of action due to an injury over two months ago. Tonight’s edition of NXT (December 6) Tony D’Angelo made his in-ring return after having been out of action due to injury. Facing off against Xyon Quinn...
ringsidenews.com
Former ROH Stars Spotted In Attendance At WWE NXT
Ring of Honor went under a hiatus after the 2021 Final Battle pay-per-view event, and that opened the doors for many contracted performers to sign up with promotions including WWE and AEW. It appears that several former ROH stars are on WWE’s radar once again. Former ROH stars Vincent...
PWMania
WWE Storyline Update on Alexa Bliss’ Character Direction
Alexa Bliss made a comment last month about not knowing where her character is at and how she’s still trying to change. In recent weeks, there have been subliminal hints of a character change on television. Bliss defeated Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross, as seen on this week’s episode...
