Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
wrestlingrumors.net
One More: Former WWE Star Wrestles Final Match Of Career
Everyone has to hang it up sometime. Wrestlers can have a hard time walking away from the industry as you never know how long it might be before they can get out of the ring. So often a wrestler might try to have one more run or one more match, making retirements fairly rare. Now though, one former WWE star has announced his retirement and had his last match.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
Chris Jericho Says He Was Offered $350K By WCW When Stevie Ray Was Making $750K
Chris Jericho looks back on leaving WCW and recalls how he was making half of what Stevie Ray was taking home. Long before Jericho was a living legend, he was a rising star who was still trying to make it big with WCW. During his time with the company, he held the WCW Cruiserweight Championship four times, and he also won the WCW World Television Championship. Jericho's talent was apparent, but the company always put the spotlight on stars like Goldberg and Hulk Hogan instead. Among other factors, this dynamic led to Jericho's decision to leave the company and sign with WWE.
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
ringsidenews.com
The Rock’s Wife Sings National Anthem At WrestleMania 39 Venue
The Rock is arguably one of the greatest attractions in the pro wrestling world, and also under the bright lights of Hollywood. The Great One is known to conquer every world he steps into. The Rock was present at the sight of WrestleMania 39 recently with his family to watch a distinct honor presented to his wife.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Didn’t Give Anthony Bowens Permission To Yell ‘Scissor Me Daddy’
Anthony Bowens is looking to be one of the exciting prospects in All Elite Wrestling. One half of The Acclaimed is currently enjoying his time in Tony Khan’s promotion. However, the AEW President did not give the heads-up to Bowens for a popular catchphrase that he screamed out. Anthony...
itrwrestling.com
“Fire Ronda Rousey” Trends Following WWE SmackDown For Second Show Running
Ronda Rousey has always had something of a strained relationship with a number of WWE fans and it appears that it is getting worse. At WWE Survivor Series, Rousey defended her SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi, but came under fire from fans for her performance. In particular, those online...
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Lounges On A Tailgate In Revealing Top & Daisy Dukes
Lacey Evans made her NXT debut in 2016 when she participated in a battle royale. Since her debut on NXT, Lacey Evans has featured consistently on WWE programming and was involved in some decent storylines. Her hard work in NXT earned her a call-up to the main roster in 2019....
ringsidenews.com
Athena Calls Out Double Standard In Pro Wrestling After Backlash From Her Stiff In-Ring Style
Athena had a solid run in WWE NXT but the same was not the case on the main roster. She eventually made her way to AEW and after a subpar babyface character, Athena underwent a transition in character. She also called out the double standards after she received backlash due to her stiff in-ring style.
ewrestlingnews.com
Drew McIntyre “Medically Disqualified” From WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre will not compete on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, saying that he is “medically disqualified.”. The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to deliver this news himself. There is no word on the nature of McIntyre’s medical disqualification, nor has he provided a timetable for his return. McIntyre has promised that he’ll be back soon, as he doesn’t like to miss shows.
iheart.com
Wrestling Legend Barry Windham Suffers Massive Heart Attack
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham suffered a massive heart attack and went into cardiac arrest over the weekend, according to his niece, Mika Rotunda. Rotunda, the daughter of Windham's longtime tag-team partner Mike Rotunda and sister of WWE superstar Bray Wyatt and former WWE superstar Bo Dallas, said her uncle suffered a heart attack while traveling through the Atlanta Airport and is currently in the ICU after undergoing a life-saving emergency procedure in a GoFundMe page launched to help pay with his medical expenses.
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Came Up With ‘Excuse Me’ Catchphrase After Forgetting Her Lines
Vickie Guerrero is a veteran who has consistently supported female wrestlers throughout her career. She is currently the manager of Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose as part of All Elite Wrestling. Prior to that, she enjoyed quite a career in WWE. Guerrero recently revealed she came up with ‘Excuse Me’ catchphrase after forgetting her lines.
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Reveals Why Scott Hall Never Became WCW World Champion
Scott Hall was one of the best big men in the world of professional wrestling back in the ’90s. Despite his massive frame, Scott Hall was able to hang with the smaller guys and proved to be quite agile in the ring. His iconic ladder match against Shawn Michaels is talked about to this day.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Seemingly Hints At Returning To Old Gimmick
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the best things about the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic, but she had a tremendous career in Japan prior to her WWE jump as well. After what transpired on RAW this week, it seems Asuka hinted at going back to her old gimmick.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Has Signed More ROH Talent That Hasn’t Been Revealed
Ring Of Honor went on an indefinite hiatus last year, which ended up shocking fans. This led to the company letting go of all of its contracted talents at the same time. Tony Khan eventually bought the company and it seems he has signed even more talent from ROH. AEW...
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Hardy Explains Brutal Ladder Botch That Shattered Joey Mercury’s Face
AEW star Matt Hardy has recalled what went wrong during a ladder match that led to Joey Mercury having his nose busted open all over his face. Wrestling is most certainly not ballet and when things such as tables, ladders, and chairs are thrown into the mix, the risk of serious injury quickly escalates.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Reveals His Mother Suffered Multiple Strokes This Year
Tony Khan had a lot on his plate this past fall. The controversial fallout from the All Out pay-per-view that involved CM Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel made headlines across the media. Now a personal family matter is coming to light during that time. Tony Khan...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Trying To See If There’s A Market For Afternoon Pay-Per-Views
AEW has seen a lot of changes since its inception back in 2019, but not everything has been seen in a positive light. Be that as it may, Tony Khan is still trying to experiment with AEW and ROH right now. Tony Khan acquired Ring Of Honor earlier this year...
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Once Admitted To Taking Steroids
The Rock is perhaps one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. From being a kid who had only seven dollars left in his pocket at one point to becoming the highest paid actor in Hollywood, The Great One has certainly come a long way. However, back in the day, The Rock admitted to taking steroids to build his physique.
Comments / 0